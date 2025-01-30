rawpixel
Open-pit workings of the Utah Copper Company, Bingham Canyon, Utah. This is the Carr Fork side from which the company…
D-Day heroes poster template
View of the Utah Copper Company open-pit mine workings at Carr Fork, as seen from the railroad, Bingham Canyon, Utah
Working women poster template
Carr Fork Canyon as seen from "G" bridge, Bingham Copper Mine, Utah
Now all together poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
Carr Fork Canyon as seen from "G" bridge, Bingham Copper Mine, Utah. In the background can be seen a train with waste or…
No to war Instagram post template, editable text
Production. Copper (mining). Open-pit workings of the Utah Copper Company at Bingham Canyon, Utah. This is the Carr Fork…
History quote Facebook story template
American Smelting and Refining, Garfield, Utah
Hiring Instagram story template, editable text
Utah Copper: Bingham Mine. A section of trestle of the Carr Fork bridge at the Bingham Canyon workings of Utah Copper…
Hiring poster template, editable text and design
Utah Copper: Bingham Mine. Looking up Carr Fork Canyon toward the open-pit mining operations of Utah Copper Company. Sourced…
Hiring blog banner template, editable text
Utah Copper: Bingham Mine. A section of trestle of the Carr Fork bridge at the Bingham Canyon workings of the Utah Copper…
Mountain travel poster template, editable text and design
Utah Copper: Bingham Mine. A section of trestle of the Carr Fork bridge at the Bingham Canyon workings of the Utah Copper…
Vote now Instagram poster template, editable text and design
Utah Copper: Bingham Mine. A section of the open-pit mining operations of Utah Copper Company at Bingham Canyon, Utah.…
Hiring Instagram post template, editable text
Utah Copper: Bingham Mine. Utah Copper Company, Bingham Canyon, Utah. Looking down Carr Fork Canyon. Sourced from the…
Military service Instagram post template, editable text
Bingham Canyon, Utah. Building a trestle bridge at the open-pit mine of the Utah Copper Company. Sourced from the Library of…
History quote Facebook story template
Bingham Canyon, Utah. Building a trestle bridge at the open-pit mines of the Utah Copper Company. Sourced from the Library…
Memorial day Instagram post template
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Bingham Canyon, Utah. Huge dipper of a power shovel loading ore into a car at a mine…
Mountain trekking vlog Instagram post template, editable text
Bingham Canyon, Utah. Building a trestle bridge at the open-pit mines of the Utah Copper Company. Sourced from the Library…
President's day Instagram story template, editable text
Above the construction work, the aggregate storage pile which provides crushed stone and sand, Fort Loudon i.e., Loudoun…
Jobs Instagram post template, editable text
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Bingham Canyon, Utah. Huge dipper of a shovel loading ore into cars at a mine of the…
Mountain travel blog banner template, editable text
Bingham Canyon, Utah. Building a trestle bridge at the open-pit mine workings of the Utah Copper Company. Sourced from the…
Mountain travel Instagram story template, editable text
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Bingham Canyon, Utah. Building a trestle bridge at the open-pit mines of the Utah…
Mountain travel Instagram post template, editable text
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Bingham Canyon, Utah. Building a trestle bridge at the open-pit mine workings of the…
