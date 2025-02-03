Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagecloudskysmokedarkvintagenaturefactoryworld warSmoke stacksView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 959 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 9099 x 7269 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarAir pollution Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14037706/air-pollution-facebook-post-templateView licenseSmoke stackshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503533/smoke-stacksFree Image from public domain licensePollution Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14037842/pollution-facebook-post-templateView licenseSmoke stackshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503792/smoke-stacksFree Image from public domain licenseClimate change quote Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14631734/climate-change-quote-facebook-post-templateView licenseSmoke stackshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506233/smoke-stacksFree Image from public domain licenseBlack demonic knight fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663681/black-demonic-knight-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseBusy stacks give evidence of all-out war production effort at a plant of Owens-Corning Fiberglass Corporation, Akron, Ohiohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504368/photo-image-cloud-plant-skyFree Image from public domain licenseBlack demonic knight fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663671/black-demonic-knight-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseOwens-Corning Fiberglas Corp., Akron, Ohiohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504566/owens-corning-fiberglas-corp-akron-ohioFree Image from public domain licenseStop climate change poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13051806/stop-climate-change-poster-templateView licenseSmoke stackshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503903/smoke-stacksFree Image from public domain licenseClimate change, global warming, digital remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9590250/climate-change-global-warming-digital-remix-editable-designView licenseIron ore piles and blast furnaces, Carnegie-Illinois Steel Corporation mill in Etna, Pennsylvaniahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505764/photo-image-blue-sky-plantFree Image from public domain licenseWind turbine farm background, surreal environment remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8918415/wind-turbine-farm-background-surreal-environment-remix-editable-designView licenseSmoke stack of TVA chemical plant where elemental phosphorus is made, vicinity of Muscle Shoals, Alabamahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503302/photo-image-clouds-blue-sky-plantFree Image from public domain licenseWind turbine farm background, surreal environment remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8918416/wind-turbine-farm-background-surreal-environment-remix-editable-designView licenseSection of the batch house at a plant of the Owens-Corning Fiberglass Corporation, Toledo, Ohio. In the bins are stored the…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505923/photo-image-plant-house-buildingFree Image from public domain licenseStop air pollution Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14536594/stop-air-pollution-instagram-post-templateView licenseBlast furnaces and iron ore at the Carnegie-Illinois Steel Corporation mills, Etna, Pennsylvaniahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508193/photo-image-plant-building-smokeFree Image from public domain licenseBlack demonic knight fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663220/black-demonic-knight-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseTVA chemical plant, where elemental phosphorus is made, vicinity of Muscle Shoals, Alabamahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503359/photo-image-plant-building-smokeFree Image from public domain licenseClimate change, global warming, digital remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9592565/climate-change-global-warming-digital-remix-editable-designView licenseIndustrial skyline pollution sunsethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/17361698/industrial-skyline-pollution-sunsetView licenseNo more nuclear weapons Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12514359/more-nuclear-weapons-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseWelder making boilers for a ship, Combustion Engineering Co., Chattanooga, Tenn.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505463/photo-image-light-person-manFree Image from public domain licenseGlobal warming poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13051804/global-warming-poster-templateView licenseCapping and inspecting tubing: two women are shown capping and inspecting tubing which goes into the manufacture of the…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503427/photo-image-plane-people-buildingFree Image from public domain licenseSurreal polluted environment HD wallpaper, smokes from factory background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8918419/png-aesthetic-collage-elements-agricultureView licenseBomb bay gasoline tanks for long flights of B-25 bombers await assembly in the plant of North American Aviation, Inc.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508208/photo-image-plant-plane-personFree Image from public domain licenseNo more nuclear weapons blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12514328/more-nuclear-weapons-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseIndustrial skyline with smoke stacks.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/17304890/industrial-skyline-with-smoke-stacksView licenseNo more nuclear weapons poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12514329/more-nuclear-weapons-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseIndustrial smokestack emitting pollutionhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15335660/industrial-smokestack-emitting-pollutionView licenseEarth Day Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13116901/earth-day-instagram-post-templateView licensePNG Industrial smokestack emitting pollutionhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15353523/png-industrial-smokestack-emitting-pollutionView licenseAir pollution campaign Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14536632/air-pollution-campaign-instagram-post-templateView licenseLarge pipe elbows for the Army are formed at Tube Turns, Inc., by heating lengths of pipe with gas flames and forcing them…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502152/photo-image-light-dark-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseFactory pollution, global warming, digital remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9587801/factory-pollution-global-warming-digital-remix-editable-designView licenseSawmill at the Greensboro Lumber Co., Greensboro, Ga.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502486/sawmill-the-greensboro-lumber-co-greensboro-gaFree Image from public domain license