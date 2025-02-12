Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagefacesteampeoplesmokevintageworld warpublic domainportraitC. & N.W. R.R., Mrs. Irene Bracker, mother of two children, employed at the roundhouse as a wiper, Clinton, IowaView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 927 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 6162 x 7981 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarConstruction services Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10759474/construction-services-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseWomen wipers of the Chicago and North Western Railroad cleaning one of the giant "H" class locomotives, Clinton, Iowa. Mrs.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506365/photo-image-steam-person-buildingFree Image from public domain licenseNo more nuclear weapons Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12514359/more-nuclear-weapons-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseC. & N.W. R.R., women wipers employed at the roundhouse cleaning one of the giant "H" class locomotives, Clinton, Iowahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502227/photo-image-steam-person-manFree Image from public domain licenseNo more nuclear weapons blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12514328/more-nuclear-weapons-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseMrs. Viola Sievers, one of the wipers at the roundhouse giving a giant "H" class locomotive a bath of live steam, Clinton…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504385/photo-image-steam-person-manFree Image from public domain licenseNo more nuclear weapons poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12514329/more-nuclear-weapons-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseC. & N.W. R.R., women wipers at the roundhouse cleaning one of the giant "H' class locomotives, Clinton, Iowahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504931/photo-image-steam-person-manFree Image from public domain licenseWorking women poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640962/working-women-poster-templateView licenseC. & N.W. R.R., Mrs. Marcella Hart, mother of three children, employed as a wiper at the roundhouse, Clinton, Iowahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504917/photo-image-face-person-manFree Image from public domain licenseWelcome home Facebook post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10112149/welcome-home-facebook-post-template-editable-designView licenseC. & N.W. R.R. Cloe Weaver, mother of four children, employed as a helper at the roundhouse, Clinton, Iowa. She is learning…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505031/photo-image-face-person-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseMemorial day Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640659/memorial-day-instagram-post-templateView licenseC. & N.W. R.R., Mrs. Dorothy Lucke, employed as a wiper at the roundhouse, Clinton, Iowahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503891/photo-image-face-person-houseFree Image from public domain licenseD-Day heroes poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640953/d-day-heroes-poster-templateView licenseC. & N.W. R.R., Mrs. Elibia Siematter, employed as a sweeper at the roundhouse, Clinton, Iowahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502179/photo-image-face-person-manFree Image from public domain licensePoetry quote Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14631455/poetry-quote-facebook-story-templateView licenseChicago and North Western R.R., Mrs. Thelma Cuvage, working in the sand house at the roundhouse, Clinton, Iowa. Her job is…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502206/photo-image-plant-person-houseFree Image from public domain licenseNuclear weapons Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11706825/nuclear-weapons-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseC. & N.W. R.R., Mrs. Elibia Siematter, working as a sweeper at the roundhouse, Clinton, Iowahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504375/photo-image-face-person-darkFree Image from public domain licensePositive & inspirational quote Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14630172/positive-inspirational-quote-facebook-story-templateView licenseLocomotives over the ash pit at the roundhouse and coaling station at the Chicago and Northwestern i.e. North Western…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502160/photo-image-steam-person-smokeFree Image from public domain licenseNo tobacco day Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14571636/tobacco-day-instagram-post-templateView licenseA general view of a classification yard at C & NW RR's Proviso() yard, Chicago, Ill.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506675/photo-image-clouds-steam-personFree Image from public domain licenseNo more nuclear weapons Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11706826/more-nuclear-weapons-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseIn the roundhouse at a Chicago and Northwestern i.e. North Western Railroad yard, Chicago, Ill.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508076/photo-image-fire-steam-lightFree Image from public domain licenseAnzac day poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640325/anzac-day-poster-templateView licenseLocomotives lined up for coal, sand and water at the coaling station in the 40th Street yard of the C & NW RR i.e. Chicago…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508619/photo-image-steam-smoke-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseNo to war poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11954904/war-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseWorking on the cab of a locomotive brought in for repair at the C & NW RR i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad, 40th…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504350/photo-image-airplane-steam-personFree Image from public domain licenseD-Day invasion poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14641208/d-day-invasion-poster-templateView licenseWorking on the boiler of a locomotive at the 40th Street shops of the C & NW RR i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506187/photo-image-steam-person-manFree Image from public domain licenseViolence kills peace grows quote Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14630807/violence-kills-peace-grows-quote-facebook-story-templateView licenseChicago and Northwestern i.e. North Western railroad locomotive shops, Chicago, Ill.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508643/photo-image-steam-person-buildingFree Image from public domain licenseNo to war Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11911095/war-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseC & NW RR i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad, a general view of a classification yard at Proviso Yard, Chicago, Ill.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504488/photo-image-steam-smoke-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseHistory & inspirational quote Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14630803/history-inspirational-quote-facebook-story-templateView licenseA train pulling out of the freight house at C & NW RR's Proviso() yard, Chicago, Ill.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506140/photo-image-steam-house-smokeFree Image from public domain licenseMemorial day Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14639999/memorial-day-instagram-post-templateView licenseGeneral view of the hump yard at Proviso yard, C & NW RR i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad, Chicago, Ill.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505616/photo-image-steam-smoke-vintageFree Image from public domain license