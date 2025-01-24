Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit ImagehandfacepeoplemandarkvintagenaturefactoryGreasing a locomotive at the 40th Street shops of the C & NW RR i.e. Chicago and North Western railroadView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 936 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 7849 x 6121 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarOld Alchemist fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663670/old-alchemist-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseWorking on the cylinder of a locomotive at the C & NW RR i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad, 40th Street shops…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503338/photo-image-person-man-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseOlive green poster mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14639951/olive-green-poster-mockup-editable-designView licenseGreasing a locomotive in the roundhouse at Proviso () yard, C & NW RR i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad's, Chicago…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505985/photo-image-face-person-manFree Image from public domain licenseCrying animals environment png sticker, global warming remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8919702/crying-animals-environment-png-sticker-global-warming-remix-editable-designView licenseWorking on a switch engine at the 40th Street shops of the C & NW RR i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad, Chicago, Ill.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505980/photo-image-steam-person-manFree Image from public domain licenseMan touching a padlock shield iconhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14911945/man-touching-padlock-shield-iconView licenseSection of a locomotive frame, which will be welded to replace a broken locomotive frame, Chicago, Ill. 