John Paulinski, car inspector, blue flagging a train for inspection, at Corwith yard, Santa Fe RR trip, Chicago, Ill.
Women driving poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13184402/women-driving-poster-templateView license
A young worker at the C & NW RR 40th Street shops, Chicago, Ill.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502156/young-worker-the-40th-street-shops-chicago-illFree Image from public domain license
Memorial day Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640659/memorial-day-instagram-post-templateView license
Sam Cell, working on the truck of a car at the rip tracks of C & NW RR's i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad's Proviso…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508094/photo-image-person-man-darkFree Image from public domain license
Working women poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640962/working-women-poster-templateView license
Mike Evans, a welder, at the rip tracks at Proviso yard of the C & NW RR i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad, Chicago…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502195/photo-image-face-person-manFree Image from public domain license
Women driving Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11825774/women-driving-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Atchison, Topeka, and Santa Fe railroad conductor George E. Burton and engineer J.W. Edwards comparing time before pulling…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506800/photo-image-steam-person-manFree Image from public domain license
D-Day heroes poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640953/d-day-heroes-poster-templateView license
Frederick Batt, brakeman, on the C & NW RR i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad, at Proviso yard, Chicago, Ill.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505771/photo-image-face-people-manFree Image from public domain license
Anzac day poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640325/anzac-day-poster-templateView license
The freight house at a Chicago and Northwestern Railroad yard. In the foreground are old cars used as living quarters for…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504507/photo-image-house-vintage-carsFree Image from public domain license
Women driving Instagram story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13184364/women-driving-instagram-story-templateView license
A.S. Gerdee, of 3251 Maypole() Street, working as a switchman at Proviso yard of C & NW RR i.e. Chicago and North Western…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504431/photo-image-background-hand-faceFree Image from public domain license
Training course Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9579406/training-course-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
A worker in the roundhouse at the C & NW RR., Proviso yard, Chicago, Ill.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508569/worker-the-roundhouse-the-rr-proviso-yard-chicago-illFree Image from public domain license
Remembering our soldiers Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14639139/remembering-our-soldiers-instagram-post-templateView license
Workers at the roundhouse of the C & NW RR i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad Proviso Yard, Chicago, Ill.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506305/photo-image-background-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Women driving blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13184422/women-driving-blog-banner-templateView license
Switchman throwing a switch at C & NW RR's i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad's Proviso yard, Chicago, Ill.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505824/photo-image-person-man-vintageFree Image from public domain license
D-Day poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14638586/d-day-poster-templateView license
Hump master in a Chicago and Northwestern i.e. North Western railroad yard operating a signal switch system which extends…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508143/photo-image-person-building-manFree Image from public domain license
D-Day heroes Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14638991/d-day-heroes-instagram-post-templateView license
Melrose Park (near Chicago), Ill, C&NWRR i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad. William London has been a railroad worker…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505762/photo-image-face-person-manFree Image from public domain license
Strong girls united poster template, editable advertisement
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8719914/strong-girls-united-poster-template-editable-advertisementView license
Worker inspecting a locomotive on a pit in the roundhouse at the C & NW RR's i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad's…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502193/photo-image-dark-vintage-world-warFree Image from public domain license
D-day anniversary Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640607/d-day-anniversary-instagram-post-templateView license
John Sabados washing up after a day's work at the rip tracks at Proviso yard of C & NW RR i.e. Chicago and North Western…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506681/photo-image-hand-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Empowering women poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11490106/empowering-women-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Two employees at the roundhouse at Proviso yard, C & NW RR i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad, Chicago, Ill.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503475/photo-image-face-people-menFree Image from public domain license
Poetry quote Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14631455/poetry-quote-facebook-story-templateView license
C & NW RR i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad, railroad workers cultivating a little Victory garden at Proviso yard…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502177/photo-image-person-vintage-carsFree Image from public domain license
Women of power, editable flyer template for branding
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8719350/women-power-editable-flyer-template-for-brandingView license
C & NW RR i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad, railroad worker cultivating the small Victory garden in the Proviso yard…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7507191/photo-image-buildings-smoke-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Women of power poster template, editable advertisement
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8720213/women-power-poster-template-editable-advertisementView license
Working on the boiler of a locomotive at the 40th Street shops of the C & NW RR i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506488/photo-image-person-building-manFree Image from public domain license
Strong girls united email header template, customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8720318/strong-girls-united-email-header-template-customizable-designView license
Welder at the C & NW RR i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad locomotive shops, 40th Street shops, Chicago, Ill.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505781/photo-image-background-baseball-faceFree Image from public domain license
Women of power email header template, customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8720421/women-power-email-header-template-customizable-designView license
Joseph Klesken washing up after a day's work at the rip tracks at Proviso yards of the C & NW RR i.e. Chicago and North…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502162/photo-image-hand-face-personFree Image from public domain license