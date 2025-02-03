Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagebackgroundcloudsblue skyconstructionfaceskypersonmanA carpenter at the TVA's new Douglas dam on the French Broad River, Tenn. This dam will be 161 feet high and 1,682 feet ong, with a 31,600-acre reservoir area extending 43 miles upstream. With a useful storage capacity of approximately 1,330,000 acre-feet, this reservoir will make possible the addition of nearly 100,000 kw. of continuous power to the TVA system in dry years and almost 170,000 kw. in the average yearView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 969 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 9083 x 7336 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarConstruction worker Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640811/construction-worker-instagram-post-templateView licenseGas welding a joint in a line of spiral pipe at the TVA's new Douglas Dam on the French Broad River, Tenn. This dam will be…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503522/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseEditable 3D handyman building a house cartoon illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12129925/editable-handyman-building-house-cartoon-illustrationView licenseTennessee Valley Authority. Construction of Douglas Dam. A carpenter at the TVA's new Douglas Dam on the French Broad River.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12239830/photo-image-cloud-person-skyFree Image from public domain license3D construction worker holding tablet editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12397114/construction-worker-holding-tablet-editable-remixView licenseTennessee Valley Authority. Construction of Douglas Dam. A bucket man at TVA's new Douglas Dam on the French Broad River.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12240028/photo-image-person-art-crossFree Image from public domain licenseFlower face man, starry sky surreal remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9450293/flower-face-man-starry-sky-surreal-remix-editable-designView licenseConstruction at TVA's Douglas Dam, Tenn.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502138/construction-tvas-douglas-dam-tennFree Image from public domain licenseFlower face man, starry sky surreal remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9213185/flower-face-man-starry-sky-surreal-remix-editable-designView licenseConstruction of Douglas Dam, TVAhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503997/construction-douglas-dam-tvaFree Image from public domain licenseFlower face man iPhone wallpaper, starry sky background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9213226/flower-face-man-iphone-wallpaper-starry-sky-background-editable-designView licenseConstruction work at the TVA's Douglas Dam, Tenn.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506841/construction-work-the-tvas-douglas-dam-tennFree Image from public domain licenseFlower face man collage element, sky mixed media illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9212411/flower-face-man-collage-element-sky-mixed-media-illustration-editable-designView licenseEarly stages of construction work at the TVA's Douglas Dam, Tenn.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7507047/early-stages-construction-work-the-tvas-douglas-dam-tennFree Image from public domain licenseConstruction safety Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12398819/construction-safety-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseInsulators and transmission wires in the switchyard of the TVA's Chickamauga Dam, located near Chattanooga, 471 miles above…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504108/photo-image-cloud-sky-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseConstruction service poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12874147/construction-service-poster-templateView licenseCarpenter at work on Douglas Dam, Tennessee (TVA)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505619/carpenter-work-douglas-dam-tennessee-tvaFree Image from public domain licenseGeneral contractor Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14819372/general-contractor-instagram-post-templateView licenseEight generator units in the generator room of a new addition to TVA's hydroelectric plant at Wilson Dam, Sheffield…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506728/photo-image-plant-person-buildingFree Image from public domain licenseConstruction service Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14819371/construction-service-instagram-post-templateView licenseChecking the alignment of a turbine shaft at the top of the guide bearing in TVA's hydroelectric plant, Watts Bar Dam, Tenn.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503329/photo-image-construction-plant-personFree Image from public domain licenseConstruction agency Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12397381/construction-agency-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseGenerator works at the winding of a generator stator in a new addition to TVA's hydroelectric plant at Wilson Dam, Sheffield…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506192/photo-image-plant-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseConstruction service blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12379688/construction-service-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseTennessee Valley Authority. Wilson Dam hydroelectric plant construction. A partly completed stator for one of the generator…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12307665/image-plant-factory-waterFree Image from public domain license3D supply chain engineer editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12397191/supply-chain-engineer-editable-remixView licenseConstruction at Douglas Dam (TVA), Tenn.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506738/construction-douglas-dam-tva-tennFree Image from public domain licenseFlower face man background, sky mixed media illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7393890/imageView licenseTennessee Valley Authority power and conservation. Fort Loudoun Dam construction. Workmen opening valve on a new pipeline of…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12306980/image-hand-person-manFree Image from public domain licenseFlower face man iPhone wallpaper, starry sky background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9212414/flower-face-man-iphone-wallpaper-starry-sky-background-editable-designView licenseThe countryside near the Tennessee Valley Authority dam site, Douglas Dam vicinity, Tenn.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504131/photo-image-cloud-grass-plantFree Image from public domain licenseMan listening to music , editable oil paintinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12790344/man-listening-music-editable-oil-paintingView licenseAbove the construction work, the aggregate storage pile which provides crushed stone and sand, Fort Loudon i.e., Loudoun…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502154/photo-image-clouds-construction-skyFree Image from public domain licenseConstruction company poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12874176/construction-company-poster-templateView licenseTruck driver at TVA's Douglas Dam, Tennesseehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508176/truck-driver-tvas-douglas-dam-tennesseeFree Image from public domain licenseFloral head man, surreal mental health remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9355775/floral-head-man-surreal-mental-health-remix-editable-designView licenseConstruction work at the TVA's Douglas Dam, Tenn.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7507082/construction-work-the-tvas-douglas-dam-tennFree Image from public domain licenseMen's polo shirt mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14748407/mens-polo-shirt-mockup-editable-designView licenseThe countryside near the Tennessee Valley Authority dam site, Douglas Dam vicinity, Tenn.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506508/photo-image-cloud-plant-skyFree Image from public domain license