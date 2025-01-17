rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Another harrier of the U-boats nears completion at an eastern boat yard, Marine Construction Co., Stamford, Conn. Many new…
Save
Edit Image
constructionairplaneskywoodenpersonvintagewaterworld war
Construction services Instagram post template, editable text
Construction services Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10759474/construction-services-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Another harrier of the U-boats nears completion at an eastern boat yard, Marine Construction Co., Stamford, Conn. Many new…
Another harrier of the U-boats nears completion at an eastern boat yard, Marine Construction Co., Stamford, Conn. Many new…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506644/photo-image-clouds-construction-airplaneFree Image from public domain license
Memorial day Instagram post template
Memorial day Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640659/memorial-day-instagram-post-templateView license
Production. Submarine chasers. Bad news for U-boats. A powerful marine diesel engine is lowered to its bed in the hull of a…
Production. Submarine chasers. Bad news for U-boats. A powerful marine diesel engine is lowered to its bed in the hull of a…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12308134/image-person-construction-bedFree Image from public domain license
Thanks for serving Instagram post template
Thanks for serving Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640984/thanks-for-serving-instagram-post-templateView license
Production. Submarine chasers. Another worry for the U-boats. A new American subchaser that will hound the undersea craft of…
Production. Submarine chasers. Another worry for the U-boats. A new American subchaser that will hound the undersea craft of…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12307911/image-person-sky-craftFree Image from public domain license
Memorial day Instagram post template
Memorial day Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14641405/memorial-day-instagram-post-templateView license
Production. Submarine chasers. The sturdy oak keel of a wooden subchaser is laid at an Eastern boatyard. The stern of the…
Production. Submarine chasers. The sturdy oak keel of a wooden subchaser is laid at an Eastern boatyard. The stern of the…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12306975/image-person-airplane-woodenFree Image from public domain license
D-Day invasion poster template
D-Day invasion poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14641208/d-day-invasion-poster-templateView license
Production. Submarine chasers. Out of commission for the duration. A pleasure yacht is laid up at the yard of an Eastern…
Production. Submarine chasers. Out of commission for the duration. A pleasure yacht is laid up at the yard of an Eastern…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12301930/image-person-sky-waterFree Image from public domain license
Anzac day poster template
Anzac day poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640325/anzac-day-poster-templateView license
Production. Submarine chasers. The transom, or stern piece, of a wooden subchaser under construction at an Eastern shipyard.…
Production. Submarine chasers. The transom, or stern piece, of a wooden subchaser under construction at an Eastern shipyard.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12307899/image-person-wooden-factoryFree Image from public domain license
Memorial day Instagram post template
Memorial day Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14639999/memorial-day-instagram-post-templateView license
Production. Submarine chasers. They keep Uncle Sam's naval bombers in practice. Target boats nearing completion at an…
Production. Submarine chasers. They keep Uncle Sam's naval bombers in practice. Target boats nearing completion at an…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12307220/image-person-sky-archFree Image from public domain license
Memorial day Instagram post template
Memorial day Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14639784/memorial-day-instagram-post-templateView license
Coast Guardsman standing watch over 78-foot torpedo boat. Continual watch is kept. Higgins Industries, Inc., New Orleans, La.
