Jack Whinery, homesteader, repairing fence which he built with slabs, Pie Town, New Mexico
Editable poster mockup, house plan design
Bill Stagg, homesteader, with pinto beans, Pie Town, New Mexico
Community Facebook post template
Mrs. Jim Norris with homegrown cabbage, one of the many vegetables which the homesteaders grow in abundance, Pie Town, New…
Safety vest mockup, editable design
Son of Jim Norris, homesteader, tying corn into bundles, Pie Town, New Mexico
Architecture logo Facebook post template
Bill Stagg turning up his beans, Pie Town, New Mexico. He will next pile them for curing
People renovating the house concept remix
Section of a locomotive frame, which will be welded to replace a broken locomotive frame, Chicago, Ill. Workman is…
Construction Facebook post template
Hammering out a draw bar on the steam drop hammer in the blacksmith shop, Santa Fe R.R. shops, Albuquerque, New Mexico)
Home renovation service Instagram post template
Rice and papaya in the lunch of a sugar worker on a plantation, vicinity of Guanica, Puerto Rico
Construction services Facebook post template
Pinto beans, main crop at Pie Town, New Mexico
People renovating the house concept remix
Welder at work on Douglas Dam, Tenn. (TVA)
Man engineer wearing helmet, editable aesthetic illustration
Mrs. Norris with homegrown cabbage, one of the many vegetables which the homesteaders grow in abundance, Pie Town, New Mexico
Indian engineer writing on a paper clipboard, editable remix design
Garden adjacent to the dugout home of Jack Whinery, homesteader, Pie Town, New Mexico
People renovating the house concept remix
Mr. Leatherman, homesteader, coming out of his dugout home, Pie Town, New Mexico
People renovating the house concept remix
Crane at a "central" sugar cane gathering place, San Sebastian vicinity, Puerto Rico
People renovating the house concept remix
Jack Whinery and Jim Norris, homesteaders, looking at roots of stalk of corn, Pie Town, New Mexico
People renovating the house concept remix
Sugar cane workers resting at the noon hour, Rio Piedras, Puerto Rico
People renovating the house concept remix
Mr. Leatherman, homesteader, shooting hawks which have been carrying away his chickens, Pie Town, New Mexico
People renovating the house concept remix
Group of homesteaders in front of the bean house which was used for exhibit hall at the Pie Town, New Mexico Fair
People renovating the house concept remix
Spreading asbestos mixture on boiler of a locomotive at the C & NW RR i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad, 40th Street…
People renovating the house concept remix
Faro and Doris Caudill, homesteaders, Pie Town, New Mexico
People renovating the house concept remix
Home of Jim Norris, homesteader, Pie Town, New Mexico
