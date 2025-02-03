Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagescenerysteampersonvintagemountainsnaturepublic domainlandscapeA train bringing copper ore out of the mines, Ducktown, Tenn. Fumes from smelting copper for sulfuric acid have destroyed all vegetation and eroded the landView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 844 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 5453 x 3835 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarVan Gogh's The Siesta background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12739627/van-goghs-the-siesta-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseA train bringing copper ore out of the mine, Ducktown, Tenn. 