Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagepersonvintageworld war iipublic domainclothingwomanusafilmAgnes Cliemka, age 23, married and husband may be going into the service any day, Heil and Co., Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Agnes used to work in a department store. Checking of gasoline hose of gasoline trailers before being turned over the Air ForceView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 967 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 9276 x 7478 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarMemorial day Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640659/memorial-day-instagram-post-templateView licenseHelen Ryan, age 41 (with cap), widow and used to work in a show factory, Heil and Co., Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Agnes Cliemka…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504041/photo-image-person-building-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseHistory & inspirational quote Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14630909/history-inspirational-quote-facebook-story-templateView licenseLucile Mazurek, age 29, ex-housewife, husband going into the service. Working on black-out lamps to be used on the gasoline…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504418/photo-image-face-person-buildingFree Image from public domain licenseWorking women poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640962/working-women-poster-templateView licenseWar production workers at the Heil Company making gasoline trailer tanks for the U.S. Army Air Corps, Milwaukee, Wis. Mrs.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506878/photo-image-face-person-manFree Image from public domain licenseD-Day heroes poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640953/d-day-heroes-poster-templateView licenseLucile Mazurek, age 29, ex-housewife, husband going into the service, working on black-out lamps to be used on the gasoline…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504073/photo-image-face-person-blackFree Image from public domain licenseWomen make history quote Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14630902/women-make-history-quote-facebook-story-templateView licenseWar production workers at the Heil Company making gasoline trailer tanks for the U.S. Army Air Corps, Milwaukee, Wisconsin.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504315/photo-image-person-vintage-world-warFree Image from public domain licenseHistory quote Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14631285/history-quote-facebook-story-templateView licenseWar production workers at the Heil Company making gasoline trailer tanks for the U.S. Army Air Corps., Milwaukee, Wisconsin.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7507100/photo-image-face-person-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseThanks for serving Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640984/thanks-for-serving-instagram-post-templateView licenseEnola O'Connell, age 32, widow and mother of one child. Ex-housewife, now she is the only woman welder at Heil and Co.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7509035/photo-image-hand-face-peopleFree Image from public domain licenseAnzac day poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640325/anzac-day-poster-templateView licenseEnola O'Connell, age 32, widow and mother of one child, ex-housewife, now only woman welder at Heil and Co., Milwaukee, Wisc.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502173/photo-image-face-people-manFree Image from public domain licenseRemembering our soldiers Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14639139/remembering-our-soldiers-instagram-post-templateView licenseA candid view of one of the women workers touching up the U.S. Army Air Forces insignia on the side of the fuselage of a…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505742/photo-image-person-sports-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseD-Day poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14638586/d-day-poster-templateView licenseWomen from all fields have joined the production army, Corpus Christi, Texas. Miss Grace Weaver, a civil service worker at…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508419/photo-image-star-hand-planeFree Image from public domain licenseD-Day heroes Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14638991/d-day-heroes-instagram-post-templateView licenseOne of the girls of Vilter Manufacturing Co. filing small gun parts, Milwaukee, Wisc. One brother in Coast Guard, one going…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506224/photo-image-person-man-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseD-day anniversary Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640607/d-day-anniversary-instagram-post-templateView licenseServicing an A-20 bomber, Langley Field, Va.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506684/servicing-a-20-bomber-langley-field-vaFree Image from public domain licensePoetry quote Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14631455/poetry-quote-facebook-story-templateView licenseServicing an A-20 bomber, Langley Field, Va.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506149/servicing-a-20-bomber-langley-field-vaFree Image from public domain licenseD-Day invasion poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14641208/d-day-invasion-poster-templateView licenseDrilling a wing bulkhead for a transport plane at the Consolidated Aircraft Corporation plant, Fort Worth, Texashttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502150/photo-image-plant-plane-faceFree Image from public domain licenseMemorial day Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14641405/memorial-day-instagram-post-templateView licenseOne of America's new warships of the air, a mighty YB-17 bomber, is pulled up at a bombardment squadron hangar, Langley…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506170/photo-image-plane-person-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseHistory quote Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14631292/history-quote-facebook-story-templateView licenseHitler would like this man to go home and forget about the war. A good American non-com at the side machine gun of a huge YB…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503946/photo-image-face-person-manFree Image from public domain licenseD-Day invasion Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640941/d-day-invasion-instagram-post-templateView licenseAnswering the nation's need for womanpower, Mrs. Virginia Davis made arrangement for the care of her two children during the…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508262/photo-image-hand-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseMemorial day Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14639999/memorial-day-instagram-post-templateView licenseHere's our mission. A combat crew receives final instructions just before taking off in a mighty YB-17 bomber from a…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502124/photo-image-sunset-face-skyFree Image from public domain licenseMemorial day Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14639784/memorial-day-instagram-post-templateView licenseF.W. Hunter, Army test pilot, Douglas Aircraft Company plant at Long Beach, Calif.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505867/photo-image-sunglasses-plant-planeFree Image from public domain licenseStop war Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640328/stop-war-instagram-post-templateView licenseFormerly a sociology major at the University of Southern California, Mrs. Eloise J. Ellis (right) now "keeps 'em flyin'" at…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7509225/photo-image-plant-face-personFree Image from public domain license