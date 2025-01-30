Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagevintagenatureworld warpublic domainlandscapeunited statesfilmrockOpen-pit workings of the Utah Copper Company, Bingham Canyon, Utah. This is the Carr Fork side from which the company obtains huge amounts of ore. The Carr Fork bridge and main shops appear in the foregroundView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 970 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 9038 x 7308 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarD-Day heroes poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640953/d-day-heroes-poster-templateView licenseView of the Utah Copper Company open-pit mine workings at Carr Fork, as seen from the railroad, Bingham Canyon, Utahhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503374/photo-image-building-vintage-mountainsFree Image from public domain licenseWorking women poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640962/working-women-poster-templateView licenseCarr Fork Canyon as seen from "G" bridge, Bingham Copper Mine, Utahhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503553/carr-fork-canyon-seen-from-g-bridge-bingham-copper-mine-utahFree Image from public domain licenseNow all together poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8738633/png-7th-war-loan-now-all-together-1945-vintage-poster-cc-beall-america-americanView licenseCarr Fork Canyon as seen from "G" bridge, Bingham Copper Mine, Utah. In the background can be seen a train with waste or…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8718399/photo-image-background-public-domain-mountainFree Image from public domain licenseNo to war Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11908969/war-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseProduction. Copper (mining). Open-pit workings of the Utah Copper Company at Bingham Canyon, Utah. This is the Carr Fork…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12303830/image-sky-mountain-natureFree Image from public domain licenseHistory quote Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14631285/history-quote-facebook-story-templateView licenseAmerican Smelting and Refining, Garfield, Utahhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503266/american-smelting-and-refining-garfield-utahFree Image from public domain licenseHiring Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12508553/hiring-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseUtah Copper: Bingham Mine. A section of trestle of the Carr Fork bridge at the Bingham Canyon workings of Utah Copper…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12241052/photo-image-sky-smoke-factoryFree Image from public domain licenseHiring poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12508521/hiring-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseUtah Copper: Bingham Mine. Looking up Carr Fork Canyon toward the open-pit mining operations of Utah Copper Company. Sourced…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12308860/image-road-nature-waterFree Image from public domain licenseHiring blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12508477/hiring-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseUtah Copper: Bingham Mine. A section of trestle of the Carr Fork bridge at the Bingham Canyon workings of the Utah Copper…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12301990/image-sky-mountain-architectureFree Image from public domain licenseMountain travel poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11860792/mountain-travel-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseUtah Copper: Bingham Mine. A section of trestle of the Carr Fork bridge at the Bingham Canyon workings of the Utah Copper…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12302003/image-person-sky-technologyFree Image from public domain licenseVote now Instagram poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12587479/vote-now-instagram-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseUtah Copper: Bingham Mine. A section of the open-pit mining operations of Utah Copper Company at Bingham Canyon, Utah.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12303834/image-person-mountain-natureFree Image from public domain licenseHiring Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11926857/hiring-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseUtah Copper: Bingham Mine. Utah Copper Company, Bingham Canyon, Utah. Looking down Carr Fork Canyon. Sourced from the…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12303156/image-road-mountain-landscapeFree Image from public domain licenseMilitary service Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11849287/military-service-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseBingham Canyon, Utah. Building a trestle bridge at the open-pit mine of the Utah Copper Company. Sourced from the Library of…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12337838/image-person-wood-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseHistory quote Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14631292/history-quote-facebook-story-templateView licenseBingham Canyon, Utah. Building a trestle bridge at the open-pit mines of the Utah Copper Company. Sourced from the Library…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12337655/image-person-technology-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseMemorial day Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640659/memorial-day-instagram-post-templateView license[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Bingham Canyon, Utah. Huge dipper of a power shovel loading ore into a car at a mine…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12337658/image-person-airplane-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseMountain trekking vlog Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11667159/mountain-trekking-vlog-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseBingham Canyon, Utah. Building a trestle bridge at the open-pit mines of the Utah Copper Company. Sourced from the Library…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12337646/image-person-sky-technologyFree Image from public domain licensePresident's day Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11916775/presidents-day-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseAbove the construction work, the aggregate storage pile which provides crushed stone and sand, Fort Loudon i.e., Loudoun…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502154/photo-image-clouds-construction-skyFree Image from public domain licenseJobs Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9814472/jobs-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Bingham Canyon, Utah. Huge dipper of a shovel loading ore into cars at a mine of the…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12337933/image-person-sky-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseMountain travel blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11860766/mountain-travel-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseBingham Canyon, Utah. Building a trestle bridge at the open-pit mine workings of the Utah Copper Company. Sourced from the…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12337851/image-person-technology-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseMountain travel Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11860842/mountain-travel-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Bingham Canyon, Utah. Building a trestle bridge at the open-pit mines of the Utah…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12307887/image-person-wood-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseMountain travel Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11682994/mountain-travel-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Bingham Canyon, Utah. Building a trestle bridge at the open-pit mine workings of the…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12337643/image-person-technology-public-domainFree Image from public domain license