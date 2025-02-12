Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagepersonvintagemountainworld warpublic domainlandscapeclothingunited statesScrap and salvage depot, Butte, Mont.View public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 932 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 7869 x 6112 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarNo to war Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11908969/war-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseScrap and salvage depot, Butte, Mont.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503259/scrap-and-salvage-depot-butte-montFree Image from public domain licenseHiring Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12508553/hiring-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseScrap and salvage depot, Butte, Mont.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503700/scrap-and-salvage-depot-butte-montFree Image from public domain licenseHiring poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12508521/hiring-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseScrap and salvage depot, Butte, Mont.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503354/scrap-and-salvage-depot-butte-montFree Image from public domain licenseHistory quote Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14631285/history-quote-facebook-story-templateView licenseScrap and salvage depot, Butte, Montanahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7507999/scrap-and-salvage-depot-butte-montanaFree Image from public domain licenseNow all together poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8738633/png-7th-war-loan-now-all-together-1945-vintage-poster-cc-beall-america-americanView licenseScrap and salvage depot, Butte, Montanahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505668/scrap-and-salvage-depot-butte-montanaFree Image from public domain licenseHiring blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12508477/hiring-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseScrap and salvage depot, Butte, Montanahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508227/scrap-and-salvage-depot-butte-montanaFree Image from public domain licenseVote now Instagram poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12587479/vote-now-instagram-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseScrap and salvage depot, Butte, Mont.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508036/scrap-and-salvage-depot-butte-montFree Image from public domain licenseHiring Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11926857/hiring-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePNG Abandoned vehicles in junkyardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15308885/png-abandoned-vehicles-junkyardView licenseMemorial day Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640659/memorial-day-instagram-post-templateView licenseBen Bow Mill of the Metal Reserves' Chromite development, Stillwater County, Montana. This is the first snow of the seasonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7507093/photo-image-scenery-trees-skyFree Image from public domain licenseMilitary service Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11849287/military-service-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseAbandoned vehicles in junkyardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15287948/abandoned-vehicles-junkyardView licenseJobs Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9814472/jobs-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseBen Bow Mill of the Metal Reserves' Chromite development, Stillwater Co., Montana. This is the first snow of the seasonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503934/photo-image-scenery-trees-skyFree Image from public domain licensePresident's day Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11916775/presidents-day-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseBands of sheep i.e. cattle on the Gravelly Range at the foot of Black Butte, Madison County, Montanahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505575/photo-image-cloud-grass-cowFree Image from public domain licenseHistory quote Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14631292/history-quote-facebook-story-templateView licenseFirst snow of the season in the foothills of the Little Belt Mountains, Lewis and Clark National Forest, Meagher County…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508223/photo-image-clouds-blue-sky-sceneryFree Image from public domain licenseWorking women poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640962/working-women-poster-templateView licenseFirst snow of the season in the foothills of the Little Belt Mountains, Lewis and Clark National Forest, Meagher County…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506031/photo-image-cloud-scenery-skyFree Image from public domain licenseD-Day heroes poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640953/d-day-heroes-poster-templateView licenseButte, Montanahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508563/butte-montanaFree Image from public domain licenseVote now Instagram Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12587427/vote-now-instagram-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseBands of sheep on the Gravelly Range at the foot of Black Butte, Madison County, Montanahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508072/photo-image-cloud-grass-horseFree Image from public domain licenseIn the Plateau Country, Colorado, vintage painting by William Henry Holmes. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9830428/png-american-art-artworkView licenseMassive junkyard with metal debrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15287870/massive-junkyard-with-metal-debrisView licenseVote now Instagram blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12587412/vote-now-instagram-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseFirst snow of the season in the foothills of the Little Belt Mountains, Lewis and Clark National Forest, Meagher County…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506404/photo-image-scenery-plant-treesFree Image from public domain licenseVote now Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11916744/vote-now-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseBands of sheep on the Gravelly Range at the foot of Black Butte, Madison County, Montanahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7507108/photo-image-clouds-blue-skyFree Image from public domain licenseVintage costume Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13144708/vintage-costume-instagram-post-templateView licenseFirst snow of the season in the foothills of the Little Belt Mountains, Lewis and Clark National Forest, Meagher County…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508524/photo-image-scenery-plant-treesFree Image from public domain license