Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagepersonartbuildingmanvintagepublic domaingunsclothingChildren aiming sticks as guns, lined up against a brick building, Washington, D.C.View public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 940 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 6649 x 5206 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarAlbum cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14368749/album-cover-templateView licenseChildren in street, Washington, D.Chttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506565/children-street-washington-dcFree Image from public domain licenseVintage astronomer man png, galaxy editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11781766/vintage-astronomer-man-png-galaxy-editable-remixView licenseNursery schoolhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11433641/nursery-schoolFree Image from public domain licenseVintage astronomer man, galaxy editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11791373/vintage-astronomer-man-galaxy-editable-remixView licenseChildren on row house steps, Washington, D.C.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508693/children-row-house-steps-washington-dcFree Image from public domain licenseVR gaming Instagram ad template, editable social media post designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8698471/gaming-instagram-template-editable-social-media-post-designView licenseRoyal Oak, Mich. Portrait of 3 children in the neighborhood of Father Coughlin's Shrine of the Little Flower by Arthur S…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11432362/photo-image-flower-face-peopleFree Image from public domain licenseWedding invite Instagram story template, editable text and funky designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8699004/wedding-invite-instagram-story-template-editable-text-and-funky-designView licenseCar in front of Shulman's Market on N at Union St. S.W., Washington, D.C.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502869/car-front-shulmans-market-union-st-sw-washington-dcFree Image from public domain licenseWedding invite Instagram ad template, editable social media post designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8698453/wedding-invite-instagram-template-editable-social-media-post-designView licenseGreat Britain, British Red Cross Society Voluntary Aid Detachment Hospital, Newton-Abbot, England: Patients and children…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11334850/photo-image-horse-animal-hospitalFree Image from public domain licenseVR gaming blog banner template, funky editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8699042/gaming-blog-banner-template-funky-editable-designView licenseA soldier and a woman in a park, with the Old Russell Senate Office Building behind them, Washington, D.C.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508845/photo-image-trees-sky-personFree Image from public domain licenseVR gaming Instagram story template, editable text and funky designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8699043/gaming-instagram-story-template-editable-text-and-funky-designView licenseLaundry, barbershop and store, Washington, D.C.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508116/laundry-barbershop-and-store-washington-dcFree Image from public domain licenseMilitary service Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12539866/military-service-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseRow houses, corner of N and Union Streets S.W., Washington, D.C.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506058/row-houses-corner-and-union-streets-sw-washington-dcFree Image from public domain licenseWedding invite blog banner template, funky editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8699003/wedding-invite-blog-banner-template-funky-editable-designView licenseLaundry, barbershop and stores, Washington, D.C.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503705/laundry-barbershop-and-stores-washington-dcFree Image from public domain licenseSummer camp Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14462706/summer-camp-instagram-post-templateView licenseRow house or school(), Washington, D.C.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506522/row-house-school-washington-dcFree Image from public domain licenseMan holding megaphone, editable shopping announcement. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9566852/man-holding-megaphone-editable-shopping-announcement-remixed-rawpixelView licenseGarden of Pan American Union Building, Washington, D.C.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506574/garden-pan-american-union-building-washington-dcFree Image from public domain licenseCowboys and horses Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11948006/cowboys-and-horses-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseFarmers and townspeople in the center of town on Court Day, Campton, Ky.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502772/farmers-and-townspeople-the-center-town-court-day-campton-kyFree Image from public domain licenseCowboys and horses Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11925507/cowboys-and-horses-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseChildren of Wichita Gardens, Texas by Arthur Rothsteinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11432308/children-wichita-gardens-texas-arthur-rothsteinFree Image from public domain licenseHonoring soldiers Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12539854/honoring-soldiers-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseJapanese-American camp, war emergency evacuation, Tule Lake Relocation Center, Newell, Calif.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508542/photo-image-face-person-shirtFree Image from public domain licenseBusinessman holding megaphone, editable vintage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9505238/businessman-holding-megaphone-editable-vintage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseHouse in Washington, D.C.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503498/house-washington-dcFree Image from public domain licenseMan holding magnifying glass, entertainment editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9567015/png-aesthetic-beige-blackView licenseRow houses, corner of N and Union Streets S.W., Washington, D.C.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505412/row-houses-corner-and-union-streets-sw-washington-dcFree Image from public domain licenseRobot & kid friendship fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663677/robot-kid-friendship-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseShulman's market, on N at Union Street S.W., Washington, D.C.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502059/shulmans-market-union-street-sw-washington-dcFree Image from public domain licenseRobot & kid friendship fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12664224/robot-kid-friendship-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseShulman's Market at the southeast corner of N Street and Union Street S.W., Washington, D.C., with a 1931 Chevrolet car…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505592/photo-image-person-building-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseStarting own business Instagram ad template, editable social media post designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8698460/starting-own-business-instagram-template-editable-social-media-post-designView licenseSaying grace before the barbeque dinner at the Pie Town, New Mexico Fairhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7501572/saying-grace-before-the-barbeque-dinner-the-pie-town-new-mexico-fairFree Image from public domain license