rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Agnes Cliemka, age 23, married and husband may be going into the service any day, Heil and Co., Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Agnes…
Save
Edit Image
personvintageworld war iipublic domainclothingwomanusafilm
Memorial day Instagram post template
Memorial day Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640659/memorial-day-instagram-post-templateView license
Helen Ryan, age 41 (with cap), widow and used to work in a show factory, Heil and Co., Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Agnes Cliemka…
Helen Ryan, age 41 (with cap), widow and used to work in a show factory, Heil and Co., Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Agnes Cliemka…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504041/photo-image-person-building-vintageFree Image from public domain license
History & inspirational quote Facebook story template
History & inspirational quote Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14630909/history-inspirational-quote-facebook-story-templateView license
Lucile Mazurek, age 29, ex-housewife, husband going into the service. Working on black-out lamps to be used on the gasoline…
Lucile Mazurek, age 29, ex-housewife, husband going into the service. Working on black-out lamps to be used on the gasoline…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504418/photo-image-face-person-buildingFree Image from public domain license
Working women poster template
Working women poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640962/working-women-poster-templateView license
War production workers at the Heil Company making gasoline trailer tanks for the U.S. Army Air Corps, Milwaukee, Wis. Mrs.…
War production workers at the Heil Company making gasoline trailer tanks for the U.S. Army Air Corps, Milwaukee, Wis. Mrs.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506878/photo-image-face-person-manFree Image from public domain license
D-Day heroes poster template
D-Day heroes poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640953/d-day-heroes-poster-templateView license
Lucile Mazurek, age 29, ex-housewife, husband going into the service, working on black-out lamps to be used on the gasoline…
Lucile Mazurek, age 29, ex-housewife, husband going into the service, working on black-out lamps to be used on the gasoline…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504073/photo-image-face-person-blackFree Image from public domain license
Women make history quote Facebook story template
Women make history quote Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14630902/women-make-history-quote-facebook-story-templateView license
War production workers at the Heil Company making gasoline trailer tanks for the U.S. Army Air Corps, Milwaukee, Wisconsin.…
War production workers at the Heil Company making gasoline trailer tanks for the U.S. Army Air Corps, Milwaukee, Wisconsin.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504315/photo-image-person-vintage-world-warFree Image from public domain license
History quote Facebook story template
History quote Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14631285/history-quote-facebook-story-templateView license
War production workers at the Heil Company making gasoline trailer tanks for the U.S. Army Air Corps., Milwaukee, Wisconsin.…
War production workers at the Heil Company making gasoline trailer tanks for the U.S. Army Air Corps., Milwaukee, Wisconsin.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7507100/photo-image-face-person-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Thanks for serving Instagram post template
Thanks for serving Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640984/thanks-for-serving-instagram-post-templateView license
Enola O'Connell, age 32, widow and mother of one child. Ex-housewife, now she is the only woman welder at Heil and Co.…
Enola O'Connell, age 32, widow and mother of one child. Ex-housewife, now she is the only woman welder at Heil and Co.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7509035/photo-image-hand-face-peopleFree Image from public domain license
Anzac day poster template
Anzac day poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640325/anzac-day-poster-templateView license
Enola O'Connell, age 32, widow and mother of one child, ex-housewife, now only woman welder at Heil and Co., Milwaukee, Wisc.
