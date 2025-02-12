Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagefaceskypersonvintageworld warpublic domainportraitclothingLearning how to determine latitude by using a sextant is Senta Osoling, student at Polytechnic High School, Los Angeles, Calif. Navigation classes are part of the school's program for training its students for specific contributions to the war effortView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 951 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 7251 x 9150 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarNo to war Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11943961/war-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseBoys trained in the fundamentals of navigation may become technicians in the armed service, Los Angeles, Calif. 