rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
A scene in a steel mill, Republic Steel Mill, Youngstown, Ohio. Molten iron is blown in an Eastern Bessemer converter to…
Save
Edit Image
firedarkvintagefactoryworld warpublic domainflameusa
Black demonic knight fantasy remix, editable design
Black demonic knight fantasy remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663301/black-demonic-knight-fantasy-remix-editable-designView license
A scene in a steel mill, Republic Steel, Youngstown, Ohio. Molten iron is blown in an Eastern Bessemer converter to change…
A scene in a steel mill, Republic Steel, Youngstown, Ohio. Molten iron is blown in an Eastern Bessemer converter to change…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505740/photo-image-fire-vintage-factoryFree Image from public domain license
Say No to war Instagram post template
Say No to war Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14537750/say-war-instagram-post-templateView license
Slag run-off from one of the open hearth furnaces of a steel mills, Republic Steel Corp., Youngstown, Ohio. Slag is drawn…
Slag run-off from one of the open hearth furnaces of a steel mills, Republic Steel Corp., Youngstown, Ohio. Slag is drawn…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505801/photo-image-fire-vintage-factoryFree Image from public domain license
World peace day Instagram post template
World peace day Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14777296/world-peace-day-instagram-post-templateView license
Bessemer converter (iron into steel), Allegheny Ludlum Steele Corp., Brackenridge, Pa.
Bessemer converter (iron into steel), Allegheny Ludlum Steele Corp., Brackenridge, Pa.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504456/photo-image-fire-building-darkFree Image from public domain license
Black demonic knight fantasy remix, editable design
Black demonic knight fantasy remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663671/black-demonic-knight-fantasy-remix-editable-designView license
Ladle of molten iron is poured into an open hearth furnace for conversion into steel, Allegheny Ludlum Steele Corp.…
Ladle of molten iron is poured into an open hearth furnace for conversion into steel, Allegheny Ludlum Steele Corp.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503969/photo-image-moon-building-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Black demonic knight fantasy remix, editable design
Black demonic knight fantasy remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663681/black-demonic-knight-fantasy-remix-editable-designView license
Casting a billet from an electric furnace, Chase Brass and Copper Co., Euclid, Ohio. Modern electric furnaces have helped…
Casting a billet from an electric furnace, Chase Brass and Copper Co., Euclid, Ohio. Modern electric furnaces have helped…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505708/photo-image-fire-person-buildingFree Image from public domain license
Memorial day Instagram post template
Memorial day Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640659/memorial-day-instagram-post-templateView license
Slag run-off from open hearth furnace, Republic Steel Corp., Youngstown, Ohio
Slag run-off from open hearth furnace, Republic Steel Corp., Youngstown, Ohio
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506136/slag-run-off-from-open-hearth-furnace-republic-steel-corp-youngstown-ohioFree Image from public domain license
Music channel Instagram post template, editable text
Music channel Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12402148/music-channel-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Electric phosphate smelting furnace used in the making of elemental phosphorus in a TVA chemical plant in the Muscle Shoals…
Electric phosphate smelting furnace used in the making of elemental phosphorus in a TVA chemical plant in the Muscle Shoals…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503450/photo-image-plant-person-buildingFree Image from public domain license
No to war Instagram post template, editable text
No to war Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11908969/war-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
A battery of 1,000 and 2,000 pound furnaces roaring threats to the Axis. These are rotary, oil-fired melting furnaces at…
A battery of 1,000 and 2,000 pound furnaces roaring threats to the Axis. These are rotary, oil-fired melting furnaces at…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506718/photo-image-fire-building-darkFree Image from public domain license
Now all together poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
Now all together poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8738633/png-7th-war-loan-now-all-together-1945-vintage-poster-cc-beall-america-americanView license
Electric phosphate smelting furnace used to make elemental phosphorus in a TVA chemical plant in the vicinity of Muscle…
Electric phosphate smelting furnace used to make elemental phosphorus in a TVA chemical plant in the vicinity of Muscle…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508838/photo-image-plant-person-buildingFree Image from public domain license
History quote Facebook story template
History quote Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14631285/history-quote-facebook-story-templateView license
Owens-Corning Fiberglas Corp., Toledo, Ohio. Intense heat is needed to melt the inorganic ingredients of the batch from…
