Freeport Sulphur Co., 60 foot high vat of sulphur, Hoskins Mound, Texas
Loading box cars with sulphur, Freeport Sulphur Co., Hoskins Mound, Texas
Loading sulphur from vat, Freeport Sulphur Co., Hoskins Mound, Texas
Nearly exhausted sulphur vat from which railroad cars are loaded, Freeport Sulphur Co., Hoskins Mound, Texas
Railroad cars loaded with sulphur, Freeport Sulphur Co., Hoskins Mound, Texas
Sulphur vat 60 feet high, Freeport Sulphur Co., Hoskins Mound, Texas
Nearly exhausted sulphur vat from which railroad cars are loaded, Freeport Sulphur Co., Hoskins Mound, Texas
60 foot high sulphur vat, Freeport Sulphur Co., Hoskins Mound, Texas
Heavy machinery in mining operation
Melted sulphur from the wells pouring into relay station, Freeport Sulphur Co., Hoskins Mound, Texas
Heavy machinery in open-pit mine.
Massive open-pit mining operation
Mining operations with heavy machinery.
Heavy machinery in mining operation
Heavy machinery in open-pit mining
Excavators and trucks in quarry
View of the Utah Copper Company open-pit mine workings at Carr Fork, as seen from the railroad, Bingham Canyon, Utah
Hanna furnaces of the Great Lakes Steel Coporation, stock pile of coal and iron ore, Detroit, Mich.
Excavators loading dump trucks efficiently.
Heavy machinery at work site
Excavator loading dump truck efficiently, desktop wallpaper
