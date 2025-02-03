rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
A carpenter at the TVA's new Douglas dam on the French Broad River, Tenn. This dam will be 161 feet high and 1,682 feet ong…
Save
Edit Image
backgroundcloudsblue skyconstructionfaceskypersonman
Construction worker Instagram post template
Construction worker Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640811/construction-worker-instagram-post-templateView license
Gas welding a joint in a line of spiral pipe at the TVA's new Douglas Dam on the French Broad River, Tenn. This dam will be…
Gas welding a joint in a line of spiral pipe at the TVA's new Douglas Dam on the French Broad River, Tenn. This dam will be…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503522/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Editable 3D handyman building a house cartoon illustration
Editable 3D handyman building a house cartoon illustration
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12129925/editable-handyman-building-house-cartoon-illustrationView license
Tennessee Valley Authority. Construction of Douglas Dam. A carpenter at the TVA's new Douglas Dam on the French Broad River.…
Tennessee Valley Authority. Construction of Douglas Dam. A carpenter at the TVA's new Douglas Dam on the French Broad River.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12239830/photo-image-cloud-person-skyFree Image from public domain license
3D construction worker holding tablet editable remix
3D construction worker holding tablet editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12397114/construction-worker-holding-tablet-editable-remixView license
Tennessee Valley Authority. Construction of Douglas Dam. A bucket man at TVA's new Douglas Dam on the French Broad River.…
Tennessee Valley Authority. Construction of Douglas Dam. A bucket man at TVA's new Douglas Dam on the French Broad River.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12240028/photo-image-person-art-crossFree Image from public domain license
Flower face man, starry sky surreal remix, editable design
Flower face man, starry sky surreal remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9450293/flower-face-man-starry-sky-surreal-remix-editable-designView license
Construction at TVA's Douglas Dam, Tenn.
Construction at TVA's Douglas Dam, Tenn.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502138/construction-tvas-douglas-dam-tennFree Image from public domain license
Flower face man, starry sky surreal remix, editable design
Flower face man, starry sky surreal remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9213185/flower-face-man-starry-sky-surreal-remix-editable-designView license
Construction of Douglas Dam, TVA
Construction of Douglas Dam, TVA
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503997/construction-douglas-dam-tvaFree Image from public domain license
Flower face man iPhone wallpaper, starry sky background, editable design
Flower face man iPhone wallpaper, starry sky background, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9213226/flower-face-man-iphone-wallpaper-starry-sky-background-editable-designView license
Construction work at the TVA's Douglas Dam, Tenn.
Construction work at the TVA's Douglas Dam, Tenn.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506841/construction-work-the-tvas-douglas-dam-tennFree Image from public domain license
Flower face man collage element, sky mixed media illustration, editable design
Flower face man collage element, sky mixed media illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9212411/flower-face-man-collage-element-sky-mixed-media-illustration-editable-designView license
Early stages of construction work at the TVA's Douglas Dam, Tenn.
