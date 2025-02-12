rawpixel
Switchman throwing a switch a C and NW RR's Proviso yard, Chicago, Ill.
Switchman throwing a switch at C & NW RR's i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad's Proviso yard, Chicago, Ill.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505824/photo-image-person-man-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Car jacked up for repairs on the repair tracks, North Proviso, C & NW RR i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad Chicago…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506608/photo-image-tree-sky-vintageFree Image from public domain license
General view of the hump yard at Proviso yard, C & NW RR i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad, Chicago, Ill.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505616/photo-image-steam-smoke-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Tracks at Proviso yard of C & NW RR i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad, Chicago, Ill.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504234/photo-image-vintage-world-war-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
The regular tracks of the South Yards, at C & NW RR's Proviso () yard, Chicago, Ill.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502185/photo-image-smoke-vintage-natureFree Image from public domain license
Painting a car at the repair or "rip" tracks at North Proviso(), C & NW RR i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad, Chicago…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506247/photo-image-person-vintage-carFree Image from public domain license
Tracks at C & NW RR's i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad's Proviso yard, Chicago, Ill.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504523/photo-image-vintage-world-war-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
A general view of a classification yard at C & NW RR's Proviso() yard, Chicago, Ill.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506675/photo-image-clouds-steam-personFree Image from public domain license
C & NW RR i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad, a general view of a classification yard at Proviso Yard, Chicago, Ill.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504488/photo-image-steam-smoke-vintageFree Image from public domain license
A.S. Gerdee, of 3251 Maypole() Street, working as a switchman at Proviso yard of C & NW RR i.e. Chicago and North Western…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504431/photo-image-background-hand-faceFree Image from public domain license
Freight cars in the Chicago and Northwestern i.e. North Western Railroad classification yard(), Chicago, Ill. General view…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504450/photo-image-smoke-vintage-carsFree Image from public domain license
View of a classification yard at C & NW RR's i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad's Proviso yard, Chicago, Ill.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504476/photo-image-person-vintage-world-warFree Image from public domain license
Mike Evans, a welder, at the rip tracks at Proviso yard of the C & NW RR i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad, Chicago…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502195/photo-image-face-person-manFree Image from public domain license
General view of one of the departure yards at C & NW RR's i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad's Proviso yard, Chicago…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504527/photo-image-vintage-car-world-warFree Image from public domain license
A train pulling out of the freight house at C & NW RR's Proviso() yard, Chicago, Ill.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506140/photo-image-steam-house-smokeFree Image from public domain license
General view of part of the rip tracks at C & NW RR's i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad's Proviso yard, Chicago, Ill.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503394/photo-image-vintage-cars-world-warFree Image from public domain license
General view of a classification yard at C & NW RR's i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad's Proviso () yard, Chicago, Ill.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503939/photo-image-sky-smoke-vintageFree Image from public domain license
View in a departure yard at C & NW RR's i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad's Proviso () yard at twilight, Chicago, Ill.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504482/photo-image-light-vintage-world-warFree Image from public domain license
A general view of a classification yard at C & NW RR's Proviso yard, Chicago, Ill.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506689/photo-image-steam-smoke-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Train pulling out of the freight house at C & NW RR's i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad's Proviso Yard, Chicago, Ill.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508138/photo-image-blue-sky-houseFree Image from public domain license