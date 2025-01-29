Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit ImageconstructiontreesfacewoodenpersonbuildingmanvintageJack Whinery, homesteader, repairing fence which he built with slabs, Pie Town, New MexicoView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 934 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 7617 x 5929 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarEditable poster mockup, house plan designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10203347/editable-poster-mockup-house-plan-designView licenseBill Stagg, homesteader, with pinto beans, Pie Town, New Mexicohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505950/bill-stagg-homesteader-with-pinto-beans-pie-town-new-mexicoFree Image from public domain licenseCommunity Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14065143/community-facebook-post-templateView licenseMrs. Jim Norris with homegrown cabbage, one of the many vegetables which the homesteaders grow in abundance, Pie Town, New…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502572/photo-image-plants-sky-personFree Image from public domain licenseSafety vest mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14088444/safety-vest-mockup-editable-designView licenseSon of Jim Norris, homesteader, tying corn into bundles, Pie Town, New Mexicohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503057/son-jim-norris-homesteader-tying-corn-into-bundles-pie-town-new-mexicoFree Image from public domain licenseArchitecture logo Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14064114/architecture-logo-facebook-post-templateView licenseBill Stagg turning up his beans, Pie Town, New Mexico. He will next pile them for curinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7501550/photo-image-plants-person-manFree Image from public domain licensePeople renovating the house concept remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14926894/people-renovating-the-house-concept-remixView licenseSection of a locomotive frame, which will be welded to replace a broken locomotive frame, Chicago, Ill. Workman is…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503368/photo-image-frame-wooden-personFree Image from public domain licenseConstruction Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14063979/construction-facebook-post-templateView licenseHammering out a draw bar on the steam drop hammer in the blacksmith shop, Santa Fe R.R. shops, Albuquerque, New Mexico)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504140/photo-image-steam-person-buildingFree Image from public domain licenseHome renovation service Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14561212/home-renovation-service-instagram-post-templateView licenseRice and papaya in the lunch of a sugar worker on a plantation, vicinity of Guanica, Puerto Ricohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502457/photo-image-hands-person-manFree Image from public domain licenseConstruction services Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14063978/construction-services-facebook-post-templateView licensePinto beans, main crop at Pie Town, New Mexicohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502732/pinto-beans-main-crop-pie-town-new-mexicoFree Image from public domain licensePeople renovating the house concept remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14926923/people-renovating-the-house-concept-remixView licenseWelder at work on Douglas Dam, Tenn. (TVA)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505715/welder-work-douglas-dam-tenn-tvaFree Image from public domain licenseMan engineer wearing helmet, editable aesthetic illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12527053/man-engineer-wearing-helmet-editable-aesthetic-illustrationView licenseMrs. Norris with homegrown cabbage, one of the many vegetables which the homesteaders grow in abundance, Pie Town, New Mexicohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503109/photo-image-plant-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseIndian engineer writing on a paper clipboard, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14998121/indian-engineer-writing-paper-clipboard-editable-remix-designView licenseGarden adjacent to the dugout home of Jack Whinery, homesteader, Pie Town, New Mexicohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506084/photo-image-plant-tree-skyFree Image from public domain licensePeople renovating the house concept remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14926907/people-renovating-the-house-concept-remixView licenseMr. Leatherman, homesteader, coming out of his dugout home, Pie Town, New Mexicohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505426/photo-image-trees-sky-woodenFree Image from public domain licensePeople renovating the house concept remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14926925/people-renovating-the-house-concept-remixView licenseCrane at a "central" sugar cane gathering place, San Sebastian vicinity, Puerto Ricohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502833/photo-image-construction-sky-personFree Image from public domain licensePeople renovating the house concept remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14926857/people-renovating-the-house-concept-remixView licenseJack Whinery and Jim Norris, homesteaders, looking at roots of stalk of corn, Pie Town, New Mexicohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7501790/photo-image-plants-person-menFree Image from public domain licensePeople renovating the house concept remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14926839/people-renovating-the-house-concept-remixView licenseSugar cane workers resting at the noon hour, Rio Piedras, Puerto Ricohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502510/sugar-cane-workers-resting-the-noon-hour-rio-piedras-puerto-ricoFree Image from public domain licensePeople renovating the house concept remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14926806/people-renovating-the-house-concept-remixView licenseMr. Leatherman, homesteader, shooting hawks which have been carrying away his chickens, Pie Town, New Mexicohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505893/photo-image-horse-trees-skyFree Image from public domain licensePeople renovating the house concept remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14926867/people-renovating-the-house-concept-remixView licenseGroup of homesteaders in front of the bean house which was used for exhibit hall at the Pie Town, New Mexico Fairhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502474/photo-image-face-wooden-peopleFree Image from public domain licensePeople renovating the house concept remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14926847/people-renovating-the-house-concept-remixView licenseSpreading asbestos mixture on boiler of a locomotive at the C & NW RR i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad, 40th Street…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508538/photo-image-dog-construction-animalFree Image from public domain licensePeople renovating the house concept remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14926888/people-renovating-the-house-concept-remixView licenseFaro and Doris Caudill, homesteaders, Pie Town, New Mexicohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502440/faro-and-doris-caudill-homesteaders-pie-town-new-mexicoFree Image from public domain licensePeople renovating the house concept remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14926935/people-renovating-the-house-concept-remixView licenseHome of Jim Norris, homesteader, Pie Town, New Mexicohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503026/home-jim-norris-homesteader-pie-town-new-mexicoFree Image from public domain license