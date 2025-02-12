rawpixel
C. & N.W. R.R., Mrs. Irene Bracker, mother of two children, employed at the roundhouse as a wiper, Clinton, Iowa
Construction services Instagram post template, editable text
Women wipers of the Chicago and North Western Railroad cleaning one of the giant "H" class locomotives, Clinton, Iowa. Mrs.…
C. & N.W. R.R., women wipers employed at the roundhouse cleaning one of the giant "H" class locomotives, Clinton, Iowa
Mrs. Viola Sievers, one of the wipers at the roundhouse giving a giant "H" class locomotive a bath of live steam, Clinton…
C. & N.W. R.R., women wipers at the roundhouse cleaning one of the giant "H' class locomotives, Clinton, Iowa
C. & N.W. R.R., Mrs. Marcella Hart, mother of three children, employed as a wiper at the roundhouse, Clinton, Iowa
C. & N.W. R.R. Cloe Weaver, mother of four children, employed as a helper at the roundhouse, Clinton, Iowa. She is learning…
C. & N.W. R.R., Mrs. Dorothy Lucke, employed as a wiper at the roundhouse, Clinton, Iowa
C. & N.W. R.R., Mrs. Elibia Siematter, employed as a sweeper at the roundhouse, Clinton, Iowa
Chicago and North Western R.R., Mrs. Thelma Cuvage, working in the sand house at the roundhouse, Clinton, Iowa. Her job is…
C. & N.W. R.R., Mrs. Elibia Siematter, working as a sweeper at the roundhouse, Clinton, Iowa
Locomotives over the ash pit at the roundhouse and coaling station at the Chicago and Northwestern i.e. North Western…
A general view of a classification yard at C & NW RR's Proviso() yard, Chicago, Ill.
In the roundhouse at a Chicago and Northwestern i.e. North Western Railroad yard, Chicago, Ill.
Locomotives lined up for coal, sand and water at the coaling station in the 40th Street yard of the C & NW RR i.e. Chicago…
Working on the cab of a locomotive brought in for repair at the C & NW RR i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad, 40th…
Working on the boiler of a locomotive at the 40th Street shops of the C & NW RR i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad…
Chicago and Northwestern i.e. North Western railroad locomotive shops, Chicago, Ill.
C & NW RR i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad, a general view of a classification yard at Proviso Yard, Chicago, Ill.
A train pulling out of the freight house at C & NW RR's Proviso() yard, Chicago, Ill.
General view of the hump yard at Proviso yard, C & NW RR i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad, Chicago, Ill.
