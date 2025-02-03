rawpixel
The kind of man Hitler wishes we didn't have. A bomber pilot, captain in a bombardment squadron, just before he climbs…
Children looking at globe, travel editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
F.W. Hunter, Army test pilot, Douglas Aircraft Company plant at Long Beach, Calif.
Children looking at globe, travel editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Here's our mission. A combat crew receives final instructions just before taking off in a mighty YB-17 bomber from a…
Children looking at globe, travel editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
A giant of the skyways poises for flight, Langley Field, Va. The four powerful engines of a YB-17 bomber are warmed up…
One of America's new warships of the air, a mighty YB-17 bomber, is pulled up at a bombardment squadron hangar, Langley…
U.S. Army Air Forces pilot in front of a YB-17 bombing airplane, probably Langley field, Virginia
Servicing an A-20 bomber, Langley Field, Va.
Servicing an A-20 bomber, Langley Field, Va.
Crewman of an M-3 tank, Ft. Knox, Ky.
Marine Corps lieutenant studying glider piloting at Page Field, Parris Island, S.C.
Marine Lieutenant, glider pilot in training at Page Field, Parris Island, S.C.
Sunset silhouette of flying fortress, Langley Field, Va.
Capping and inspecting tubing: two women are shown capping and inspecting tubing which goes into the manufacture of the…
Hitler would like this man to go home and forget about the war. A good American non-com at the side machine gun of a huge YB…
Drilling horizontal stabilizers: operating a hand drill, this woman worker at Vultee-Nashville is shown working on the…
An experimental scale model of the B-25 plane is prepared for wind tunnel tests in the plant of the North American Aviation…
Two women workers are shown capping and inspecting tubing which goes into the manufacture of the "Vengeance" (A-31) dive…
Flexible performance of C-47 transport planes is due in part to their two 1,200 horsepower radial engines and to their three…
Marine Corps lieutenant studying glider piloting at Page Field, Parris Island, S.C.
Marine lieutenant, glider pilot in training, ready for take-off, at Page Field, Parris Island, S.C.
B-25 bombers lined up at North American Aviation, Incorporated, almost ready for their first test flight, Kansas City, Kansas
