The crew of an M-3 tank learn all the ways of causing trouble for the Axis with a 75-mm. gun, a 37-mm. gun and four machine guns, Fort Knox, Ky. The Fort Knox School for tank crews has graduated many men who are now ready to meet the enemy on our far flung battle lines -- and on more than equal terms. Tank commander. Public Domain U.S. Gov Works 