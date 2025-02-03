Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagehandfaceskypeoplemanmicrophonevintageworld warBoys trained in the fundamentals of navigation may become technicians in the armed service, Los Angeles, Calif. Thomas Graham, a member of the Victory Corps at Polytechnic High School, is learning to use a sextant to determine longitude and latitudeView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 960 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 7331 x 9162 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarRegret quote Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14632484/regret-quote-facebook-story-templateView licenseBoys trained in the fundamentals of navigation may become technicians in the armed service, Los Angeles, Calif. Thomas…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508235/photo-image-sky-person-manFree Image from public domain licenseNo to war poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11954904/war-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseLearning how to determine latitude by using a sextant is Senta Osoling, student at Polytechnic High School, Los Angeles…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506595/photo-image-face-sky-personFree Image from public domain licenseD-Day invasion poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640374/d-day-invasion-poster-templateView licenseStudents at Washington High School at class, training for specific contributions to the war effort, Los Angeles, Calif.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503804/photo-image-airplane-person-buildingFree Image from public domain licenseHistory quote Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14631285/history-quote-facebook-story-templateView licenseStudents at Washington High School at class, training for specific contributions to the war effort, Los Angeles, Calif.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503937/photo-image-people-man-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseD-day anniversary poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640176/d-day-anniversary-poster-templateView licenseStudents at Washington High School at class, training for specific contributions to the war effort, Los Angeles, Calif.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505748/photo-image-face-people-manFree Image from public domain licensePeace not war, woman protest remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11904724/peace-not-war-woman-protest-remix-editable-designView licenseWorking with the electric wiring at Douglas Aircraft Company, Long Beach, Calif.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504090/photo-image-person-beach-manFree Image from public domain licenseChildren looking at globe, travel editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9451075/children-looking-globe-travel-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseDrill press operator, Allegheny Ludlum Steele Corp., Brackenridge, Pa.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503439/drill-press-operator-allegheny-ludlum-steele-corp-brackenridge-paFree Image from public domain licenseSinging audition blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12381678/singing-audition-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseAn employee in the drill-press section of North American's huge machine shop runs mounting holes in a large dural casting…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504620/photo-image-plant-plane-faceFree Image from public domain licenseHistory quote Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14632488/history-quote-facebook-story-templateView licenseDriver of Marine truck, New River, N.C.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503647/driver-marine-truck-new-river-ncFree Image from public domain licenseMake love not war Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14451318/make-love-not-war-instagram-post-templateView licenseWomen become skilled shop technicians after careful training in the school at the Douglas Aircraft Company plant, Long…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503789/photo-image-plant-plane-personFree Image from public domain licenseChildren looking at globe, travel editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9454361/children-looking-globe-travel-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseMaking wiring assemblies at a junction box on the fire wall for the right engine of a B-25 bomber, North American Aviation…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506107/photo-image-fire-person-buildingFree Image from public domain licenseCall for peace Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14451296/call-for-peace-instagram-post-templateView licenseIn North American's modern machine shop, another aircraft part is finished on a huge turret lathe, North American Aviation…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508128/photo-image-face-person-manFree Image from public domain licenseMemorial day Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640849/memorial-day-instagram-post-templateView licenseGirl inspector confers with a worker as she makes a a careful check of center wings for C-47 transport planes, Douglas…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502570/photo-image-planes-face-bookFree Image from public domain licenseHiring Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12508553/hiring-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseSheet metal parts are numbered with this pneumatic numbering machine in North American's sheet metal department, North…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503164/photo-image-people-building-manFree Image from public domain licenseHands presenting Earth, environment illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11925966/hands-presenting-earth-environment-illustration-editable-designView licenseP-51 ("Mustang") fighter plane in construction, North American Aviation, Inc., Los Angeles, Calif.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7507055/photo-image-construction-plane-personFree Image from public domain licenseHiring poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12508521/hiring-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseMarine Corps gliders in flight out of Parris Island, S.C.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505637/marine-corps-gliders-flight-out-parris-island-scFree Image from public domain licenseD-Day anniversary festival Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640777/d-day-anniversary-festival-instagram-post-templateView licenseFlexible performance of C-47 transport planes is due in part to their two 1,200 horsepower radial engines and to their three…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503630/photo-image-planes-sky-personFree Image from public domain licenseChildren looking at globe, travel editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9453189/children-looking-globe-travel-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseNorth American B-25 bomber is prepared for painting on the outside assembly line, North American Aviation, Inc., Inglewood…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504239/photo-image-airplane-sky-personFree Image from public domain licenseHumanitarian day Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12466704/humanitarian-day-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseA girl riveting machine operator at the Douglas Aircraft Company plant joins sections of wing ribs to reinforce the inner…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502958/photo-image-plant-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseNo to war blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14038938/war-blog-banner-templateView licenseCowling and control rods are added to motors for North American B-25 bombers as they move down the assembly line, North…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505628/photo-image-person-building-manFree Image from public domain license