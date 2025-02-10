Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit ImageplanttreeskywoodenpersonhousebuildingvintageGarden adjacent to the dugout home of Jack Whinery, homesteader, Pie Town, New MexicoView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 935 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 6613 x 5155 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarOld manor background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740496/old-manor-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseDugout house of Faro Caudill, homesteader with Mt. Allegro in the background, Pie Town, New Mexicohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7501667/photo-image-background-plant-treeFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh's collage desktop wallpaper, editable famous painting design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9063615/png-art-background-buildingsView licenseMr. Leatherman, homesteader, coming out of his dugout home, Pie Town, New Mexicohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505426/photo-image-trees-sky-woodenFree Image from public domain licenseEditable microbus mockup designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10712986/editable-microbus-mockup-designView licenseHome of Jim Norris, homesteader, Pie Town, New Mexicohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503026/home-jim-norris-homesteader-pie-town-new-mexicoFree Image from public domain licenseCabin homes Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11909285/cabin-homes-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseBill Stagg, homesteader, with pinto beans, Pie Town, New Mexicohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505950/bill-stagg-homesteader-with-pinto-beans-pie-town-new-mexicoFree Image from public domain licenseFire Safety poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12543686/fire-safety-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseHome of a fruit tree rancher, Delta County, Colo.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502913/home-fruit-tree-rancher-delta-county-coloFree Image from public domain licenseWooden architecture blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14065921/wooden-architecture-blog-banner-templateView licenseChildren playing in front of dugout. Pie Town, New Mexico by Russell Leehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12110068/image-plant-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseEditable blurred greenhouse backdrophttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12161312/editable-blurred-greenhouse-backdropView licenseVillage of La Alama, near Questa, Taos Co., New Mexicohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504370/village-alama-near-questa-taos-co-new-mexicoFree Image from public domain licenseSign mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11983418/sign-mockup-editable-designView licenseChurch at Pie Town, New Mexico. This building was a cooperative community enterprisehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502718/photo-image-trees-wooden-peopleFree Image from public domain license3D family going on vacation editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12397002/family-going-vacation-editable-remixView licenseMr. Leatherman, homesteader, tying up cauliflower, Pie Town, New Mexicohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505377/mr-leatherman-homesteader-tying-cauliflower-pie-town-new-mexicoFree Image from public domain licenseVintage elite life illustration editable design, community remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14328253/vintage-elite-life-illustration-editable-design-community-remixView licenseBackyard of tenant's home, Marcella Plantation, Mileston, Miss. Deltahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505326/backyard-tenants-home-marcella-plantation-mileston-miss-deltaFree Image from public domain licenseHappy women's day poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14408455/happy-womens-day-poster-templateView licensePlacita, near Penasco, Taos Co., New Mexicohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503866/placita-near-penasco-taos-co-new-mexicoFree Image from public domain licenseEditable charming cottage design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15600821/editable-charming-cottage-design-element-setView licenseBill Stagg, homesteader, in front of his barn, Pie Town, New Mexicohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503046/bill-stagg-homesteader-front-his-barn-pie-town-new-mexicoFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh's collage mobile wallpaper, editable famous painting design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059844/png-android-wallpaper-art-buildingsView licensetenant's home beside the Mississippi River levee, near Lake Providence, La.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505379/tenants-home-beside-the-mississippi-river-levee-near-lake-providence-laFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh's city mobile wallpaper, editable famous painting collage design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059560/png-android-wallpaper-art-buildingsView licenseField of beans and farmstead of Bill Stagg, homesteader, Pie Town, New Mexicohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7501588/field-beans-and-farmstead-bill-stagg-homesteader-pie-town-new-mexicoFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic farm collage, editable agriculture collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9357225/aesthetic-farm-collage-editable-agriculture-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseFaro and Doris Caudill, homesteaders, Pie Town, New Mexicohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502440/faro-and-doris-caudill-homesteaders-pie-town-new-mexicoFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic farm collage, editable agriculture collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9357240/aesthetic-farm-collage-editable-agriculture-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseLlano de San Juan, New Mexico, Catholic Churchhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505919/llano-san-juan-new-mexico-catholic-churchFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas hotel Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12377476/christmas-hotel-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseJack Whinery, homesteader, repairing fence which he built with slabs, Pie Town, New Mexicohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506288/photo-image-construction-trees-faceFree Image from public domain licenseEditable blurred modern house backdrophttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12162970/editable-blurred-modern-house-backdropView licenseJim Norris, homesteader, cutting a head of cabbage, Pie Town, New Mexicohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7501692/jim-norris-homesteader-cutting-head-cabbage-pie-town-new-mexicoFree Image from public domain licenseEditable blurred modern house backdrophttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12163382/editable-blurred-modern-house-backdropView licenseRomeroville, near Chacon, Mora Co., New Mexicohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504913/romeroville-near-chacon-mora-co-new-mexicoFree Image from public domain licenseOld manor iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12760699/old-manor-iphone-wallpaper-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseVillage in New Mexicohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506741/village-new-mexicoFree Image from public domain license