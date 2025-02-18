rawpixel
Men and women make efficient operating teams on riveting and other jobs at the Douglas Aircraft plant, Long Beach, Calif.…
Cargo delivery, freight shipping photo collage, editable design
American mothers and sisters, like these women at the Douglas Aircraft Company, give important help in producing dependable…
Cargo delivery, freight shipping photo collage, editable design
Women workers install fixtures and assemblies to a tail fuselage section of a B-17F bomber at the Douglas Aircraft Company…
PNG element cargo delivery, freight shipping photo collage, editable design
Women become skilled shop technicians after careful training in the school at the Douglas Aircraft Company plant, Long…
Women workers install fixtures and assemblies to a tail fuselage section of a B-17 bomber at the Douglas Aircraft Company…
An A-20 bomber being riveted by a woman worker at the Douglas Aircraft Company plant at Long Beach, Calif.
Riveting team working on the cockpit shell of a B-25 i.e. C-47 bomber at the plant of North American Aviation, Inc.…
Women are trained as engine mechanics in thorough Douglas training methods, Douglas Aircraft Company, Long Beach, Calif.
A girl riveting machine operator at the Douglas Aircraft Company plant joins sections of wing ribs to reinforce the inner…
Lunchtime brings a few minutes of rest for these women workers of the assembly line at Douglas Aircraft Company's plant…
Riveter at work at the Douglas Aircraft Corporation plant in Long Beach, Calif.
Cowling and control rods are added to motors for North American B-25 bombers as they move down the assembly line, North…
Part of the cowling for one of the motors for a B-25 bomber is assembled in the engine department of North American…
Making wiring assemblies at a junction box on the fire wall for the right engine of a B-25 bomber, North American Aviation…
Mounting motor on a Fairfax B-25 bomber, at North American Aviation, Inc., plant in Inglewood, Calif.
North American B-25 bomber is prepared for painting on the outside assembly line, North American Aviation, Inc., Inglewood…
The careful hands of women are trained in precise aircraft engine installation duties at Douglas Aircraft Company, Long…
Switch boxes on the firewalls of B-25 bombers are assembled by women workers at North American Aviation, Inc.'s Inglewood…
Women are trained to do precise and vital engine installation detail in Douglas Aircraft Company plants, Long Beach, Calif.
Women at work on C-47 Douglas cargo transport, Douglas Aircraft Company, Long Beach, Calif.
Cowling and control rods are added to motors for North American B-25 bombers as they move down the assembly line, North…
