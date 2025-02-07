Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageconstructionwoodpersonmanvintagenaturepublic domainlandscapeCrane at a "central" gathering place for sugar cane crop, vicinity of San Sebastian, Puerto RicoView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 858 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3891 x 5445 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarGeneral contractor Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14819372/general-contractor-instagram-post-templateView licenseCrane at a "central" sugar cane gathering place, San Sebastian vicinity, Puerto Ricohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502833/photo-image-construction-sky-personFree Image from public domain licenseConstruction service Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14819371/construction-service-instagram-post-templateView licenseFarm Security Administration farmers working in a sugar cane field, vicinity of Rio Piedras, Puerto Rico. This is part of an…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503131/photo-image-jungle-plants-treeFree Image from public domain licenseMan renovating a househttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14912812/man-renovating-houseView licenseFSA borrower and participant in the sugar cane cooperative, Rio Piedras, Puerto Ricohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503071/photo-image-plant-person-manFree Image from public domain licenseConstruction ahead poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14395136/construction-ahead-poster-templateView licenseSugar cane worker in the rich field, vicinity of Guanica, Puerto Ricohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503141/sugar-cane-worker-the-rich-field-vicinity-guanica-puerto-ricoFree Image from public domain licenseArchitecture logo Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14064114/architecture-logo-facebook-post-templateView licenseSugar cane workers, vicinity of Rio Piedras, Puerto Ricohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503336/sugar-cane-workers-vicinity-rio-piedras-puerto-ricoFree Image from public domain licenseConstruction services Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12478571/construction-services-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSugar cane workers resting, Rio Piedras, Puerto Ricohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503470/sugar-cane-workers-resting-rio-piedras-puerto-ricoFree Image from public domain licenseWorkplace safety rules poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14487745/workplace-safety-rules-poster-templateView licenseMan in a sugar cane field during harvest, Puerto Ricohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505577/man-sugar-cane-field-during-harvest-puerto-ricoFree Image from public domain licenseRainbow Effecthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12696026/rainbow-effectView licenseSugar cane workers resting, Rio Piedras, Puerto Ricohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7501728/sugar-cane-workers-resting-rio-piedras-puerto-ricoFree Image from public domain licenseConstruction worker Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640811/construction-worker-instagram-post-templateView licenseChildren gathering potatoes on a large farm, vicinity of Caribou, Aroostook County, Me. Schools do not open until the…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503489/photo-image-person-vintage-natureFree Image from public domain licenseCompany vision blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12932813/company-vision-blog-banner-templateView licenseSmall farms in the southwest, Puerto Ricohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505975/small-farms-the-southwest-puerto-ricoFree Image from public domain licenseSafety vest mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14088444/safety-vest-mockup-editable-designView licenseSugar cane workers resting at the noon hour, Rio Piedras, Puerto Ricohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502510/sugar-cane-workers-resting-the-noon-hour-rio-piedras-puerto-ricoFree Image from public domain licenseCarpentry service Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12578200/carpentry-service-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseFSA borrower and participant in the sugar cane cooperative, Rio Piedras, Puerto Ricohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506022/photo-image-plants-person-manFree Image from public domain licenseConstruction services Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14063978/construction-services-facebook-post-templateView licenseMan in a sugar-cane field during harvest, vicinity of Rio Piedras Puerto Ricohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7501741/man-sugar-cane-field-during-harvest-vicinity-rio-piedras-puerto-ricoFree Image from public domain licenseApron mockup, technician uniformhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7641331/apron-mockup-technician-uniformView licenseFarm Security Administration borrowers harvesting sugar cane cooperatively on a farm, vicinity of Rio Piedras, Puerto Ricohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505373/photo-image-dog-blue-sky-grassFree Image from public domain licenseConstruction service Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12578231/construction-service-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseFarm Security Administration borrowers harvesting sugar cane cooperatively on a farm, vicinity of Rio Piedras, Puerto Ricohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505663/photo-image-cow-animal-plantsFree Image from public domain licenseConstruction services Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14435567/construction-services-instagram-post-templateView licenseHarvesting sugar cane in a burned field, vicinity of Guanica, Puerto Rico. Burning the sugar cane gets rid of the dense…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502568/photo-image-cow-animals-leavesFree Image from public domain licenseProfessional carpenter poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13264102/professional-carpenter-poster-templateView licenseFSA borrower who is a member of a sugar cooperative, vicinity of Rio Piedras, Puerto Ricohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503121/photo-image-plant-face-personFree Image from public domain license3D construction worker with cement truck editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12394326/construction-worker-with-cement-truck-editable-remixView licensePennsylvania R.R. ore docks, unloading ore from a lake freighter by "Hulett" unloaders, Cleveland, Ohiohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502181/photo-image-construction-person-buildingFree Image from public domain licenseHiking club poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9271256/hiking-club-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseFarm Security Administration farmers working in a sugar cane field, vicinity of Rio Piedras, Puerto Rico. This is part of an…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503445/photo-image-dog-animal-plantsFree Image from public domain licenseHiking club flyer template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9271253/hiking-club-flyer-template-editable-text-designView licenseTwo people kneeling, working in a field, possibly in Puerto Ricohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505789/two-people-kneeling-working-field-possibly-puerto-ricoFree Image from public domain license