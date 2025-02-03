rawpixel
Slag run-off from open hearth furnace, Republic Steel Corp., Youngstown, Ohio
Air pollution Facebook post template
Slag run-off from one of the open hearth furnaces of a steel mills, Republic Steel Corp., Youngstown, Ohio. Slag is drawn…
Pollution Facebook post template
A scene in a steel mill, Republic Steel, Youngstown, Ohio. Molten iron is blown in an Eastern Bessemer converter to change…
Climate change quote Facebook post template
A battery of 1,000 and 2,000 pound furnaces roaring threats to the Axis. These are rotary, oil-fired melting furnaces at…
Construction services Instagram post template, editable text
Owens-Corning Fiberglas Corp., Toledo, Ohio. Intense heat is needed to melt the inorganic ingredients of the batch from…
No more nuclear weapons Instagram post template, editable text
Bessemer converter (iron into steel), Allegheny Ludlum Steele Corp., Brackenridge, Pa.
Welcome home Facebook post template, editable design
Ladle of molten iron is poured into an open hearth furnace for conversion into steel, Allegheny Ludlum Steele Corp.…
No more nuclear weapons blog banner template, editable text
Electric phosphate smelting furnace used in the making of elemental phosphorus in a TVA chemical plant in the Muscle Shoals…
No more nuclear weapons poster template, editable text and design
A scene in a steel mill, Republic Steel Mill, Youngstown, Ohio. Molten iron is blown in an Eastern Bessemer converter to…
Black demonic knight fantasy remix, editable design
Casting a billet from an electric furnace, Chase Brass and Copper Co., Euclid, Ohio. Modern electric furnaces have helped…
Memorial day Instagram post template
Electric phosphate smelting furnace used to make elemental phosphorus in a TVA chemical plant in the vicinity of Muscle…
Stop air pollution Instagram post template
White-hot steel pours like water from a 35-ton electric furnace, Allegheny Ludlum Steele Corp., Brackenridge, Pa. The finest…
Positive & inspirational quote Facebook story template
A large electric phosphate smelting furnace used to make elemental phosphorus in a TVA chemical plant in the vicinity of…
Nuclear weapons Instagram story template, editable text
Owens-Corning Fiberglas Corporation, Toledo, Ohio. Side view of a glass furnace melting the carefully compounded batch…
Greeenhouse gas emission Instagram post template
A large electric phosphate smelting furnace used in the making of elemental phosphorus in a TVA chemical plant in the Muscle…
No more nuclear weapons Instagram story template, editable text
Large electric phosphate smelting furnace used in the making of elemental phosphorus in a TVA chemical plant in the Muscle…
Stop air pollution Instagram post template, editable text
TVA chemical plant, electric furnace loaded with phosphate, vicinity of Muscle Shoals, Alabama
Earth Day Instagram post template
Back into production go these carloads of scrap metal, Allegheny Ludlum Steele Corp., Brackenridge, Pa. The melting of alloy…
D-Day Instagram post template
Large pipe elbows for the Army are formed at Tube Turns, Inc., by heating lengths of pipe with gas flames and forcing them…
Stop air pollution Facebook post template
Section of the batch house at a plant of the Owens-Corning Fiberglas Corporation, Toledo, Ohio. In the bins are stored the…
Black demonic knight fantasy remix, editable design
Section of the batch house at a plant of the Owens-Corning Fiberglass Corporation, Toledo, Ohio. In the bins are stored the…
