rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Transfusion donor bottles, Baxter Lab., Glenview, Ill. Formerly a sculptress and designer of tiles, Dorothy Cole converted…
Save
Edit Image
facepersonvintagebloodworld warpublic domainportraiteducation
Blood donor day Instagram post template, editable text
Blood donor day Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11949758/blood-donor-day-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Transfusion donor bottles, Baxter Lab., Glenview, Ill. Formerly a sculptress and designer of tiles, Dorothy Cole converted…
Transfusion donor bottles, Baxter Lab., Glenview, Ill. Formerly a sculptress and designer of tiles, Dorothy Cole converted…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505527/photo-image-face-person-buildingFree Image from public domain license
World blood donor day Instagram post template
World blood donor day Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14765818/world-blood-donor-day-instagram-post-templateView license
Transfusion donor bottles, Baxter Lab., Glenview, Ill. Formerly a sculptress and designer of tiles, Dorothy Cole converted…
Transfusion donor bottles, Baxter Lab., Glenview, Ill. Formerly a sculptress and designer of tiles, Dorothy Cole converted…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503798/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Training course Instagram post template, editable text
Training course Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9579406/training-course-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Formerly a sculptress and designer of tiles, Dorothy Cole converted her basement into a workshop to tin plate needles for…
Formerly a sculptress and designer of tiles, Dorothy Cole converted her basement into a workshop to tin plate needles for…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504035/photo-image-person-vintage-bloodFree Image from public domain license
Working women poster template
Working women poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640962/working-women-poster-templateView license
Formerly a sculptress and designer of tiles, Dorothy Cole converted her basement into a workshop to tin plate needles for…
Formerly a sculptress and designer of tiles, Dorothy Cole converted her basement into a workshop to tin plate needles for…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508225/photo-image-face-light-shadowFree Image from public domain license
Blood donor day Instagram post template, editable text
Blood donor day Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11945590/blood-donor-day-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Two Navy wives, Eva Herzberg and Elve Burnham, entered war work after their husbands joined the service, Glenview, Ill. They…
Two Navy wives, Eva Herzberg and Elve Burnham, entered war work after their husbands joined the service, Glenview, Ill. They…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504137/photo-image-person-vintage-bloodFree Image from public domain license
Memorial day Instagram post template
Memorial day Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640659/memorial-day-instagram-post-templateView license
Transfusion donor bottles, Baxter Lab., Glenview, Ill.
Transfusion donor bottles, Baxter Lab., Glenview, Ill.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503902/transfusion-donor-bottles-baxter-lab-glenview-illFree Image from public domain license
D-Day heroes poster template
D-Day heroes poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640953/d-day-heroes-poster-templateView license
Answering the nation's need for womanpower, Mrs. Virginia Davis made arrangement for the care of her two children during the…
Answering the nation's need for womanpower, Mrs. Virginia Davis made arrangement for the care of her two children during the…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508262/photo-image-hand-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Poetry quote Facebook story template
Poetry quote Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14631455/poetry-quote-facebook-story-templateView license
Drilling on a Liberator Bomber, Consolidated Aircraft Corp., Fort Worth, Texas
Drilling on a Liberator Bomber, Consolidated Aircraft Corp., Fort Worth, Texas
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506507/drilling-liberator-bomber-consolidated-aircraft-corp-fort-worth-texasFree Image from public domain license
Independence day Instagram post template
Independence day Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10732012/independence-day-instagram-post-templateView license
Formerly a sociology major at the University of Southern California, Mrs. Eloise J. Ellis (right) now "keeps 'em flyin'" at…
Formerly a sociology major at the University of Southern California, Mrs. Eloise J. Ellis (right) now "keeps 'em flyin'" at…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7509225/photo-image-plant-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Blood donor day Instagram post template
Blood donor day Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14735515/blood-donor-day-instagram-post-templateView license
Painting the American insignia on airplane wings is a job that Mrs. Irma Lee McElroy, a former office worker, does with…
Painting the American insignia on airplane wings is a job that Mrs. Irma Lee McElroy, a former office worker, does with…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508172/photo-image-hand-airplane-faceFree Image from public domain license
Anzac day poster template
