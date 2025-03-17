Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagewoodenpeoplebuildingmanvintagefactorypublic domainfoodPie Town, New Mexico, ... at the fairView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 841 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4623 x 3240 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilar3D carpenter workshop editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12394599/carpenter-workshop-editable-remixView licenseBarker at the grounds of the Vermont state fair, Rutlandhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503315/barker-the-grounds-the-vermont-state-fair-rutlandFree Image from public domain license3D carpenter workshop editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12458058/carpenter-workshop-editable-remixView licenseShulman's market, on N at Union Street S.W., Washington, D.C.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502059/shulmans-market-union-street-sw-washington-dcFree Image from public domain licenseWooden architecture poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14038873/wooden-architecture-poster-templateView licenseStreet in San Juan, Puerto Ricohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508212/street-san-juan-puerto-ricoFree Image from public domain licenseCatering service poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14537019/catering-service-poster-templateView licenseWinner at the Delta County Fair, Coloradohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7501230/winner-the-delta-county-fair-coloradoFree Image from public domain licenseAbstract image of business people silhouette on glass windowhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14908150/abstract-image-business-people-silhouette-glass-windowView licenseGirl worker at lunch also absorbing California sunshine, Douglas Aircraft Company, Long Beach, Calif.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502126/photo-image-background-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseFine dining poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14536894/fine-dining-poster-templateView license[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Concession stand at southern Louisiana state fair, Donaldsonville] by Russell Leehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12167288/image-plant-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseStartup business man working on laptophttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14915156/startup-business-man-working-laptopView licenseOperating a machine for putting tops on crates at a co-op orange packing plant, Redlands, Calif. Santa Fe R.R. triphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504366/photo-image-plant-face-peopleFree Image from public domain licenseAbstract image of business people silhouette on glass windowhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14909183/abstract-image-business-people-silhouette-glass-windowView licenseDistributing surplus commodities, St. Johns, Ariz.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502498/distributing-surplus-commodities-st-johns-arizFree Image from public domain licenseEarth fact sheet Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13117079/earth-fact-sheet-instagram-post-templateView licenseServing up the barbeque at the Pie Town, New Mexico, Fairhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505835/serving-the-barbeque-the-pie-town-new-mexico-fairFree Image from public domain licenseCarpentry service poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14038971/carpentry-service-poster-templateView licenseDistributing surplus commodities, St. Johns, Ariz.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503052/distributing-surplus-commodities-st-johns-arizFree Image from public domain licenseEarth Day Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13116901/earth-day-instagram-post-templateView licenseDelta County Fair, Coloradohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508090/delta-county-fair-coloradoFree Image from public domain licenseWoodworking workshop poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14038986/woodworking-workshop-poster-templateView licenseLoading oranges into refrigerator car at a co-op orange packing planthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508017/loading-oranges-into-refrigerator-car-co-op-orange-packing-plantFree Image from public domain licenseFrench climate protest, environment collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11896645/french-climate-protest-environment-collage-editable-designView licenseDistributing surplus commodities, St. Johns, Ariz.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506471/distributing-surplus-commodities-st-johns-arizFree Image from public domain licenseConstruction Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14063979/construction-facebook-post-templateView licenseSorting and packing tomatoes at the Yauco Cooperative Tomato Growers Association, Puerto Ricohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502812/photo-image-wooden-person-fruitFree Image from public domain licenseHandmade toys poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14038771/handmade-toys-poster-templateView licenseWife of Jim Norris with canned goods, Pie Town, New Mexicohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7501580/wife-jim-norris-with-canned-goods-pie-town-new-mexicoFree Image from public domain licensePNG element stop air pollution, American, environment collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11903745/png-element-stop-air-pollution-american-environment-collage-editable-designView licenseTransfusion donor bottles, Baxter Lab., Glenview, Ill. Formerly a sculptress and designer of tiles, Dorothy Cole converted…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503798/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license3D package warehouse employee editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12397021/package-warehouse-employee-editable-remixView licenseFormerly a sculptress and designer of tiles, Dorothy Cole converted her basement into a workshop to tin plate needles for…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504035/photo-image-person-vintage-bloodFree Image from public domain licenseConstruction services Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14063978/construction-services-facebook-post-templateView licenseCrowd eating free barbeque dinner at the Pie Town, New Mexico Fairhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502482/crowd-eating-free-barbeque-dinner-the-pie-town-new-mexico-fairFree Image from public domain licenseMay day Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14571477/may-day-instagram-post-templateView licenseC. & N.W. R.R., Mrs. Elibia Siematter, employed as a sweeper at the roundhouse, Clinton, Iowahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502179/photo-image-face-person-manFree Image from public domain licenseVaccine research, medical photo collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11903490/vaccine-research-medical-photo-collage-editable-designView licenseAt the Vermont state fair, Rutlandhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506113/the-vermont-state-fair-rutlandFree Image from public domain license