Metal parts are placed on masonite by this woman employee before they slide under the multi-ton hydropress, North American…
Print factory poster template, editable text and design
Punching rivet holes in a frame member for a B-25 bomber, the plant of North American Aviation, Inc., Calif.
Working women poster template
A young woman employee of North American Aviation, Incorporated, working over the landing gear mechanism of a P-51 fighter…
No to war Instagram post template, editable text
A young woman employee of North American Aviation, Incorporated, working over the landing gear mechanism of a P-51 fighter…
D-Day heroes poster template
Part of the cowling for one of the motors for a B-25 bomber is assembled in the engine department of North American…
Stop air pollution, American, environment collage, editable design
Switch boxes on the firewalls of B-25 bombers are assembled by women workers at North American Aviation, Inc.'s Inglewood…
Print factory Instagram story template, editable text
Sheet metal parts are numbered with this pneumatic numbering machine in North American's sheet metal department, North…
Print factory blog banner template, editable text
Woman working on an airplane motor at North American Aviation, Inc., plant in Calif.
Print factory Facebook post template, editable design
Two women employees of North American Aviation, Incorporated, assembling a section of a wing for a P-51 fighter plane
Stop air pollution, American, environment collage, editable design
Employees at North American Aviation, Incorporated, assembling the cowling on Allison motors for the P-51 fighter planes…
Strong girls united poster template, editable advertisement
Riveting team working on the cockpit shell of a B-25 i.e. C-47 bomber at the plant of North American Aviation, Inc.…
Hiring Instagram story template, editable text
Bomb bay gasoline tanks for long flights of B-25 bombers await assembly in the plant of North American Aviation, Inc.…
Now all together poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
Operating a hand drill at North American Aviation, Inc., a woman is working in the control surface department assembling a…
Hiring poster template, editable text and design
Cowling and control rods are added to motors for North American B-25 bombers as they move down the assembly line, North…
History quote Facebook story template
On North American's outdoor assembly line, employees rush a B-25 to completion, North American Aviation, Inglewood, Calif.
Strong girls united email header template, customizable design
Operating a hand drill at the North American Aviation, Inc., a woman is in the control surface department assembling a…
Strong girls united Twitter ad template, editable text & design
In North American's modern machine shop, another aircraft part is finished on a huge turret lathe, North American Aviation…
Hiring blog banner template, editable text
Employees on the "Sunshine" assembly line at North American's plant put the finishing touches on another B-25 bomber…
PNG element stop air pollution, American, environment collage, editable design
Another North American B-25 bomber rolls off the final assembly line to join other ships on the outdoor assembly line, North…
Business women Instagram post template, editable text
Making wiring assemblies at a junction box on the fire wall for the right engine of a B-25 bomber, North American Aviation…
Memorial day Instagram post template
A wing brace assembly for a B-25 bomber is prepared for the assembly line of an aircraft plant, North American Aviation…
