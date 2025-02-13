Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageplanttreesforestvintagenaturepublic domainlandscapegreenStand of virgin ponderosa pine, Malheur National Forest, Grant County, OregonView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 925 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 6041 x 7839 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarEditable tree cartoon element design sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15274720/editable-tree-cartoon-element-design-setView licenseTruck load of ponderosa pine, Edward Hines Lumber Co. operations in Malheur National Forest, Grant County, Oregonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505542/photo-image-wood-forest-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseEditable tree element design sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15274218/editable-tree-element-design-setView licenseA view looking northeast from the fire tower manned by Barbara Mortensen, a fire and airplane lookout on Pine Mountain…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504549/photo-image-fire-cloud-blue-skyFree Image from public domain licenseEditable tree top view design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15690824/editable-tree-top-view-design-element-setView licenseFirst snow of the season in the foothills of the Little Belt Mountains, Lewis and Clark National Forest, Meagher County…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506404/photo-image-scenery-plant-treesFree Image from public domain licenseEditable tree cartoon element design sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15274821/editable-tree-cartoon-element-design-setView licenseGrant County, Oregon. Malheur National Forest. Caterpillar tractors snaking logs to the place where they are loaded onto…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12152438/image-plant-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseEditable tree cartoon element design sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15274942/editable-tree-cartoon-element-design-setView licenseA view looking through the White Mountains from the fire control tower manned by Barbara Mortensen, a fire and airplane…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506257/photo-image-fire-cloud-sceneryFree Image from public domain licenseStag deer, wild animal editable collage arthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9345961/stag-deer-wild-animal-editable-collage-artView licenseA view looking northeast from the fire tower manned by Barbara Mortensen, a fire and airplane lookout on Pine Mountain…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506337/photo-image-fire-cloud-sceneryFree Image from public domain licenseLandscape watercolor element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15003020/landscape-watercolor-element-set-editable-designView licenseGrant County, Oregon. Malheur National Forest by Russell Leehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12109180/image-plant-person-grassFree Image from public domain licenseLandscape watercolor element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15003026/landscape-watercolor-element-set-editable-designView licenseMoreno Valley, Colfax County, New Mexicohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504407/moreno-valley-colfax-county-new-mexicoFree Image from public domain licensePlant a tree Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14039405/plant-tree-facebook-post-templateView licenseWhite Mountains National Forest, New Hampshirehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508637/white-mountains-national-forest-new-hampshireFree Image from public domain licenseLandscape watercolor element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15003021/landscape-watercolor-element-set-editable-designView licenseGrant County, Oregon. Malheur National Forest. Caterpillar tractors snaking logs to the place where they are loaded onto…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12151097/image-plant-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseLandscape watercolor element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15003018/landscape-watercolor-element-set-editable-designView licenseMoreno Valley, Colfax County, New Mexicohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506046/moreno-valley-colfax-county-new-mexicoFree Image from public domain licenseEditable tree cartoon element design sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15274824/editable-tree-cartoon-element-design-setView licenseA view looking south through the White Mountains from the fire tower manned by Barbara Mortensen, a fire and airplane…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506388/photo-image-fire-clouds-sceneryFree Image from public domain licenseEditable tree cartoon element design sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15274184/editable-tree-cartoon-element-design-setView licenseWhite Mountains National Forest, New Hampshirehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504443/white-mountains-national-forest-new-hampshireFree Image from public domain licenseLandscape watercolor element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15003027/landscape-watercolor-element-set-editable-designView licenseFirst snow of the season in the foothills of the Little Belt Mountains, Lewis and Clark National Forest, Meagher County…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508223/photo-image-clouds-blue-sky-sceneryFree Image from public domain licenseCarpentry services blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14038923/carpentry-services-blog-banner-templateView licenseTimber, reforestation project, Md. ()https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506448/timber-reforestation-project-mdFree Image from public domain licensePortal door through nature fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663613/portal-door-through-nature-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseFirst snow of the season in the foothills of the Little Belt Mountains, Lewis and Clark National Forest, Meagher County…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506031/photo-image-cloud-scenery-skyFree Image from public domain licenseForest music playlist Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9575207/forest-music-playlist-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseGreene Co., Ga., eroded farm landhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508047/greene-co-ga-eroded-farm-landFree Image from public domain licenseJungle border background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12721157/jungle-border-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseGrant County, Oregon. Malheur National Forest. Loading logs on flatcar by Russell Leehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12152439/image-plant-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseLandscape watercolor element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15003023/landscape-watercolor-element-set-editable-designView license[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Grant County, Oregon. Malheur National Forest. Lumberjack] by Russell Leehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12151170/image-face-plant-personFree Image from public domain licenseEditable tree top view design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15690828/editable-tree-top-view-design-element-setView licenseGrant County, Oregon. Malheur National Forest. Logs by Russell Leehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12152167/image-plant-person-artFree Image from public domain license