Anzac day poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640325/anzac-day-poster-templateView license
Painting the American insignia on airplane wings is a job that Mrs. Irma Lee McElroy, a former office worker, does with…
Painting the American insignia on airplane wings is a job that Mrs. Irma Lee McElroy, a former office worker, does with…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502146/photo-image-star-hand-hospitalFree Image from public domain license
Blood donation poster template
Blood donation poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14536765/blood-donation-poster-templateView license
Oyida Peaks riveting as part of her NYA training to become a mechanic at the Naval Air Base, in the Assembly and Repair…
Oyida Peaks riveting as part of her NYA training to become a mechanic at the Naval Air Base, in the Assembly and Repair…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502278/photo-image-face-person-buildingFree Image from public domain license
World blood donor day Instagram post template
World blood donor day Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14735460/world-blood-donor-day-instagram-post-templateView license
Formerly a sociology major at the University of Southern California, Mrs. Eloise J. Ellis (right) now "keeps 'em flyin'" at…
Formerly a sociology major at the University of Southern California, Mrs. Eloise J. Ellis (right) now "keeps 'em flyin'" at…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503909/photo-image-plant-face-woodFree Image from public domain license
No to war poster template, editable text and design
No to war poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11954904/war-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Production of B-24 bombers and C-87 transports, Consolidated Aircraft Corp., Fort Worth, Texas. Cabbie Coleman, former…
Production of B-24 bombers and C-87 transports, Consolidated Aircraft Corp., Fort Worth, Texas. Cabbie Coleman, former…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506605/photo-image-construction-plant-personFree Image from public domain license
D-Day invasion poster template
D-Day invasion poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14641208/d-day-invasion-poster-templateView license
Bowen, a riveter, and Olsen, her supervisor, in the Assembly and Repair Dept. at the Naval Air Base, Corpus Christi, Texas
Bowen, a riveter, and Olsen, her supervisor, in the Assembly and Repair Dept. at the Naval Air Base, Corpus Christi, Texas
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506443/photo-image-airplane-person-manFree Image from public domain license
Blood donor day Instagram post template
Blood donor day Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14735843/blood-donor-day-instagram-post-templateView license
Bowen and Olsen, a riveter and her supervisor, in the Assembly and Repair Dept. at the Naval Air Base, Corpus Christi, Texas
Bowen and Olsen, a riveter and her supervisor, in the Assembly and Repair Dept. at the Naval Air Base, Corpus Christi, Texas
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504213/photo-image-clouds-airplane-skyFree Image from public domain license
Editable boy reading book, aesthetic hobby collage remix design
Editable boy reading book, aesthetic hobby collage remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9136021/editable-boy-reading-book-aesthetic-hobby-collage-remix-designView license
Mrs. Eloise J. Ellis has been appointed by civil service to be senior supervisor in the Assembly and Repairs Department at…
Mrs. Eloise J. Ellis has been appointed by civil service to be senior supervisor in the Assembly and Repairs Department at…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504411/photo-image-face-person-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Violence kills peace grows quote Facebook story template
Violence kills peace grows quote Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14630807/violence-kills-peace-grows-quote-facebook-story-templateView license
War production workers at the Vilter Manufacturing Company making M5 and M7 guns for the U.S. Army, Milwaukee, Wis. Ex-stage…
War production workers at the Vilter Manufacturing Company making M5 and M7 guns for the U.S. Army, Milwaukee, Wis. Ex-stage…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503871/photo-image-hand-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Blood donor day Instagram post template, editable text
Blood donor day Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11887366/blood-donor-day-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Production. Blood transfusion bottles. Employed by a local subcontractor for Baxter Laboratories Inc., Glenview, Illinois…
Production. Blood transfusion bottles. Employed by a local subcontractor for Baxter Laboratories Inc., Glenview, Illinois…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12306700/image-hand-person-technologyFree Image from public domain license
Women's organization Instagram post template, editable text
Women's organization Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12509351/womens-organization-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
A rivet is her fighting weapon. Oyida Peaks, daughter of a Navy lieutenant, one of many women taking NYA training to become…
A rivet is her fighting weapon. Oyida Peaks, daughter of a Navy lieutenant, one of many women taking NYA training to become…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504198/photo-image-face-person-microphoneFree Image from public domain license