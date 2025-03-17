rawpixel
Growers bringing in their crop to a co-op orange packing plant, Redlands, Calif. Santa Fe R.R. trip
Wooden architecture poster template
Packing oranges at a co-op orange packing plant, Redlands, Calif. Santa Fe R.R. trip
3D carpenter workshop editable remix
Grading oranges at a co-op orange packing plant, Redlands, Calif. Santa Fe trip
3D carpenter workshop editable remix
Co-op orange packing plant, Redlands, Calif. Workman is doing the preliminary sorting, picking out the discards. Santa Fe…
Abstract image of business people silhouette on glass window
Drying oranges at a co-op orange packing plant, Redlands, Calif. Santa Fe R.R. trip
Startup business man working on laptop
Grading oranges at a co-op orange packing plant, Redlands, Calif. Santa Fe trip
Abstract image of business people silhouette on glass window
Automatic dumper at the co-op orange packing plant, Redlands, Calif. Santa Fe trip
Carpentry service poster template
Operating a machine for putting tops on crates at a co-op orange packing plant, Redlands, Calif. Santa Fe R.R. trip
Handmade toys poster template
Loading oranges into a refrigerator car at a co-op orange packing plant, Redlands, Calif. Santa Fe R.R. trip
Earth fact sheet Instagram post template
Washing oranges at an orange packing co-op, Redlands, Calif. Santa Fe R.R. trip
French climate protest, environment collage, editable design
Loading oranges into refrigerator car at a co-op orange packing plant
Woodworking workshop poster template
Sorting and packing tomatoes at the Yauco Cooperative Tomato Growers Association, Puerto Rico
Earth Day Instagram post template
Tomato crates at the Yauco cooperative tomato growers' association, Puerto Rico
PNG element stop air pollution, American, environment collage, editable design
Hauling crates of peaches from the orchard to the shipping shed, Delta County, Colo.
PNG element stop air pollution, French, environment collage, editable design
Bomb bay gasoline tanks for long flights of B-25 bombers await assembly in the plant of North American Aviation, Inc.…
French climate protest, environment collage, editable design
Grain elevators near Amarillo, Texas; Santa Fe trip
PNG element French climate protest, environment collage, editable design
Detail of industrial building in Massachusetts
Energy industry poster template, editable text and design
Detail of industrial building in Mass.
Construction services poster template, editable text and design
Hauling crates of peaches from the orchard to the shipping shed, Delta County, Colo.
PNG element French climate protest, environment collage, editable design
Tomatoes at the Yauco Cooperative Growers' Association, Puerto Rico
Shop sign mockup, editable design
Industrial area in Massachusetts, possibly around New Bedford
