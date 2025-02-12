Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageplantfacepersonbuildingvintagetechnologyfactoryworld warSwitch boxes on the firewalls of B-25 bombers are assembled by women workers at North American Aviation, Inc.'s Inglewood, Calif., plantView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 964 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 9046 x 7267 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarWelcome home Facebook post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10112149/welcome-home-facebook-post-template-editable-designView licensePart of the cowling for one of the motors for a B-25 bomber is assembled in the engine department of North American…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502132/photo-image-plant-airplane-personFree Image from public domain licensePrint factory poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11817809/print-factory-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseCowling and control rods are added to motors for North American B-25 bombers as they move down the assembly line, North…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505628/photo-image-person-building-manFree Image from public domain licenseHistory & inspirational quote Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14630909/history-inspirational-quote-facebook-story-templateView licenseMaking wiring assemblies at a junction box on the fire wall for the right engine of a B-25 bomber, North American Aviation…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506107/photo-image-fire-person-buildingFree Image from public domain licenseSmart factory Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12614982/smart-factory-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseRiveting team working on the cockpit shell of a B-25 i.e. C-47 bomber at the plant of North American Aviation, Inc.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505632/photo-image-construction-plant-airplaneFree Image from public domain licenseClimate change quote Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14631734/climate-change-quote-facebook-post-templateView licenseEmployees at North American Aviation, Incorporated, assembling the cowling on Allison motors for the P-51 fighter planes…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504142/photo-image-planes-people-buildingFree Image from public domain licenseStop air pollution, American, environment collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11903746/stop-air-pollution-american-environment-collage-editable-designView licenseSheet metal parts are numbered with this pneumatic numbering machine in North American's sheet metal department, North…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503164/photo-image-people-building-manFree Image from public domain licenseMemorial day Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14641405/memorial-day-instagram-post-templateView licenseCowling and control rods are added to motors for North American B-25 bombers as they move down the assembly line, North…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503757/photo-image-airplane-person-buildingFree Image from public domain licenseFrench climate protest, environment collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11896645/french-climate-protest-environment-collage-editable-designView licensePunching rivet holes in a frame member for a B-25 bomber, the plant of North American Aviation, Inc., Calif.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508653/photo-image-plant-face-frameFree Image from public domain licenseConstruction services Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10759474/construction-services-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseHuge drop hammers work day and night forming sheet metal parts for United Nations bombers and fighters at the North American…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506911/photo-image-plant-plane-personFree Image from public domain licenseAir pollution Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14037706/air-pollution-facebook-post-templateView licenseMetal parts are placed on masonite by this woman employee before they slide under the multi-ton hydropress, North American…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506077/photo-image-person-dark-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseMemorial day Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640659/memorial-day-instagram-post-templateView licenseA young woman employee of North American Aviation, Incorporated, working over the landing gear mechanism of a P-51 fighter…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506719/photo-image-plane-person-buildingFree Image from public domain licenseStop air pollution, French, environment collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11896357/stop-air-pollution-french-environment-collage-editable-designView licenseMounting motor on a Fairfax B-25 bomber, at North American Aviation, Inc., plant in Inglewood, Calif.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503736/photo-image-plant-airplane-personFree Image from public domain licenseStop air pollution, French, environment collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11910103/stop-air-pollution-french-environment-collage-editable-designView licenseView of the B-25 final assembly line at North American Aviation's Inglewood, California, planthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505622/photo-image-plant-building-vintageFree Image from public domain licensePoetry quote Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14631455/poetry-quote-facebook-story-templateView licenseAnother North American B-25 bomber rolls off the final assembly line to join other ships on the outdoor assembly line, Northhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506716/photo-image-airplane-person-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseD-Day Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14641346/d-day-instagram-post-templateView licenseA young woman employee of North American Aviation, Incorporated, working over the landing gear mechanism of a P-51 fighter…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505686/photo-image-plane-person-darkFree Image from public domain licensePrint factory Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11817811/print-factory-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseEmployees on the "Sunshine" assembly line at North American's plant put the finishing touches on another B-25 bomber…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503340/photo-image-plant-plane-personFree Image from public domain licensePrint factory blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11817814/print-factory-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseIn North American's modern machine shop, another aircraft part is finished on a huge turret lathe, North American Aviation…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508128/photo-image-face-person-manFree Image from public domain licensePrint factory Facebook post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11249065/print-factory-facebook-post-template-editable-designView licenseAnother North American B-25 bomber rolls off the final assembly line to join other ships on the outdoor assembly line, North…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506153/photo-image-plane-person-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseFrench climate protest, environment collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11896652/french-climate-protest-environment-collage-editable-designView licenseA wing brace assembly for a B-25 bomber is prepared for the assembly line of an aircraft plant, North American Aviation…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503128/photo-image-construction-hand-plantFree Image from public domain licensePollution Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14037842/pollution-facebook-post-templateView licenseWoman working on an airplane motor at North American Aviation, Inc., plant in Calif.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503597/photo-image-plant-airplane-faceFree Image from public domain license