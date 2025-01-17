Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageplanepersonmanvintageworld warpublic domaingunclothingIt's an intricate operation - installing a 30-calibre machine gun in a Navy PBY plane, but not too tricky for Jesse Rhodes Waller, Corpus Christi, Texas. He's a Georgia man who's been in the Navy 5-1/2 years. At the Naval Air Base he sees that the flying ships are kept in tip-top shape. 