Owens-Corning Fiberglas Corp., Toledo, Ohio. Intense heat is needed to melt the inorganic ingredients of the batch from…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506706/photo-image-light-building-darkFree Image from public domain license
Hiring Instagram story template, editable text
Hiring Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12508553/hiring-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
A large electric phosphate smelting furnace used to make elemental phosphorus in a TVA chemical plant in the vicinity of…
A large electric phosphate smelting furnace used to make elemental phosphorus in a TVA chemical plant in the vicinity of…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503538/photo-image-plant-person-buildingFree Image from public domain license
Hiring poster template, editable text and design
Hiring poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12508521/hiring-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Blast furnaces and iron ore at the Carnegie-Illinois Steel Corporation mills, Etna, Pennsylvania
Blast furnaces and iron ore at the Carnegie-Illinois Steel Corporation mills, Etna, Pennsylvania
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508193/photo-image-plant-building-smokeFree Image from public domain license
Print factory poster template, editable text and design
Print factory poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11817809/print-factory-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Iron ore piles and blast furnaces, Carnegie-Illinois Steel Corporation mill in Etna, Pennsylvania
Iron ore piles and blast furnaces, Carnegie-Illinois Steel Corporation mill in Etna, Pennsylvania
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505764/photo-image-blue-sky-plantFree Image from public domain license
D-Day heroes poster template
D-Day heroes poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640953/d-day-heroes-poster-templateView license
Free public domain CC0 photo.
Free public domain CC0 photo.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6049259/free-public-domain-cc0-photoFree Image from public domain license
Baboons animal wildlife nature remix, editable design
Baboons animal wildlife nature remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12661431/baboons-animal-wildlife-nature-remix-editable-designView license
Section of the batch house at a plant of the Owens-Corning Fiberglas Corporation, Toledo, Ohio. In the bins are stored the…
Section of the batch house at a plant of the Owens-Corning Fiberglas Corporation, Toledo, Ohio. In the bins are stored the…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508527/photo-image-plant-house-buildingFree Image from public domain license
Fire flame effect element, editable design set
Fire flame effect element, editable design set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14996393/fire-flame-effect-element-editable-design-setView license
Section of the batch house at a plant of the Owens-Corning Fiberglass Corporation, Toledo, Ohio. In the bins are stored the…
Section of the batch house at a plant of the Owens-Corning Fiberglass Corporation, Toledo, Ohio. In the bins are stored the…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505923/photo-image-plant-house-buildingFree Image from public domain license
Devil character fantasy remix, editable design
Devil character fantasy remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12664469/devil-character-fantasy-remix-editable-designView license
A large electric phosphate smelting furnace used in the making of elemental phosphorus in a TVA chemical plant in the Muscle…
A large electric phosphate smelting furnace used in the making of elemental phosphorus in a TVA chemical plant in the Muscle…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503190/photo-image-plant-person-buildingFree Image from public domain license
Hiring blog banner template, editable text
Hiring blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12508477/hiring-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Steel mill manufacturing bonfire factory.
Steel mill manufacturing bonfire factory.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13209382/steel-mill-manufacturing-bonfire-factory-generated-image-rawpixelView license
Fire flame effect, editable design element set
Fire flame effect, editable design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15418077/fire-flame-effect-editable-design-element-setView license
Owens-Corning Fiberglas Corporation, Toledo, Ohio. Side view of a glass furnace melting the carefully compounded batch…
Owens-Corning Fiberglas Corporation, Toledo, Ohio. Side view of a glass furnace melting the carefully compounded batch…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506261/photo-image-construction-house-buildingFree Image from public domain license
Working women poster template
Working women poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640962/working-women-poster-templateView license
Large pipe elbows for the Army are formed at Tube Turns, Inc., by heating lengths of pipe with gas flames and forcing them…
Large pipe elbows for the Army are formed at Tube Turns, Inc., by heating lengths of pipe with gas flames and forcing them…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502152/photo-image-light-dark-vintageFree Image from public domain license