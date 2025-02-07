Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagepersondarkvintagefactoryworld warpublic domainwomanunited statesMetal parts are placed on masonite by this woman employee before they slide under the multi-ton hydropress, North American Aviation, Inc., Inglewood, Calif.View public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 967 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 9018 x 7267 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarPrint factory poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11817809/print-factory-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePunching rivet holes in a frame member for a B-25 bomber, the plant of North American Aviation, Inc., Calif.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508653/photo-image-plant-face-frameFree Image from public domain 