Railroad cars loaded with sulphur, Freeport Sulphur Co., Hoskins Mound, Texas
Vintage Effect
Loading box cars with sulphur, Freeport Sulphur Co., Hoskins Mound, Texas
D-Day heroes poster template
Nearly exhausted sulphur vat from which railroad cars are loaded, Freeport Sulphur Co., Hoskins Mound, Texas
Working women poster template
60 foot high sulphur vat, Freeport Sulphur Co., Hoskins Mound, Texas
Now all together poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
Freeport Sulphur Co., 60 foot high vat of sulphur, Hoskins Mound, Texas
No to war Instagram post template, editable text
Loading sulphur from vat, Freeport Sulphur Co., Hoskins Mound, Texas
History quote Facebook story template
Sulphur vat 60 feet high, Freeport Sulphur Co., Hoskins Mound, Texas
Hiring Instagram story template, editable text
Nearly exhausted sulphur vat from which railroad cars are loaded, Freeport Sulphur Co., Hoskins Mound, Texas
Hiring poster template, editable text and design
After the ore is weighed in the "Hewlett" i.e. "Hulett" machine it is dropped in the waiting hopper cars below; Pennsylvania…
Hiring blog banner template, editable text
Melted sulphur from the wells pouring into relay station, Freeport Sulphur Co., Hoskins Mound, Texas
Vote now Instagram poster template, editable text and design
Unloading a lake freighter at the Pennsylvania Railroad iron ore docks by means of Hulett unloaders, Cleveland, Ohio. In the…
Hiring Instagram post template, editable text
Loading a lake freighter with coal at the Pennsylvania R.R. coal docks, for shipment to other Great Lake ports, Sandusky…
Military service Instagram post template, editable text
General view of part of the Proviso yard of the Chicago and Northwestern i.e. North Western railroad, Chicago, Ill. In the…
History quote Facebook story template
Freight cars in the Chicago and Northwestern i.e. North Western Railroad classification yard(), Chicago, Ill. General view…
Memorial day Instagram post template
Pennsylvania R.R. ore docks, unloading ore from a lake freighter by means of "Hulett" unloaders, Cleveland, Ohio
Jobs Instagram post template, editable text
Freight cars being maneuvered in a Chicago and Northwestern i.e. North Western railroad yard, Chicago, Ill.
President's day Instagram story template, editable text
General view of part of the rip tracks at C & NW RR's i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad's Proviso yard, Chicago, Ill.
Prevent global warming poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
C. M. St. P. & P. R.R., general view of part of the yard, Bensenville, Ill.
Vote now Instagram Instagram post template, editable text
General view of a classification yard at C & NW RR's i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad's Proviso yard, Chicago, Ill.
Vote now Instagram blog banner template, editable text
C. M. St. P. & P. R.R., general view of part of Galewood yard, Chicago, Ill.
Vote now Instagram story template, editable text
The regular tracks of the South Yards, at C & NW RR's Proviso () yard, Chicago, Ill.
