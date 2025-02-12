rawpixel
Marine Corps Captain in dress blue uniform, World War II
personvintageworld warpublic domainportraitclothingbluecode
Working women poster template
Marine Corps Major in dress white uniform, World War II
D-Day heroes poster template
Marine Corps Major in summer uniform, World War II
Strong girls united poster template, editable advertisement
Marine Corps Major in winter uniform, World War II
Memorial day Instagram post template
Marine Sgt. at New Orleans, La.
Empowering women poster template, editable text & design
Marine Sgt. at New Orleans, La.
Poetry quote Facebook story template
Marine Sgt. at New Orleans, La.
Women of power, editable flyer template for branding
Ensign Noressey and Cadet Thenics at the Naval Air base, Corpus Christi, Texas
Women of power poster template, editable advertisement
Consolidated transport planes being loaded, Consolidated Aircraft Corp., Fort Worth, Texas
Strong girls united email header template, customizable design
Mrs. Eloise J. Ellis has been appointed by civil service to be senior supervisor in the Assembly and Repairs Department at…
Women of power email header template, customizable design
At the Naval Air Base, Corpus Christi, Texas
Women of power Twitter ad template, editable text & design
U.S. Marine Band drummer, probably at the Marine Barracks, Washington, D.C.
Equality for women poster template, editable advertisement
Workers on the Liberator Bombers, Consolidated Aircraft Corp., Fort Worth, Texas
Equality for women, editable flyer template for branding
After seven years in the Navy, J.D. Estes is considered an old sea salt by his mates at the Naval Air Base, Corpus Christi…
Strong girls united Twitter ad template, editable text & design
Formerly a sociology major at the University of Southern California, Mrs. Eloise J. Ellis (right) now "keeps 'em flyin'" at…
World peace day poster template, editable text and design
He's like to use that gun on the Axis. After seven years in the Navy, J.D. Estes is considered an old sea salt by his mates…
Anzac day poster template
Drilling on a Liberator Bomber, Consolidated Aircraft Corp., Fort Worth, Texas
Memorial day Instagram post template
Formerly a sociology major at the University of Southern California, Mrs. Eloise J. Ellis (right) now "keeps 'em flyin'" at…
Now all together poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
Beulah Faith, 20, used to be sales clerk in department store, reaming tools for transport on lathe machine, Consolidated…
D-Day invasion poster template
U.S. Army Air Forces pilot in front of a YB-17 bombing airplane, probably Langley field, Virginia
Equality for women Twitter ad template, editable text & design
Mrs. Eloise J. Ellis, senior supervisor in the Assembly and Repairs Dept. of the Naval Air Base, talking with one of the…
