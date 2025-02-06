Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagefirepersonbuildingmanvintagewallfactoryworld warMaking wiring assemblies at a junction box on the fire wall for the right engine of a B-25 bomber, North American Aviation, Inc., Inglewood, Calif. Forward of this wall will be mounted one of the two 1,700-horsepower Wright Whirlwind engines which carry the B-25 through performances up to Altitudes of 25,000 feet 