Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagefacepersonvintageworld warpublic domainportraitpenunited statesGeologist examining cuttings from wildcat well, Amarillo, TexasView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 926 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 7941 x 6131 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarNo to war Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11908969/war-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseDe-waxing plant at Mid-Continent refinery, Tulsa, Okla.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508644/de-waxing-plant-mid-continent-refinery-tulsa-oklaFree Image from public domain licenseHiring Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12508553/hiring-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseScientist analyzing data meticulously.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18049895/scientist-analyzing-data-meticulouslyView licenseHiring poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12508521/hiring-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseEmployees at Mid-Continent Refinery, Tulsa, Okla.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504744/employees-mid-continent-refinery-tulsa-oklaFree Image from public domain licenseHistory quote Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14631285/history-quote-facebook-story-templateView licenseMelted sulphur from the wells pouring into relay station, Freeport Sulphur Co., Hoskins Mound, Texashttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508469/photo-image-person-building-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseNow all together poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8738633/png-7th-war-loan-now-all-together-1945-vintage-poster-cc-beall-america-americanView licenseLoading sulphur from vat, Freeport Sulphur Co., Hoskins Mound, Texashttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508055/loading-sulphur-from-vat-freeport-sulphur-co-hoskins-mound-texasFree Image from public domain licenseHiring blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12508477/hiring-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseNIH- Unidentified Laboratory Photoshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11363857/nih-unidentified-laboratory-photosFree Image from public domain licenseMemorial day Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640659/memorial-day-instagram-post-templateView licenseNIH- Unidentified Laboratory Photoshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11363787/nih-unidentified-laboratory-photosFree Image from public domain licenseVote now Instagram poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12587479/vote-now-instagram-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseTransfusion donor bottles, Baxter Lab., Glenview, Ill. Formerly a sculptress and designer of tiles, Dorothy Cole converted…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506512/photo-image-face-person-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseHiring Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11926857/hiring-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseLoading box cars with sulphur, Freeport Sulphur Co., Hoskins Mound, Texashttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506298/loading-box-cars-with-sulphur-freeport-sulphur-co-hoskins-mound-texasFree Image from public domain licenseMilitary service Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11849287/military-service-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseScientists analyzing data in laboratory.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18049456/scientists-analyzing-data-laboratoryView licenseJobs Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9814472/jobs-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseNIH-NCI cancer researchhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11364479/nih-nci-cancer-researchFree Image from public domain licensePresident's day Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11916775/presidents-day-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseNIH- NINCDS Neurological and Communicative Disorders and Strokehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11365224/nih-nincds-neurological-and-communicative-disorders-and-strokeFree Image from public domain licenseHistory quote Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14631292/history-quote-facebook-story-templateView licenseThis sheet of synthetic rubber coming off the rolling mill at the plant is now ready for drying, B.F. Goodrich Co., Akron…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504271/photo-image-plant-person-buildingFree Image from public domain licenseWorking women poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640962/working-women-poster-templateView licenseScientist examining sample microscope.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/17507404/scientist-examining-sample-microscopeView licenseVote now Instagram Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12587427/vote-now-instagram-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseScientist analyzing data meticulously.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18049892/scientist-analyzing-data-meticulouslyView licenseD-Day heroes poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640953/d-day-heroes-poster-templateView licenseNearly exhausted sulphur vat from which railroad cars are loaded, Freeport Sulphur Co., Hoskins Mound, Texashttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508490/photo-image-construction-scenery-skyFree Image from public domain licenseVote now Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11916744/vote-now-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseScientist studying research documents.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18048905/scientist-studying-research-documentsView licenseVote now Instagram blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12587412/vote-now-instagram-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseScientists conducting laboratory research.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/17306140/scientists-conducting-laboratory-researchView licenseVintage costume Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13144708/vintage-costume-instagram-post-templateView licenseScientist analyzing samples carefully.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18071493/scientist-analyzing-samples-carefullyView licenseIndependence day Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10732012/independence-day-instagram-post-templateView licenseExamination of a computer generated graphic of bacterial DNA sequenceshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11372257/examination-computer-generated-graphic-bacterial-dna-sequencesFree Image from public domain license