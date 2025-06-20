Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagefacepeoplevintagepublic domainportraitclothingadultwomen"Backstage" at the "girlie" show at the Vermont state fair, RutlandView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 843 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4637 x 3258 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarPink gold frame background, editable vintage woman art deco designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11513491/pink-gold-frame-background-editable-vintage-woman-art-deco-designView license"Backstage" at the "girlie" show at the Vermont state fair, Rutlandhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503105/backstage-the-girlie-show-the-vermont-state-fair-rutlandFree Image from public domain licenseHouse searching, editable woman holding magnifying glass. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9419604/house-searching-editable-woman-holding-magnifying-glass-remixed-rawpixelView licenseAt the Vermont state fair, Rutland, "backstage" at the "girlie" showhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502506/the-vermont-state-fair-rutland-backstage-the-girlie-showFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman yellow frame background, editable art deco designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11708032/vintage-woman-yellow-frame-background-editable-art-deco-designView licenseJapanese-American camp, war emergency evacuation, Tule Lake Relocation Center, Newell, Calif.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508542/photo-image-face-person-shirtFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman holding money, finance collage remix editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9600792/vintage-woman-holding-money-finance-collage-remix-editable-designView licenseView of the grounds at the Vermont state fair, Rutlandhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502491/view-the-grounds-the-vermont-state-fair-rutlandFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman pink frame, editable art deco designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11710217/vintage-woman-pink-frame-editable-art-deco-designView licenseBarker at the grounds at the Vermont state fair, Rutlandhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502745/barker-the-grounds-the-vermont-state-fair-rutlandFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman holding rose, Valentine's Day collage remix editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9609871/vintage-woman-holding-rose-valentines-day-collage-remix-editable-designView licenseSide shows at the Vermont state fair, Rutlandhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505571/side-shows-the-vermont-state-fair-rutlandFree Image from public domain licensePink gold frame background, editable vintage woman art deco designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11710230/pink-gold-frame-background-editable-vintage-woman-art-deco-designView licenseAt the Vermont state fair, Rutlandhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502935/the-vermont-state-fair-rutlandFree Image from public domain licenseBusinesswoman motivating her team members in a meetinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14913561/businesswoman-motivating-her-team-members-meetingView licenseAt the Vermont state fair, Rutlandhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7501844/the-vermont-state-fair-rutlandFree Image from public domain licenseA team of diverse people doing a group photohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14912986/team-diverse-people-doing-group-photoView licenseHeadlines posted in street-corner window of newspaper office (Brockton Enterprise) ... Brockton, Mass.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503318/photo-image-people-newspaper-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman yellow desktop wallpaper, editable art deco designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11708147/vintage-woman-yellow-desktop-wallpaper-editable-art-deco-designView licenseA noontime rest for a full-fledged assembly worker at the Long Beach, Calif., plant of Douglas Aircraft Companyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508473/photo-image-plant-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseWoman in hoodie , editable oil paintinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12785643/woman-hoodie-editable-oil-paintingView licenseU.S. Army Air Forces pilot in front of a YB-17 bombing airplane, probably Langley field, Virginiahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502113/photo-image-airplane-face-peopleFree Image from public domain licenseHappy businesswomen in a meetinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14914965/happy-businesswomen-meetingView licenseGrace was said before the barbeque was served at the Pie Town, New Mexico Fairhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502701/grace-was-said-before-the-barbeque-was-served-the-pie-town-new-mexico-fairFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563646/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseC. & N.W. R.R., Mrs. Elibia Siematter, employed as a sweeper at the roundhouse, Clinton, Iowahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502179/photo-image-face-person-manFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563645/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseC. & N.W. R.R., Mrs. Marcella Hart, mother of three children, employed as a wiper at the roundhouse, Clinton, Iowahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504917/photo-image-face-person-manFree Image from public domain licensePink gold frame desktop wallpaper, editable vintage woman art deco designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11710247/pink-gold-frame-desktop-wallpaper-editable-vintage-woman-art-deco-designView licenseC. & N.W. R.R., Mrs. Dorothy Lucke, employed as a wiper at the roundhouse, Clinton, Iowahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503891/photo-image-face-person-houseFree Image from public domain licenseSandro Botticelli's woman portrait. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12715377/sandro-botticellis-woman-portrait-remixed-rawpixelView licenseGeorgiahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503634/georgiaFree Image from public domain licenseSandro Botticelli's woman portrait. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12715400/sandro-botticellis-woman-portrait-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSide show at the Vermont state fair, Rutlandhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505380/side-show-the-vermont-state-fair-rutlandFree Image from public domain licensePNG flower badge shape, rosebud vintage woman illustration. Remixed by rawpixel. transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9590950/png-badge-beautiful-beautyView licenseSaying grace before the barbeque dinner at the Pie Town, New Mexico Fairhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7501572/saying-grace-before-the-barbeque-dinner-the-pie-town-new-mexico-fairFree Image from public domain licenseHappy black woman laughing with her friendhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14912835/happy-black-woman-laughing-with-her-friendView licenseAt the Vermont state fair, Rutlandhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506113/the-vermont-state-fair-rutlandFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12520241/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseAt the Vermont state fair, Rutlandhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502488/the-vermont-state-fair-rutlandFree Image from public domain license