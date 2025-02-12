Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageplantairplanepersonbeachvintageworld warpublic domainlineA fast, hard-hitting new A-20 i.e., B-25 attack bomber is brought for a test hop to the flight line at the Long Beach, Calif., plant of Douglas Aircraft CompanyView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 967 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 9164 x 7386 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarMemorial day Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14639784/memorial-day-instagram-post-templateView licenseF.W. Hunter, Army test pilot, Douglas Aircraft Company plant at Long Beach, Calif.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505867/photo-image-sunglasses-plant-planeFree Image from public domain licenseStop war Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640328/stop-war-instagram-post-templateView licenseTwo assembly line workers at the Long Beach, Calif., plant of Douglas Aircraft Company enjoy a well-earned lunch period…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503773/photo-image-background-plant-faceFree Image from public domain licenseD-Day heroes poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14641433/d-day-heroes-poster-templateView licenseAn A-20 bomber being riveted by a woman worker at the Douglas Aircraft Company plant at Long Beach, Calif.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506771/photo-image-construction-plant-faceFree Image from public domain licenseD-Day invasion Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14639736/d-day-invasion-instagram-post-templateView licenseA noontime rest for a full-fledged assembly worker at the Long Beach, Calif., plant of Douglas Aircraft Company. Nacelle…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506742/photo-image-background-plant-airplaneFree Image from public domain licenseD-Day invasion poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640374/d-day-invasion-poster-templateView licenseWoman at work on motor, Douglas Aircraft Company, Long Beach, Calif.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506678/woman-work-motor-douglas-aircraft-company-long-beach-califFree Image from public domain licenseSay No to war poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14641615/say-war-poster-templateView licenseNew B-25 bombers lined up for final inspection and tests at the flying field of an aircraft plant, North American Aviation…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508516/photo-image-plant-plane-skyFree Image from public domain licenseD-day anniversary poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640176/d-day-anniversary-poster-templateView licenseAnother North American B-25 bomber rolls off the final assembly line to join other ships on the outdoor assembly line, North…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506153/photo-image-plane-person-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseD-Day heroes Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640315/d-day-heroes-instagram-post-templateView licenseWomen workers install fixtures and assemblies to a tail fuselage section of a B-17F bomber at the Douglas Aircraft Company…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503749/photo-image-face-person-beachFree Image from public domain licenseMemorial day Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14641405/memorial-day-instagram-post-templateView licenseWomen at work on C-47 Douglas cargo transport, Douglas Aircraft Company, Long Beach, Calif.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505567/photo-image-airplane-person-beachFree Image from public domain licenseD-Day & Normandy battle Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640534/d-day-normandy-battle-instagram-post-templateView licenseWomen workers install fixtures and assemblies to a tail fuselage section of a B-17 bomber at the Douglas Aircraft Company…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503199/photo-image-construction-plant-faceFree Image from public domain licenseMemorial day Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640849/memorial-day-instagram-post-templateView licenseLunchtime brings a few minutes of rest for these women workers of the assembly line at Douglas Aircraft Company's plant…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503262/photo-image-background-plant-planeFree Image from public domain licenseD-Day Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14641346/d-day-instagram-post-templateView licenseThe careful hands of women are trained in precise aircraft engine installation duties at Douglas Aircraft Company, Long…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503836/photo-image-hands-airplane-personFree Image from public domain licenseD-day anniversary Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640504/d-day-anniversary-instagram-post-templateView licenseWomen become skilled shop technicians after careful training in the school at the Douglas Aircraft Company plant, Long…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503789/photo-image-plant-plane-personFree Image from public domain licenseD-Day anniversary festival Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640777/d-day-anniversary-festival-instagram-post-templateView licenseMen and women make efficient operating teams on riveting and other jobs at the Douglas Aircraft plant, Long Beach, Calif.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506202/photo-image-construction-plant-planeFree Image from public domain licenseWorking women poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640962/working-women-poster-templateView licenseWomen are trained to do precise and vital engine installation detail in Douglas Aircraft Company plants, Long Beach, Calif.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503352/photo-image-plants-person-beachFree Image from public domain licenseMemorial day Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640659/memorial-day-instagram-post-templateView licenseGirl inspectors at the Long Beach, Calif., plant of Douglas Aircraft Company make a careful check of center wings for C-47…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504639/photo-image-plant-planes-personFree Image from public domain licenseD-Day heroes poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640953/d-day-heroes-poster-templateView licenseWomen are trained as engine mechanics in thorough Douglas training methods, Douglas Aircraft Company, Long Beach, Calif.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505255/photo-image-construction-person-beachFree Image from public domain licensePoetry quote Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14631455/poetry-quote-facebook-story-templateView licenseGirl inspector confers with a worker as she makes a a careful check of center wings for C-47 transport planes, Douglas…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502570/photo-image-planes-face-bookFree Image from public domain licensePrint factory poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11817809/print-factory-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseFlexible performance of C-47 transport planes is due in part to their two 1,200 horsepower radial engines and to their three…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503630/photo-image-planes-sky-personFree Image from public domain licenseAnzac day poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640325/anzac-day-poster-templateView licenseRiveter at work at the Douglas Aircraft Corporation plant in Long Beach, Calif.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505566/riveter-work-the-douglas-aircraft-corporation-plant-long-beach-califFree Image from public domain license