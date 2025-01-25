Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagepapervintagepublic domaintomatoesusafilmboxesfarmTomato crates at the Yauco cooperative tomato growers' association, Puerto RicoView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 852 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 5431 x 3857 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarOrganic vegetable delivery blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11205768/organic-vegetable-delivery-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseSorting and packing tomatoes at the Yauco Cooperative Tomato Growers Association, Puerto Ricohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502812/photo-image-wooden-person-fruitFree Image from public domain licenseFarming vlog Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12704617/farming-vlog-instagram-post-templateView licenseTomatoes at the Yauco Cooperative Growers' Association, Puerto Ricohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505657/tomatoes-the-yauco-cooperative-growers-association-puerto-ricoFree Image from public domain licenseOrganic supermarket Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11867434/organic-supermarket-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseFSA borrower and member of Yauco tomato cooperative, planting tomatoes on his farm in the hills, vicinity of Yauco, Puerto…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503407/photo-image-plant-person-manFree Image from public domain licenseOrganic vegetable delivery Facebook post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12537637/organic-vegetable-delivery-facebook-post-template-editable-designView licenseFSA borrower and member of Yauco tomato cooperative, planting tomatoes on his farm in the hills, vicinity of Yauco, Puerto…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505989/photo-image-plants-person-manFree Image from public domain licenseOrganic vegetables flyer template, promotion adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7389966/organic-vegetables-flyer-template-promotionView licenseFSA borrower and member of Yauco tomato cooperative, planting tomatoes on his farm in the hills, vicinity of Yauco, Puerto…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503607/photo-image-plant-person-manFree Image from public domain licenseHarvesting and packaging Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14735263/harvesting-and-packaging-instagram-post-templateView licenseFSA borrower and member of Yauco tomato cooperative, planting tomatoes on his farm in the hills, vicinity of Yauco, Puerto…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505591/photo-image-plants-trees-personFree Image from public domain licenseOrganic veggies poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14819604/organic-veggies-poster-templateView licenseFSA borrower in her garden, Puerto Ricohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505360/fsa-borrower-her-garden-puerto-ricoFree Image from public domain licenseOrganic veggies, Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/17001479/organic-veggies-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseFarm Security Administration borrowers harvesting sugar cane cooperatively on a farm, vicinity of Rio Piedras, Puerto Ricohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505663/photo-image-cow-animal-plantsFree Image from public domain licenseVegetable farming Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14399552/vegetable-farming-facebook-post-templateView licenseFarm Security Administration borrowers harvesting sugar cane cooperatively on a farm, vicinity of Rio Piedras, Puerto Ricohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505373/photo-image-dog-blue-sky-grassFree Image from public domain licenseFarm life Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12704599/farm-life-instagram-post-templateView licenseFederal housing project on the outskirts of the town of Yauco, Puerto Rico. About an acre of land for gardens is provided…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503292/photo-image-clouds-scenery-skyFree Image from public domain licenseOrganic vegetable delivery Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14039134/organic-vegetable-delivery-facebook-post-templateView licenseFederal housing project on the outskirts of the town of Yauco, Puerto Rico. About an acre of land for gardens is provided…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506536/photo-image-scenery-sky-housesFree Image from public domain licenseOrganic vegetable delivery poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11722672/organic-vegetable-delivery-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseFSA borrower and participant in the sugar cane cooperative, Rio Piedras, Puerto Ricohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503071/photo-image-plant-person-manFree Image from public domain licenseFarm to table Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12499987/farm-table-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseFSA borrower and participant in the sugar cane cooperative, Rio Piedras, Puerto Ricohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506022/photo-image-plants-person-manFree Image from public domain licenseOrganic supermarket Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11817956/organic-supermarket-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseFarm Security Administration farmers working in a sugar cane field, vicinity of Rio Piedras, Puerto Rico. This is part of an…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503445/photo-image-dog-animal-plantsFree Image from public domain licenseSupport local farmers Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13273856/support-local-farmers-instagram-post-templateView licenseTobacco string in the tobacco barn vicinity of Barranquitas Puerto Ricohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503316/tobacco-string-the-tobacco-barn-vicinity-barranquitas-puerto-ricoFree Image from public domain licenseOrganic vegetable delivery Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11867340/organic-vegetable-delivery-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseFarm Security Administration farmers working in a sugar cane field, vicinity of Rio Piedras, Puerto Rico. This is part of an…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503131/photo-image-jungle-plants-treeFree Image from public domain licenseFresh from farm Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14394942/fresh-from-farm-facebook-post-templateView licenseFSA borrower who is a member of a sugar cooperative, vicinity of Rio Piedras, Puerto Ricohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503095/photo-image-blue-sky-plants-faceFree Image from public domain licenseDeli food label template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14535991/deli-food-label-template-editable-designView licenseFSA borrower who is a member of a sugar cooperative, vicinity of Rio Piedras, Puerto Ricohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503116/photo-image-face-shadow-personFree Image from public domain licenseFarm fresh vegetables Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14436038/farm-fresh-vegetables-instagram-post-templateView licenseFSA borrower who is a member of a sugar cooperative, vicinity of Rio Piedras, Puerto Ricohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503121/photo-image-plant-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseOrganic vegetable delivery social story template, editable Instagram designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11722674/organic-vegetable-delivery-social-story-template-editable-instagram-designView licenseSugar cane worker in the rich field, vicinity of Guanica, Puerto Ricohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503141/sugar-cane-worker-the-rich-field-vicinity-guanica-puerto-ricoFree Image from public domain license