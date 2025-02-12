rawpixel
Operating a hand drill at Vultee-Nashville, woman is working on a "Vengeance" dive bomber, Tennessee
handfacepeoplevintagefactoryworld warpublic domainportrait
Print factory poster template, editable text and design
Operating a hand drill at North American Aviation, Inc., a woman is working in the control surface department assembling a…
No to war poster template, editable text and design
Drilling horizontal stabilizers: operating a hand drill, this woman worker at Vultee-Nashville is shown working on the…
Regret quote Facebook story template
Operating a hand drill at the North American Aviation, Inc., a woman is in the control surface department assembling a…
Strong girls united poster template, editable advertisement
Capping and inspecting tubing: two women are shown capping and inspecting tubing which goes into the manufacture of the…
Empowering women poster template, editable text & design
Operating a hand drill at Vultee-Nashville, woman is working on a "Vengeance" dive bomber, Tennessee
Women of power, editable flyer template for branding
Operating a hand drill at Vultee-Nashville, woman is working on a "Vengeance" dive bomber, Tennessee
Women of power poster template, editable advertisement
Two women workers are shown capping and inspecting tubing which goes into the manufacture of the "Vengeance" (A-31) dive…
Strong girls united email header template, customizable design
Women become skilled shop technicians after careful training in the school at the Douglas Aircraft Company plant, Long…
Women of power email header template, customizable design
A girl riveting machine operator at the Douglas Aircraft Company plant joins sections of wing ribs to reinforce the inner…
Working women poster template
Working on a "Vengeance" dive bomber, Vultee Aircraft Inc., Nashville, Tennessee
Women of power Twitter ad template, editable text & design
Punching rivet holes in a frame member for a B-25 bomber, the plant of North American Aviation, Inc., Calif.
Equality for women poster template, editable advertisement
A candid view of one of the women workers touching up the U.S. Army Air Forces insignia on the side of the fuselage of a…
Equality for women, editable flyer template for branding
Woman machinist, Douglas Aircraft Company, Long Beach, Calif.
Strong girls united Twitter ad template, editable text & design
Drilling a wing bulkhead for a transport plane at the Consolidated Aircraft Corporation plant, Fort Worth, Texas
Memorial day Instagram post template
This woman worker at the Vultee-Nashville is shown making final adjustments in the wheel well of an inner wing before the…
D-Day heroes poster template
Cowling and control rods are added to motors for North American B-25 bombers as they move down the assembly line, North…
No to war Instagram post template, editable text
View of the B-25 final assembly line at North American Aviation's Inglewood, California, plant
Poetry quote Facebook story template
Carefully trained women inspectors check and inspect cargo transport innerwings before they are assembled on the fuselage…
Equality for women Twitter ad template, editable text & design
Men and women make efficient operating teams on riveting and other jobs at the Douglas Aircraft plant, Long Beach, Calif.…
Feminist powerful quote, editable flyer template
An employee in the drill-press section of North American's huge machine shop runs mounting holes in a large dural casting…
