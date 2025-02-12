Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagefacepeoplebuildingmanvintageworld warpublic domaincityUnited Nations Fight for Freedom : colored, white and Chinese Boy Scouts in front of Capitol, They help out by delivering poster to help the war effortView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 923 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 6142 x 7981 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarPoverty poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13240845/poverty-poster-templateView licenseUnited Nations Fight for Freedom: Boy Scout in front of Capitol. They help out by delivering posters to help the war efforthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504515/photo-image-american-flags-building-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseHumanitarian day Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12466704/humanitarian-day-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseColumbus Statue in front of Union Station, Washington, D.C.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505246/columbus-statue-front-union-station-washington-dcFree Image from public domain licenseConstruction services Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10759474/construction-services-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseConstructing a building on the site of a new steel mill which will soon turn out steel for the war needs, Columbia Steel…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505073/photo-image-construction-scenery-woodenFree Image from public domain licenseNo to war blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14038938/war-blog-banner-templateView licenseSteps of the Pan American Building, Washington, D.C.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506342/steps-the-pan-american-building-washington-dcFree Image from public domain licenseHistory quote Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14631285/history-quote-facebook-story-templateView licenseSteps of the Pan American Building, Washington, D.C.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506761/steps-the-pan-american-building-washington-dcFree Image from public domain licenseChange the world poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12479923/change-the-world-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseGarden of Pan American Union Building, Washington, D.C.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506574/garden-pan-american-union-building-washington-dcFree Image from public domain licenseSave our home, editable sustainability word, 3D remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9200298/save-our-home-editable-sustainability-word-remixView licenseThe National Gallery of Art, Washington, D.C.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506150/the-national-gallery-art-washington-dcFree Image from public domain licenseWelcome home Facebook post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10112149/welcome-home-facebook-post-template-editable-designView licenseGarden of the Pan American Building, Washington, D.C.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504468/garden-the-pan-american-building-washington-dcFree Image from public domain licenseMake love not war Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14451318/make-love-not-war-instagram-post-templateView licenseA soldier and a woman in a park, with the Old Russell Senate Office Building behind them, Washington, D.C.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508845/photo-image-trees-sky-personFree Image from public domain licenseRegret quote Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14632484/regret-quote-facebook-story-templateView licenseServicing one of the floodlights that turn night into day at the big construction operations for a new steel plant which…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508867/photo-image-construction-plant-faceFree Image from public domain licenseGreen city 3D remix, editable sustainability designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9209664/green-city-remix-editable-sustainability-designView licenseLittle girl in a park with Union Station in the background, Washington, D.C.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506273/little-girl-park-with-union-station-the-background-washington-dcFree Image from public domain licenseCall for peace Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14451296/call-for-peace-instagram-post-templateView licenseFront view of the Pan American Union, Washington, D.C.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506366/front-view-the-pan-american-union-washington-dcFree Image from public domain licenseMemorial day Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640849/memorial-day-instagram-post-templateView licenseSteel and concrete go into place rapidly as a new steel mill takes form, Columbia Steel Co., Geneva, Utah. The new plant…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505957/photo-image-construction-plant-personFree Image from public domain licenseSave our home 3D remix, editable sustainability designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9200291/save-our-home-remix-editable-sustainability-designView licenseServicing one of the floodlights that turn night into day at the big construction operations for a new steel plant which…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505703/photo-image-construction-plant-faceFree Image from public domain licenseHiring Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12508553/hiring-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseCourtyard of the Pan American Building, Washington, D.C.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508847/courtyard-the-pan-american-building-washington-dcFree Image from public domain licenseHiring poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12508521/hiring-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseCourtyard of the Pan American Building, Washington, D.C.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504436/courtyard-the-pan-american-building-washington-dcFree Image from public domain licenseD-Day anniversary festival Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640777/d-day-anniversary-festival-instagram-post-templateView licenseWar Department Building at 21st and Virginia Avenue, N.W., Washington, D.C.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508533/war-department-building-21st-and-virginia-avenue-nw-washington-dcFree Image from public domain licenseShopping time Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11723802/shopping-time-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseU.S. Supreme Court Building, Washington, D.C.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506636/us-supreme-court-building-washington-dcFree Image from public domain licensePoetry quote Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14631455/poetry-quote-facebook-story-templateView licenseChildren in street, Washington, D.Chttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506565/children-street-washington-dcFree Image from public domain licenseA team of diverse people doing a group photohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14912895/team-diverse-people-doing-group-photoView licenseThe Capitol, Washingtonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14249370/the-capitol-washingtonFree Image from public domain license