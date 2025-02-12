Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagefacepeoplemanshirtvintageworld warpublic domainportraitRural school children, San Augustine County, TexasView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 923 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 6091 x 7920 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarHistory quote Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14631285/history-quote-facebook-story-templateView licenseRural school children, San Augustine County, Texashttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505660/rural-school-children-san-augustine-county-texasFree Image from public domain licenseMan t-shirt editable mockup, apparel mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10663906/man-t-shirt-editable-mockup-apparel-mockupView licenseRural school children, San Augustine County, Texashttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506346/rural-school-children-san-augustine-county-texasFree Image from public domain licenseMake love not war Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14451318/make-love-not-war-instagram-post-templateView licenseRural school children, San Augustine County, Texashttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504464/rural-school-children-san-augustine-county-texasFree Image from public domain licenseRegret quote Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14632484/regret-quote-facebook-story-templateView licenseDr. Schreiber of San Augustine giving a typhoid innoculation at a rural school, San Augustine County, Texashttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7507025/photo-image-face-people-manFree Image from public domain licenseEmpowering women poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11490106/empowering-women-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseRural school girl, San Augustine County, Texashttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502225/rural-school-girl-san-augustine-county-texasFree Image from public domain licenseCall for peace Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14451296/call-for-peace-instagram-post-templateView licenseJapanese-American camp, war emergency evacuation, Tule Lake Relocation Center, Newell, Calif.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508542/photo-image-face-person-shirtFree Image from public domain licenseFashion eyewear, accessory apparel mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12696455/fashion-eyewear-accessory-apparel-mockupView licenseScene at square dance, McIntosh county, Oklahomahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502552/scene-square-dance-mcintosh-county-oklahomaFree Image from public domain licenseMemorial day Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640849/memorial-day-instagram-post-templateView licenseDrilling on a Liberator Bomber, Consolidated Aircraft Corp., Fort Worth, Texashttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506507/drilling-liberator-bomber-consolidated-aircraft-corp-fort-worth-texasFree Image from public domain licenseFootball tournament Instagram post template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18581225/football-tournament-instagram-post-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseMen and women make efficient operating teams on riveting and other jobs at the Douglas Aircraft plant, Long Beach, Calif.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506202/photo-image-construction-plant-planeFree Image from public domain licenseHiring Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12508553/hiring-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseGarage mechanic near Newark, N.J. Badge denotes member of Office of Defense Transportationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506413/photo-image-face-person-manFree Image from public domain licenseCreative innovative man png, light bulb editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11781939/creative-innovative-man-png-light-bulb-editable-remixView license16-inch coast artillery gun, Ft. Story, Va.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7509224/16-inch-coast-artillery-gun-ft-story-vaFree Image from public domain licenseHiring poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12508521/hiring-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseU.S. Army Air Forces pilot in front of a YB-17 bombing airplane, probably Langley field, Virginiahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502113/photo-image-airplane-face-peopleFree Image from public domain licenseBe happy text, retro illustration, comic typography, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9239757/happy-text-retro-illustration-comic-typography-editable-designView licenseOperating a hand drill at North American Aviation, Inc., a woman is working in the control surface department assembling a…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503955/photo-image-hand-plane-faceFree Image from public domain licenseVintage teacher, book education editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11791396/vintage-teacher-book-education-editable-remixView licenseFeeding an SNC advanced training plane its essential supply of gasoline is done by sailor mechanics at the Naval Air Base…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504065/photo-image-plane-person-manFree Image from public domain licenseD-Day anniversary festival Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640777/d-day-anniversary-festival-instagram-post-templateView licenseMarine lieutenants, pilots, by the power tow-plane for the training gliders at Page Field, Parris Island, S.C.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502565/photo-image-plane-person-manFree Image from public domain licenseHumanitarian day Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12466704/humanitarian-day-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseChildren stage a patriotic demonstration, Southington, Conn.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504490/children-stage-patriotic-demonstration-southington-connFree Image from public domain licenseCheerful African American businessmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14901187/cheerful-african-american-businessmanView licenseLunchtime brings a few minutes of rest for these women workers of the assembly line at Douglas Aircraft Company's plant…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503262/photo-image-background-plant-planeFree Image from public domain licenseNo to war blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14038938/war-blog-banner-templateView licenseAviation cadets in training at the Naval Air Base, Corpus Christi, Texashttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504232/aviation-cadets-training-the-naval-air-base-corpus-christi-texasFree Image from public domain licenseShopping time Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11723802/shopping-time-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseDrilling a wing bulkhead for a transport plane at the Consolidated Aircraft Corporation plant, Fort Worth, Texashttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502150/photo-image-plant-plane-faceFree Image from public domain licenseNew season, new chance Instagram post template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18610005/new-season-new-chance-instagram-post-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseRound dance between squares at dance in McIntosh County, Oklahomahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503067/round-dance-between-squares-dance-mcintosh-county-oklahomaFree Image from public domain license