Enola O'Connell, age 32, widow and mother of one child, ex-housewife, now only woman welder at Heil and Co., Milwaukee, Wisc.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502173/photo-image-face-people-manFree Image from public domain license
Remembering our soldiers Instagram post template
Remembering our soldiers Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14639139/remembering-our-soldiers-instagram-post-templateView license
A candid view of one of the women workers touching up the U.S. Army Air Forces insignia on the side of the fuselage of a…
A candid view of one of the women workers touching up the U.S. Army Air Forces insignia on the side of the fuselage of a…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505742/photo-image-person-sports-vintageFree Image from public domain license
D-Day poster template
D-Day poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14638586/d-day-poster-templateView license
Women from all fields have joined the production army, Corpus Christi, Texas. Miss Grace Weaver, a civil service worker at…
Women from all fields have joined the production army, Corpus Christi, Texas. Miss Grace Weaver, a civil service worker at…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508419/photo-image-star-hand-planeFree Image from public domain license
D-Day heroes Instagram post template
D-Day heroes Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14638991/d-day-heroes-instagram-post-templateView license
One of the girls of Vilter Manufacturing Co. filing small gun parts, Milwaukee, Wisc. One brother in Coast Guard, one going…
One of the girls of Vilter Manufacturing Co. filing small gun parts, Milwaukee, Wisc. One brother in Coast Guard, one going…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506224/photo-image-person-man-vintageFree Image from public domain license
D-day anniversary Instagram post template
D-day anniversary Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640607/d-day-anniversary-instagram-post-templateView license
Servicing an A-20 bomber, Langley Field, Va.
Servicing an A-20 bomber, Langley Field, Va.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506684/servicing-a-20-bomber-langley-field-vaFree Image from public domain license
Poetry quote Facebook story template
Poetry quote Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14631455/poetry-quote-facebook-story-templateView license
Servicing an A-20 bomber, Langley Field, Va.
Servicing an A-20 bomber, Langley Field, Va.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506149/servicing-a-20-bomber-langley-field-vaFree Image from public domain license
D-Day invasion poster template
D-Day invasion poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14641208/d-day-invasion-poster-templateView license
Drilling a wing bulkhead for a transport plane at the Consolidated Aircraft Corporation plant, Fort Worth, Texas
Drilling a wing bulkhead for a transport plane at the Consolidated Aircraft Corporation plant, Fort Worth, Texas
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502150/photo-image-plant-plane-faceFree Image from public domain license
Memorial day Instagram post template
Memorial day Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14641405/memorial-day-instagram-post-templateView license
One of America's new warships of the air, a mighty YB-17 bomber, is pulled up at a bombardment squadron hangar, Langley…
One of America's new warships of the air, a mighty YB-17 bomber, is pulled up at a bombardment squadron hangar, Langley…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506170/photo-image-plane-person-vintageFree Image from public domain license
History quote Facebook story template
History quote Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14631292/history-quote-facebook-story-templateView license
Hitler would like this man to go home and forget about the war. A good American non-com at the side machine gun of a huge YB…
Hitler would like this man to go home and forget about the war. A good American non-com at the side machine gun of a huge YB…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503946/photo-image-face-person-manFree Image from public domain license
D-Day invasion Instagram post template
D-Day invasion Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640941/d-day-invasion-instagram-post-templateView license
Answering the nation's need for womanpower, Mrs. Virginia Davis made arrangement for the care of her two children during the…
Answering the nation's need for womanpower, Mrs. Virginia Davis made arrangement for the care of her two children during the…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508262/photo-image-hand-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Memorial day Instagram post template
Memorial day Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14639999/memorial-day-instagram-post-templateView license
Here's our mission. A combat crew receives final instructions just before taking off in a mighty YB-17 bomber from a…
Here's our mission. A combat crew receives final instructions just before taking off in a mighty YB-17 bomber from a…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502124/photo-image-sunset-face-skyFree Image from public domain license
Memorial day Instagram post template
Memorial day Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14639784/memorial-day-instagram-post-templateView license
F.W. Hunter, Army test pilot, Douglas Aircraft Company plant at Long Beach, Calif.
F.W. Hunter, Army test pilot, Douglas Aircraft Company plant at Long Beach, Calif.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505867/photo-image-sunglasses-plant-planeFree Image from public domain license
Stop war Instagram post template
Stop war Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640328/stop-war-instagram-post-templateView license
Formerly a sociology major at the University of Southern California, Mrs. Eloise J. Ellis (right) now "keeps 'em flyin'" at…
Formerly a sociology major at the University of Southern California, Mrs. Eloise J. Ellis (right) now "keeps 'em flyin'" at…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7509225/photo-image-plant-face-personFree Image from public domain license