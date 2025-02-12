rawpixel
Activity in the Santa Fe R.R. yard, Los Angeles, Calif. All switch lights, head lights and lamps have been shaded from above…
Activity in the Santa Fe R.R. yard, Los Angeles, Calif. Due to blackout regulations, flood lights, switch lights, locomotive…
Activity in the Santa Fe R.R. yard, Los Angeles, Calif. Due to blackout regulations, flood lights, switch lights, locomotive…
Switch lights in Santa Fe R.R. yards, Los Angeles, Calif. Due to blackout regulations all such lights are hooded. Santa Fe…
Switch lights in Santa Fe R.R. yards, Los Angeles, Calif. Due to blackout regulations all such lights are hooded. Santa Fe…
Mojave Desert country, crossed by the Santa Fe R.R., Cadiz, Calif.
Mojave Desert country, crossed by the Santa Fe R.R., Cadiz, Calif.
Freight train going up Cajon Pass through the San Bernardino Mountains, Cajon, Calif.
Freight train going up Cajon Pass through the San Bernardino Mountains, Cajon, Calif.
Santa Fe R.R. trains going through Cajon Pass in the San Bernardino Mountains, Cajon, Calif. On the right, streamliner…
Santa Fe R.R. trains going through Cajon Pass in the San Bernardino Mountains, Cajon, Calif. On the right, streamliner…
One of the cuts through the mountains, near Cajon, Calif., Cajon Pass, Calif.
One of the cuts through the mountains, near Cajon, Calif., Cajon Pass, Calif.
Freight train with two helper engines climbing the steep grade of Cajon Pass (westbound), Cajon, Calif.
Freight train with two helper engines climbing the steep grade of Cajon Pass (westbound), Cajon, Calif.
Santa Fe R.R. near Melrose, New Mexico
Santa Fe R.R. near Melrose, New Mexico
A east bound Union Pacific railroad freight train waiting in a siding, Alray, Calif. Coming up through Cajon Pass. The Santa…
A east bound Union Pacific railroad freight train waiting in a siding, Alray, Calif. Coming up through Cajon Pass. The Santa…
Santa Fe R.R. line leaving Cadiz, Calif. This town is a junction point with a branch going to Phoenix, Ariz.
Santa Fe R.R. line leaving Cadiz, Calif. This town is a junction point with a branch going to Phoenix, Ariz.
Flagman standing at a distance behind a Santa Fe R.R. west bound freight train during a stop, Bagdad, Calif.
Flagman standing at a distance behind a Santa Fe R.R. west bound freight train during a stop, Bagdad, Calif.
Santa Fe R.R. train stopping for coal and water, Laguna, New Mexico
Santa Fe R.R. train stopping for coal and water, Laguna, New Mexico
Mojave Desert country, crossed by Santa Fe R.R., Cadiz, Calif.
Mojave Desert country, crossed by Santa Fe R.R., Cadiz, Calif.
Santa Fe R.R. crosses the Colorado River into California between Topock, Arizona and Beal, California
Santa Fe R.R. crosses the Colorado River into California between Topock, Arizona and Beal, California
Night view of part of Santa Fe R.R. yard, Kansas City, Kansas
Night view of part of Santa Fe R.R. yard, Kansas City, Kansas
Santa Fe R.R. yards, Argentine, Kansas. Argentine yard is at Kansas City, Kansas
Santa Fe R.R. yards, Argentine, Kansas. Argentine yard is at Kansas City, Kansas
Landscape along the Santa Fe R.R., Willard, New Mexico
Landscape along the Santa Fe R.R., Willard, New Mexico
Santa Fe R.R. freight train rounding a curve between Ash Fork and Gleed, Arizona
Santa Fe R.R. freight train rounding a curve between Ash Fork and Gleed, Arizona
Westbound freight train stopping for water, Melrose, New Mexico
Westbound freight train stopping for water, Melrose, New Mexico
A freight train stopping for coal and water at a siding enroute to Gallup, New Mexico, near Laguna, N.M.
A freight train stopping for coal and water at a siding enroute to Gallup, New Mexico, near Laguna, N.M.