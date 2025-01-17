Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageplantfacepersonmanvintagefactorywaterworld warGenerator works at the winding of a generator stator in a new addition to TVA's hydroelectric plant at Wilson Dam, Sheffield vicinity, Ala. Located 260 miles above the mouth of the Tennessee River, the dam has an authorized power installation of 288,000 kw., which can be increased to a possible ultimate of 444,000 kw. The reservoir at the dam adds 377,000 acre-feet of water to controlled storage on the Tennessee River systemView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 960 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 7407 x 9255 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarMemorial day Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640849/memorial-day-instagram-post-templateView licenseEight generator units in the generator room of a new addition to TVA's hydroelectric plant at Wilson Dam, Sheffield…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506728/photo-image-plant-person-buildingFree Image from public domain licenseD-Day anniversary festival Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640777/d-day-anniversary-festival-instagram-post-templateView licenseSection of one of the switchyards from which high tension lines carry current generated at TVA's Wilson Dam hydroelectric…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503228/photo-image-grid-plant-personFree Image from public domain licenseHistory quote Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14631285/history-quote-facebook-story-templateView licenseTennessee Valley Authority. Wilson Dam hydroelectric plant construction. A partly completed stator for one of the generator…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12307665/image-plant-factory-waterFree Image from public domain licenseHand pointing map background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11976164/hand-pointing-map-background-editable-designView licenseTennessee Valley Authority. Scroll case walls for two generators at a new addition to the TVA's hydroelectric plant at…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12307333/image-plant-person-wallsFree Image from public domain licenseHand pointing map background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11976166/hand-pointing-map-background-editable-designView licenseGas welding a joint in a line of spiral pipe at the TVA's new Douglas Dam on the French Broad River, Tenn. This dam will be…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503522/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseMemorial day Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14639784/memorial-day-instagram-post-templateView licenseTightening a nut on a guide vane operating seromotor in TVA's hydroelectric plant, Watts Bar Dam, Tennessee. Located 530…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508181/photo-image-plant-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseMake love not war Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14451318/make-love-not-war-instagram-post-templateView licenseGenerator hall of the powerhouse, Chickamauga Dam, Tenn. The dam, located near Chattanooga, 471 miles above the mouth of the…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503760/photo-image-vintage-furniture-waterFree Image from public domain licenseMemorial day Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640659/memorial-day-instagram-post-templateView licenseSwitchyard at TVA's Wilson Dam hydroelectric plant, vicinity of Sheffield, Ala., 260 miles above the mouth of the Tennessee…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503786/photo-image-grid-plant-buildingFree Image from public domain licenseRegret quote Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14632484/regret-quote-facebook-story-templateView licenseA carpenter at the TVA's new Douglas dam on the French Broad River, Tenn. This dam will be 161 feet high and 1,682 feet ong…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506260/photo-image-background-clouds-blue-skyFree Image from public domain licenseStop war Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640328/stop-war-instagram-post-templateView licenseChecking the alignment of a turbine shaft at the top of the guide bearing in TVA's hydroelectric plant, Watts Bar Dam, Tenn.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503329/photo-image-construction-plant-personFree Image from public domain licenseD-Day invasion poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640374/d-day-invasion-poster-templateView licenseSwitchyard at TVA's Wilson Dam hydroelectric plant, vicinity of Sheffield, Ala., 260 miles above the mouth of the Tennessee…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506751/photo-image-grid-plant-buildingFree Image from public domain licenseCall for peace Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14451296/call-for-peace-instagram-post-templateView licenseSwitch yard at TVA's Wilson Dam hydroelectric plant, vicinity of Sheffield, Ala., 260 miles above the mouth of the Tennessee…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508151/photo-image-grid-plant-buildingFree Image from public domain licenseD-Day heroes poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14641433/d-day-heroes-poster-templateView licenseInsulators and transmission wires in the switchyard of the TVA's Chickamauga Dam, located near Chattanooga, 471 miles above…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504108/photo-image-cloud-sky-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseD-Day invasion Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14639736/d-day-invasion-instagram-post-templateView licenseMaking wiring assemblies at a junction box on the fire wall for the right engine of a B-25 bomber, North American Aviation…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506107/photo-image-fire-person-buildingFree Image from public domain licenseHiring Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12508553/hiring-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseTransmission line towers and high tension lines that carry current generated at TVA's Wilson Dam hydroelectric plant, near…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506044/photo-image-clouds-plant-skyFree Image from public domain licenseSay No to war poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14641615/say-war-poster-templateView licenseTennessee Valley Authority. Construction of Douglas Dam. A bucket man at TVA's new Douglas Dam on the French Broad River.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12240028/photo-image-person-art-crossFree Image from public domain licenseD-day anniversary poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640176/d-day-anniversary-poster-templateView licenseTennessee Valley Authority power and conservation. Fort Loudoun Dam construction. Workmen opening valve on a new pipeline of…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12306980/image-hand-person-manFree Image from public domain licenseHiring poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12508521/hiring-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseCrane operator at TVA's Douglas Dam, Tennesseehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503784/crane-operator-tvas-douglas-dam-tennesseeFree Image from public domain licenseHumanitarian day Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12466704/humanitarian-day-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseA large electric phosphate smelting furnace used to make elemental phosphorus in a TVA chemical plant in the vicinity of…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503538/photo-image-plant-person-buildingFree Image from public domain licenseNo to war blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14038938/war-blog-banner-templateView licenseTransmission line towers and high tension lines that carry current generated at TVA's Wilson Dam hydroelectric plant, near…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503832/photo-image-plant-sky-vintageFree Image from public domain license