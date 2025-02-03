Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageconstructionhousebuildingvintagefactoryworld warpublic domainglassOwens-Corning Fiberglas Corporation, Toledo, Ohio. Side view of a glass furnace melting the carefully compounded batch required for the production of Fiberglas thermal insulation being installed in the hulls of naval vessels now under constructionView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 971 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 9144 x 7397 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarConstruction services Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10759474/construction-services-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseOwens-Corning Fiberglas Corp., Toledo, Ohio. Intense heat is needed to melt the inorganic ingredients of the batch from…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506706/photo-image-light-building-darkFree Image from public domain licenseWelcome home Facebook post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10112149/welcome-home-facebook-post-template-editable-designView licenseSection of the batch house at a plant of the Owens-Corning Fiberglass Corporation, Toledo, Ohio. In the bins are stored the…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505923/photo-image-plant-house-buildingFree Image from public domain licenseStop air pollution, French, environment collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11910103/stop-air-pollution-french-environment-collage-editable-designView licenseOwens-Corning Fiberglas Corp., Akron, Ohiohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504566/owens-corning-fiberglas-corp-akron-ohioFree Image from public domain licenseStop air pollution, French, environment collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11896357/stop-air-pollution-french-environment-collage-editable-designView licenseSection of the batch house at a plant of the Owens-Corning Fiberglas Corporation, Toledo, Ohio. In the bins are stored the…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508527/photo-image-plant-house-buildingFree Image from public domain licenseFrench climate protest, environment collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11896652/french-climate-protest-environment-collage-editable-designView licenseA battery of 1,000 and 2,000 pound furnaces roaring threats to the Axis. These are rotary, oil-fired melting furnaces at…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506718/photo-image-fire-building-darkFree Image from public domain licensePNG element stop air pollution, French, environment collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11896619/png-element-stop-air-pollution-french-environment-collage-editable-designView licenseBusy stacks give evidence of all-out war production effort at a plant of Owens-Corning Fiberglass Corporation, Akron, Ohiohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504368/photo-image-cloud-plant-skyFree Image from public domain licenseFrench climate protest, environment collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11909970/french-climate-protest-environment-collage-editable-designView licenseSection of the batch house at a plant of the Owens-Corning Fiberglas Corporation, Toledo, Ohio. In the bins are stored the…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504372/photo-image-plant-sky-houseFree Image from public domain licenseFrench climate protest, environment collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11909971/french-climate-protest-environment-collage-editable-designView licenseSlag run-off from open hearth furnace, Republic Steel Corp., Youngstown, Ohiohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506136/slag-run-off-from-open-hearth-furnace-republic-steel-corp-youngstown-ohioFree Image from public domain licensePNG element French climate protest, environment collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11896558/png-element-french-climate-protest-environment-collage-editable-designView licenseA large electric phosphate smelting furnace used in the making of elemental phosphorus in a TVA chemical plant in the Muscle…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503190/photo-image-plant-person-buildingFree Image from public domain licensePNG element French climate protest, environment collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11896583/png-element-french-climate-protest-environment-collage-editable-designView licenseA large electric phosphate smelting furnace used to make elemental phosphorus in a TVA chemical plant in the vicinity of…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503538/photo-image-plant-person-buildingFree Image from public domain licenseStop air pollution, American, environment collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11903746/stop-air-pollution-american-environment-collage-editable-designView licenseSlag run-off from one of the open hearth furnaces of a steel mills, Republic Steel Corp., Youngstown, Ohio. Slag is drawn…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505801/photo-image-fire-vintage-factoryFree Image from public domain licenseConstruction services Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14428490/construction-services-facebook-post-templateView licenseA scene in a steel mill, Republic Steel, Youngstown, Ohio. Molten iron is blown in an Eastern Bessemer converter to change…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505740/photo-image-fire-vintage-factoryFree Image from public domain licenseEnergy engineering, environmental issue collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11903435/energy-engineering-environmental-issue-collage-editable-designView licenseWomen workers install fixtures and assemblies to a tail fuselage section of a B-17 bomber at the Douglas Aircraft Company…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503199/photo-image-construction-plant-faceFree Image from public domain licenseEnergy engineering, environmental issue collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11918878/energy-engineering-environmental-issue-collage-editable-designView licenseTVA chemical plant, electric furnace loaded with phosphate, vicinity of Muscle Shoals, Alabamahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503718/photo-image-plant-vintage-factoryFree Image from public domain licensePrint factory poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11817809/print-factory-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseLadle of molten iron is poured into an open hearth furnace for conversion into steel, Allegheny Ludlum Steele Corp.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503969/photo-image-moon-building-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseFrench climate protest, environment collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11896645/french-climate-protest-environment-collage-editable-designView licenseTVA chemical plant, where elemental phosphorus is made, vicinity of Muscle Shoals, Alabamahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503359/photo-image-plant-building-smokeFree Image from public domain licensePNG element energy engineering, environmental issue collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11895548/png-element-energy-engineering-environmental-issue-collage-editable-designView licenseElectric phosphate smelting furnace used to make elemental phosphorus in a TVA chemical plant in the vicinity of Muscle…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508838/photo-image-plant-person-buildingFree Image from public domain licenseHistory & inspirational quote Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14630909/history-inspirational-quote-facebook-story-templateView licenseElectric phosphate smelting furnace used in the making of elemental phosphorus in a TVA chemical plant in the Muscle Shoals…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503450/photo-image-plant-person-buildingFree Image from public domain licensePNG element stop air pollution, American, environment collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11903745/png-element-stop-air-pollution-american-environment-collage-editable-designView licenseIron ore piles and blast furnaces, Carnegie-Illinois Steel Corporation mill in Etna, Pennsylvaniahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505764/photo-image-blue-sky-plantFree Image from public domain licenseMemorial day Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14641405/memorial-day-instagram-post-templateView licenseSmoke stackshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506241/smoke-stacksFree Image from public domain license