Coast Guardsman standing watch over 78-foot torpedo boat. Continual watch is kept. Higgins Industries, Inc., New Orleans, La.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503653/photo-image-construction-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Stop war Instagram post template
Stop war Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640328/stop-war-instagram-post-templateView license
Production. Submarine chasers. An answer to the U-boats: more subchasers. A husky arc welder has just finished a job on one…
Production. Submarine chasers. An answer to the U-boats: more subchasers. A husky arc welder has just finished a job on one…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12239873/photo-image-face-hand-personFree Image from public domain license
D-Day Instagram post template
D-Day Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14641346/d-day-instagram-post-templateView license
A Coast Guard sentry stands watch over a new torpedo boat under construction at a southern shipyard. In addition to wooden…
A Coast Guard sentry stands watch over a new torpedo boat under construction at a southern shipyard. In addition to wooden…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508555/photo-image-construction-wooden-personFree Image from public domain license
Violence kills peace grows quote Facebook story template
Violence kills peace grows quote Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14630807/violence-kills-peace-grows-quote-facebook-story-templateView license
Production. Submarine chasers. They'll sight the U-boats from this crow's nest of a subchaser under construction at an…
Production. Submarine chasers. They'll sight the U-boats from this crow's nest of a subchaser under construction at an…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12306970/image-cloud-person-skyFree Image from public domain license
D-Day heroes poster template
D-Day heroes poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14641433/d-day-heroes-poster-templateView license
Production. Submarine chasers. The transom, or stern piece, of a wooden subchaser for the Navy is planed smooth before it is…
Production. Submarine chasers. The transom, or stern piece, of a wooden subchaser for the Navy is planed smooth before it is…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12307203/image-person-wooden-manFree Image from public domain license
D-Day invasion Instagram post template
D-Day invasion Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640941/d-day-invasion-instagram-post-templateView license
Production. Submarine chasers. Steaming a wooden section for a subchaser under construction at an Eastern boatyard. The…
Production. Submarine chasers. Steaming a wooden section for a subchaser under construction at an Eastern boatyard. The…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12307136/image-face-steam-personFree Image from public domain license
D-day anniversary poster template
D-day anniversary poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14638668/d-day-anniversary-poster-templateView license
Production. Submarine chasers. Shipwrights preserve many hand skills. Brace and bit are needed to fit coamings to machine…
Production. Submarine chasers. Shipwrights preserve many hand skills. Brace and bit are needed to fit coamings to machine…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12306995/image-face-hand-peopleFree Image from public domain license
History & inspirational quote Facebook story template
History & inspirational quote Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14630803/history-inspirational-quote-facebook-story-templateView license
The Prow (1917) by Joseph Pennell
The Prow (1917) by Joseph Pennell
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10057812/the-prow-1917-joseph-pennellFree Image from public domain license
Remembering our soldiers Instagram post template
Remembering our soldiers Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14639139/remembering-our-soldiers-instagram-post-templateView license
In the Dry Dock (1917) by Joseph Pennell
In the Dry Dock (1917) by Joseph Pennell
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10057760/the-dry-dock-1917-joseph-pennellFree Image from public domain license
D-Day invasion Instagram post template
D-Day invasion Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14639736/d-day-invasion-instagram-post-templateView license
Higgins Industries, Inc., New Orleans, La., makes torpedo boats and other boats for the Navy
Higgins Industries, Inc., New Orleans, La., makes torpedo boats and other boats for the Navy
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502840/photo-image-blue-sky-constructionFree Image from public domain license
Say No to war poster template
Say No to war poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14641615/say-war-poster-templateView license
School children, half of Polish and half of Italian descent, at a festival in May 1942, Southington, Conn.
School children, half of Polish and half of Italian descent, at a festival in May 1942, Southington, Conn.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508633/photo-image-american-flag-person-buildingFree Image from public domain license
D-Day poster template
D-Day poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14638586/d-day-poster-templateView license
Production. Motor torpedo boats (wooden). Applying planking to a new seventy-eight-foot torpedo boat in a large Southern…
Production. Motor torpedo boats (wooden). Applying planking to a new seventy-eight-foot torpedo boat in a large Southern…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12302170/image-face-hand-personFree Image from public domain license
D-Day heroes Instagram post template
D-Day heroes Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14638991/d-day-heroes-instagram-post-templateView license
Pennsylvania R.R. ore docks, unloading ore from a lake freighter by means of "Hulett" unloaders, Cleveland, Ohio
Pennsylvania R.R. ore docks, unloading ore from a lake freighter by means of "Hulett" unloaders, Cleveland, Ohio
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503829/photo-image-construction-building-smokeFree Image from public domain license