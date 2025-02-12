rawpixel
Working on a "Vengeance" dive bomber, Vultee Aircraft Inc., Nashville, Tennessee
Drilling horizontal stabilizers: operating a hand drill, this woman worker at Vultee-Nashville is shown working on the…
Cowling and control rods are added to motors for North American B-25 bombers as they move down the assembly line, North…
Part of the cowling for one of the motors for a B-25 bomber is assembled in the engine department of North American…
Two women workers are shown capping and inspecting tubing which goes into the manufacture of the "Vengeance" (A-31) dive…
Making wiring assemblies at a junction box on the fire wall for the right engine of a B-25 bomber, North American Aviation…
This woman worker at the Vultee-Nashville is shown making final adjustments in the wheel well of an inner wing before the…
Mounting motor on a Fairfax B-25 bomber, at North American Aviation, Inc., plant in Inglewood, Calif.
Capping and inspecting tubing: two women are shown capping and inspecting tubing which goes into the manufacture of the…
Cowling and control rods are added to motors for North American B-25 bombers as they move down the assembly line, North…
Switch boxes on the firewalls of B-25 bombers are assembled by women workers at North American Aviation, Inc.'s Inglewood…
Women are trained as engine mechanics in thorough Douglas training methods, Douglas Aircraft Company, Long Beach, Calif.
View of the B-25 final assembly line at North American Aviation's Inglewood, California, plant
A wing brace assembly for a B-25 bomber is prepared for the assembly line of an aircraft plant, North American Aviation…
Employees at North American Aviation, Incorporated, assembling the cowling on Allison motors for the P-51 fighter planes…
A nose wheel and landing gear assembly for a B-25 bomber under construction in a western aircraft plant, North American…
In North American's modern machine shop, another aircraft part is finished on a huge turret lathe, North American Aviation…
Riveting team working on the cockpit shell of a B-25 i.e. C-47 bomber at the plant of North American Aviation, Inc.…
Another North American B-25 bomber rolls off the final assembly line to join other ships on the outdoor assembly line, North
Assembling B-25 bombers at North American Aviation, Kansas City, Kansas
Another North American B-25 bomber rolls off the final assembly line to join other ships on the outdoor assembly line, North…
