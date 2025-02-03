rawpixel
Welder making boilers for a ship, Combustion Engineering Co., Chattanooga, Tenn.
Welder making boilers for a ship, Combustion Engineering Co., Chattanooga, Tenn.
Welders making boilers for a ship, Combustion Engineering Co., Chattanooga, Tenn.
Welder making boilers for a ship, Combustion Engineering Co., Chattanooga, Tenn.
Welder making boilers for a ship, Combustion Engineering Co., Chattanooga, Tenn.
Mechanical operator on boiler parts, Combustion Engineering Co., Chattanooga, Tenn.
Maintenance mechanic in largest coal press in world, Combustion Engineering Co., Chattanooga, Tenn.
Maintenance man at the Combustion Engineering Co. working at the largest cold steel hydraulic press in the world…
Welder making boilers for a ship, Combustion Engineering Co., Chattanooga, Tenn.
"Big Pete" Ramagos, rigger at work on dam (TVA) Douglas Dam, Tenn.
Punching rivet holes in a frame member for a B-25 bomber, the plant of North American Aviation, Inc., Calif.
A young woman employee of North American Aviation, Incorporated, working over the landing gear mechanism of a P-51 fighter…
Girl inspectors at the Long Beach, Calif., plant of Douglas Aircraft Company make a careful check of center wings for C-47…
Capping and inspecting tubing: two women are shown capping and inspecting tubing which goes into the manufacture of the…
Servicing an A-20 bomber, Langley Field, Va.
Metal parts are placed on masonite by this woman employee before they slide under the multi-ton hydropress, North American…
This husky member of a construction crew building a new 33,000-volt electric power line into Fort Knox is performing an…
Girl inspector confers with a worker as she makes a a careful check of center wings for C-47 transport planes, Douglas…
Two women workers are shown capping and inspecting tubing which goes into the manufacture of the "Vengeance" (A-31) dive…
Welder at work on Douglas Dam, Tenn. (TVA)
Casting a billet from an electric furnace, Chase Brass and Copper Co., Euclid, Ohio. Modern electric furnaces have helped…