Early stages of construction work at the TVA's Douglas Dam, Tenn.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7507047/early-stages-construction-work-the-tvas-douglas-dam-tennFree Image from public domain license
Construction safety Instagram post template, editable text
Construction safety Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12398819/construction-safety-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Insulators and transmission wires in the switchyard of the TVA's Chickamauga Dam, located near Chattanooga, 471 miles above…
Insulators and transmission wires in the switchyard of the TVA's Chickamauga Dam, located near Chattanooga, 471 miles above…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504108/photo-image-cloud-sky-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Construction service poster template
Construction service poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12874147/construction-service-poster-templateView license
Carpenter at work on Douglas Dam, Tennessee (TVA)
Carpenter at work on Douglas Dam, Tennessee (TVA)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505619/carpenter-work-douglas-dam-tennessee-tvaFree Image from public domain license
General contractor Instagram post template
General contractor Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14819372/general-contractor-instagram-post-templateView license
Eight generator units in the generator room of a new addition to TVA's hydroelectric plant at Wilson Dam, Sheffield…
Eight generator units in the generator room of a new addition to TVA's hydroelectric plant at Wilson Dam, Sheffield…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506728/photo-image-plant-person-buildingFree Image from public domain license
Construction service Instagram post template
Construction service Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14819371/construction-service-instagram-post-templateView license
Checking the alignment of a turbine shaft at the top of the guide bearing in TVA's hydroelectric plant, Watts Bar Dam, Tenn.…
Checking the alignment of a turbine shaft at the top of the guide bearing in TVA's hydroelectric plant, Watts Bar Dam, Tenn.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503329/photo-image-construction-plant-personFree Image from public domain license
Construction agency Instagram post template, editable text
Construction agency Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12397381/construction-agency-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Generator works at the winding of a generator stator in a new addition to TVA's hydroelectric plant at Wilson Dam, Sheffield…
Generator works at the winding of a generator stator in a new addition to TVA's hydroelectric plant at Wilson Dam, Sheffield…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506192/photo-image-plant-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Construction service blog banner template, editable text
Construction service blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12379688/construction-service-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Tennessee Valley Authority. Wilson Dam hydroelectric plant construction. A partly completed stator for one of the generator…
Tennessee Valley Authority. Wilson Dam hydroelectric plant construction. A partly completed stator for one of the generator…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12307665/image-plant-factory-waterFree Image from public domain license
3D supply chain engineer editable remix
3D supply chain engineer editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12397191/supply-chain-engineer-editable-remixView license
Construction at Douglas Dam (TVA), Tenn.
Construction at Douglas Dam (TVA), Tenn.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506738/construction-douglas-dam-tva-tennFree Image from public domain license
Flower face man background, sky mixed media illustration
Flower face man background, sky mixed media illustration
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7393890/imageView license
Tennessee Valley Authority power and conservation. Fort Loudoun Dam construction. Workmen opening valve on a new pipeline of…
Tennessee Valley Authority power and conservation. Fort Loudoun Dam construction. Workmen opening valve on a new pipeline of…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12306980/image-hand-person-manFree Image from public domain license
Flower face man iPhone wallpaper, starry sky background, editable design
Flower face man iPhone wallpaper, starry sky background, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9212414/flower-face-man-iphone-wallpaper-starry-sky-background-editable-designView license
The countryside near the Tennessee Valley Authority dam site, Douglas Dam vicinity, Tenn.
The countryside near the Tennessee Valley Authority dam site, Douglas Dam vicinity, Tenn.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504131/photo-image-cloud-grass-plantFree Image from public domain license
Man listening to music , editable oil painting
Man listening to music , editable oil painting
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12790344/man-listening-music-editable-oil-paintingView license
Above the construction work, the aggregate storage pile which provides crushed stone and sand, Fort Loudon i.e., Loudoun…
Above the construction work, the aggregate storage pile which provides crushed stone and sand, Fort Loudon i.e., Loudoun…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502154/photo-image-clouds-construction-skyFree Image from public domain license
Construction company poster template
Construction company poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12874176/construction-company-poster-templateView license
Truck driver at TVA's Douglas Dam, Tennessee
Truck driver at TVA's Douglas Dam, Tennessee
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508176/truck-driver-tvas-douglas-dam-tennesseeFree Image from public domain license
Floral head man, surreal mental health remix, editable design
Floral head man, surreal mental health remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9355775/floral-head-man-surreal-mental-health-remix-editable-designView license
Construction work at the TVA's Douglas Dam, Tenn.
Construction work at the TVA's Douglas Dam, Tenn.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7507082/construction-work-the-tvas-douglas-dam-tennFree Image from public domain license
Men's polo shirt mockup, editable design
Men's polo shirt mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14748407/mens-polo-shirt-mockup-editable-designView license
The countryside near the Tennessee Valley Authority dam site, Douglas Dam vicinity, Tenn.
The countryside near the Tennessee Valley Authority dam site, Douglas Dam vicinity, Tenn.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506508/photo-image-cloud-plant-skyFree Image from public domain license