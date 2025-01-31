rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Part of string bean factory and field system, Seabrook Farm, Bridgeton, N.J.
Save
Edit Image
blue skyconstructionskyvintagefactorypublic domainblueusa
Industry expo poster template, editable design
Industry expo poster template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14817450/industry-expo-poster-template-editable-designView license
Bean field and canning factory Seabrook Farm, Bridgeton, N.J.
Bean field and canning factory Seabrook Farm, Bridgeton, N.J.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508463/bean-field-and-canning-factory-seabrook-farm-bridgeton-njFree Image from public domain license
Mechanical engineering Instagram post template, editable text
Mechanical engineering Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11654420/mechanical-engineering-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Bean canning factory in the field, Seabrook farm, Bridgeton, N.J.
Bean canning factory in the field, Seabrook farm, Bridgeton, N.J.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7501884/bean-canning-factory-the-field-seabrook-farm-bridgeton-njFree Image from public domain license
Construction worker Instagram story template
Construction worker Instagram story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14397066/construction-worker-instagram-story-templateView license
Day laborers (from nearby towns or migrant) picking string beans among the poles for overhead irrigation, Seabrook Farms…
Day laborers (from nearby towns or migrant) picking string beans among the poles for overhead irrigation, Seabrook Farms…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506712/photo-image-scenery-plants-personFree Image from public domain license
4th of July poster template, editable text and design
4th of July poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18336758/4th-july-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Bean fields, Seabrook Farm, Bridgeton, N.J.
Bean fields, Seabrook Farm, Bridgeton, N.J.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505930/bean-fields-seabrook-farm-bridgeton-njFree Image from public domain license
Mechanical engineering blog banner template, editable text
Mechanical engineering blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11832080/mechanical-engineering-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Bean field under cultivation, Seabrook Farm, Bridgeton, N.J.
Bean field under cultivation, Seabrook Farm, Bridgeton, N.J.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505550/bean-field-under-cultivation-seabrook-farm-bridgeton-njFree Image from public domain license
Professional construction blog banner template, editable design
Professional construction blog banner template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9365553/professional-construction-blog-banner-template-editable-designView license
Harrowing a field with a diesel tractor, Seabrook Farm, Bridgeton, N.J.
Harrowing a field with a diesel tractor, Seabrook Farm, Bridgeton, N.J.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506702/harrowing-field-with-diesel-tractor-seabrook-farm-bridgeton-njFree Image from public domain license
Smart ai technology blog banner template
Smart ai technology blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14435582/smart-technology-blog-banner-templateView license
Cultivating a field, Seabrook Farm, Bridgeton, N.J.
Cultivating a field, Seabrook Farm, Bridgeton, N.J.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505685/cultivating-field-seabrook-farm-bridgeton-njFree Image from public domain license
Factory sign mockup, blue company building design
Factory sign mockup, blue company building design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8441137/factory-sign-mockup-blue-company-building-designView license
Bridgeton, New Jersey. Seabrook Farm. Weighing in beans before loading on trucks. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
Bridgeton, New Jersey. Seabrook Farm. Weighing in beans before loading on trucks. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12305712/image-plant-people-skyFree Image from public domain license
Clean energy Instagram post template, editable text
Clean energy Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11900982/clean-energy-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Low flying planes from which dust or insecticide is spread onto crops by men who "follow the season" up the east coast…
Low flying planes from which dust or insecticide is spread onto crops by men who "follow the season" up the east coast…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505813/photo-image-planes-person-menFree Image from public domain license
Smart factory ads Instagram post template
Smart factory ads Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12829136/smart-factory-ads-instagram-post-templateView license
Bridgeton, New Jersey. Seabrook Farm. Weighing in beans. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
Bridgeton, New Jersey. Seabrook Farm. Weighing in beans. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12336602/image-face-flower-plantFree Image from public domain license
Engineer blog banner template
Engineer blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13523579/engineer-blog-banner-templateView license
Bridgeton, New Jersey. Seabrook Farm. Jewish family who joined the migrants in harvesting the bean crop. Sourced from the…
Bridgeton, New Jersey. Seabrook Farm. Jewish family who joined the migrants in harvesting the bean crop. Sourced from the…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12336389/image-plant-person-skyFree Image from public domain license
Success blog banner template
Success blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13507546/success-blog-banner-templateView license
Farmland in the Catskill country, in New York State
Farmland in the Catskill country, in New York State
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502241/farmland-the-catskill-country-new-york-stateFree Image from public domain license
Urban planning poster template, editable text and design
Urban planning poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11807794/urban-planning-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Bridgeton, New Jersey. Seabrook Farm. Weighing in beans]. Sourced from the Library of…
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Bridgeton, New Jersey. Seabrook Farm. Weighing in beans]. Sourced from the Library of…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12243760/photo-image-face-people-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
3D safety vest helmet, element editable illustration
3D safety vest helmet, element editable illustration
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10533496/safety-vest-helmet-element-editable-illustrationView license
Bridgeton, New Jersey. Seabrook Farm. Beeves which are fattened on pea vines. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
Bridgeton, New Jersey. Seabrook Farm. Beeves which are fattened on pea vines. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12336388/image-cow-person-vinesFree Image from public domain license
3D traffic cone construction, element editable illustration
3D traffic cone construction, element editable illustration
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10910152/traffic-cone-construction-element-editable-illustrationView license
Bridgeton, New Jersey. FSA (Farm Security Administration) agricultural workers' camp. Setting up tents. Sourced from the…
Bridgeton, New Jersey. FSA (Farm Security Administration) agricultural workers' camp. Setting up tents. Sourced from the…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12336605/image-plant-person-grassFree Image from public domain license
Carpentry service poster template
Carpentry service poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14038971/carpentry-service-poster-templateView license
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Bridgeton, New Jersey. Seabrook Farm. Weighing in beans]. Sourced from the Library of…
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Bridgeton, New Jersey. Seabrook Farm. Weighing in beans]. Sourced from the Library of…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12336333/image-people-public-domain-natureFree Image from public domain license
Construction services poster template, editable text and design
Construction services poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11807645/construction-services-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Bridgeton, New Jersey. Seabrook Farm. Beeves which are fattened on pea vines]. Sourced…
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Bridgeton, New Jersey. Seabrook Farm. Beeves which are fattened on pea vines]. Sourced…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12336609/image-cow-vines-animalFree Image from public domain license
Energy industry Instagram post template, editable text
Energy industry Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11542137/energy-industry-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Central tower from which cable buckets carry materials used in the construction of Shasta dam, California
Central tower from which cable buckets carry materials used in the construction of Shasta dam, California
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503149/photo-image-construction-sky-buildingFree Image from public domain license
Air pollution, global warming, digital remix, editable design
Air pollution, global warming, digital remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9589979/air-pollution-global-warming-digital-remix-editable-designView license
Bridgeton, New Jersey. FSA (Farm Security Administration) agricultural workers' camp. Setting up tents. Sourced from the…
Bridgeton, New Jersey. FSA (Farm Security Administration) agricultural workers' camp. Setting up tents. Sourced from the…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12336611/image-plant-person-skyFree Image from public domain license
Construction services Facebook post template
Construction services Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14063978/construction-services-facebook-post-templateView license
Plaza of Trampas, Taos Co., New Mexico
Plaza of Trampas, Taos Co., New Mexico
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504734/plaza-trampas-taos-co-new-mexicoFree Image from public domain license