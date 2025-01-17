rawpixel
Factory buildings in Lowell, Mass.
New York city Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14443051/new-york-city-instagram-post-templateView license
Lowell, Mass., street
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502097/lowell-mass-streetFree Image from public domain license
Photo location Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14443789/photo-location-instagram-post-templateView license
Detail of industrial building in Mass.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502519/detail-industrial-building-massFree Image from public domain license
Fourth of July Instagram post template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18358502/fourth-july-instagram-post-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Douglas Shoe Factory, Spark St., Brockton, Mass.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502407/douglas-shoe-factory-spark-st-brockton-massFree Image from public domain license
Billboard mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10232723/billboard-mockup-editable-designView license
Near the waterfront, New Bedford, Mass.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502964/near-the-waterfront-new-bedford-massFree Image from public domain license
Industrial development flyer editable template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7520643/industrial-development-flyer-editable-templateView license
Railroad cars and factory buildings in Lawrence, Mass.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7492158/railroad-cars-and-factory-buildings-lawrence-massFree Image from public domain license
Air pollution Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14037706/air-pollution-facebook-post-templateView license
Detail of industrial building in Massachusetts
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503639/detail-industrial-building-massachusettsFree Image from public domain license
New York city Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11934383/new-york-city-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Street corner, Brockton, Mass.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503167/street-corner-brockton-massFree Image from public domain license
Architecture summit Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14443677/architecture-summit-instagram-post-templateView license
Commuters, who have just come off the train, waiting for the bus to go home, Lowell, Mass.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7492135/photo-image-people-building-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Editable vintage TV screen mockup design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10927154/editable-vintage-screen-mockup-designView license
A Chicago and Northwestern i.e. North Western railroad roundhouse, Chicago, Ill.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502183/photo-image-building-smoke-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Editable blurred city street backdrop
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12161560/editable-blurred-city-street-backdropView license
Milk and butter fat receiving depot and creamery, Caldwell, Idaho
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502799/milk-and-butter-fat-receiving-depot-and-creamery-caldwell-idahoFree Image from public domain license
Pollution Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14037842/pollution-facebook-post-templateView license
Children in the tenement district, Brockton, Mass.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505912/children-the-tenement-district-brockton-massFree Image from public domain license
Classic car editable design, community remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14328081/classic-car-editable-design-community-remixView license
Brockton, Mass., Dec. 1940, second-hand plumbing store
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506587/brockton-mass-dec-1940-second-hand-plumbing-storeFree Image from public domain license
City tour Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11908534/city-tour-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Industrial town in Massachusetts, possibly New Bedford
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502421/industrial-town-massachusetts-possibly-new-bedfordFree Image from public domain license
Cars quote Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14632719/cars-quote-instagram-post-templateView license
Industrial area in Massachusetts, possibly around New Bedford
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7500939/industrial-area-massachusetts-possibly-around-new-bedfordFree Image from public domain license
Real estate buildings iPhone wallpaper editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9345649/real-estate-buildings-iphone-wallpaper-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView license
Men reading headlines posted in street-corner of Brockton Enterprise newspaper office, Brockton, Mass.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502415/photo-image-people-newspaper-buildingFree Image from public domain license
Real estate buildings iPhone wallpaper editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9342753/real-estate-buildings-iphone-wallpaper-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView license
Houses and factories
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502514/houses-and-factoriesFree Image from public domain license
Car for rent Facebook post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12691046/car-for-rent-facebook-post-template-editable-designView license
Sylvia Sweets Tea Room, corner of School and Main streets, Brockton, Mass.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503112/sylvia-sweets-tea-room-corner-school-and-main-streets-brockton-massFree Image from public domain license
Manufacturing industry template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11525212/manufacturing-industry-template-editable-designView license
Diesel switch engine moving freight cars at the South water street freight terminal of the Illinois Central R.R., Chicago…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503931/photo-image-person-building-vintageFree Image from public domain license
PNG element study in USA, education photo collage, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11901342/png-element-study-usa-education-photo-collage-editable-designView license
Puerto Rico, Dec. 1941, San Juan
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505509/puerto-rico-dec-1941-san-juanFree Image from public domain license
Pinot noir poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14713777/pinot-noir-poster-templateView license
Copper mining and sulfuric acid plant, Copperhill, Tenn.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502666/copper-mining-and-sulfuric-acid-plant-copperhill-tennFree Image from public domain license