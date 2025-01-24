rawpixel
Greasing a locomotive at the 40th Street shops of the C & NW RR i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad
Old Alchemist fantasy remix, editable design
Working on the cylinder of a locomotive at the C & NW RR i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad, 40th Street shops…
Olive green poster mockup, editable design
Greasing a locomotive in the roundhouse at Proviso () yard, C & NW RR i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad's, Chicago…
Crying animals environment png sticker, global warming remix, editable design
Working on a switch engine at the 40th Street shops of the C & NW RR i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad, Chicago, Ill.
Man touching a padlock shield icon
Section of a locomotive frame, which will be welded to replace a broken locomotive frame, Chicago, Ill. Workman is…
Couple heart hands background, retro neon collage, editable design
Working on the boiler of a locomotive at the 40th Street shops of the C & NW RR i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad…
Manufacturing industry poster template, editable text and design
Working on the cab of a locomotive brought in for repair at the C & NW RR i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad, 40th…
Manufacturing industry poster template, editable text and design
Working on a locomotive at the 40th Street shop of the C & NW RR i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad, Chicago, Ill.
Businessman working on digital tablet
A young worker at the C & NW RR 40th Street shops, Chicago, Ill.
Earth fact sheet Instagram post template
In the roundhouse at a Chicago and Northwestern i.e. North Western Railroad yard, Chicago, Ill.
Save the earth quote Facebook post template
Locomotive lubrication chart in the laboratory of the Chicago and Northwestern i.e. North Western Railroad. The laboratory…
Vintage sunglasses blog banner template, editable text
Working on the boiler of a locomotive at the 40th Street shops of the C & NW RR i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad…
Earth Day Instagram post template
Thomas Madrigal greasing a locomotive in the roundhouse, Rock Island R.R., Blue Island, Ill.
Editable men's skincare collage remix background, lifestyle design
C & NW RR i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad, working on a locomotive at the 40th Street railroad shops, Chicago, Ill.
Editable men's beauty sticker, lifestyle collage element remix
In the roundhouse at a yard of the Chicago and Northwestern i.e. North Western railroad, Chicago, Ill.
Men's grooming routine background, creative collage, editable design
Chicago and Northwestern i.e. North Western railroad locomotive shops, Chicago, Ill.
Planet quote Facebook post template
C. & N.W. R.R., women wipers employed at the roundhouse cleaning one of the giant "H" class locomotives, Clinton, Iowa
Startup business man working on laptop
Spreading asbestos mixture on boiler of a locomotive at the C & NW RR i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad, 40th Street…
Abstract image of business people silhouette on glass window
Frederick Batt, brakeman, on the C & NW RR i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad, at Proviso yard, Chicago, Ill.
Couple heart hands background, retro neon collage, editable design
A welder who works in the round-house at the Chicago and Northwestern Railroad's Proviso yard
Men's skincare lifestyle collage remix, editable design
Women wipers of the Chicago and North Western Railroad cleaning one of the giant "H" class locomotives, Clinton, Iowa. Mrs.…
