Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagegrassplanttreeskypersontree silhouettebuildingvintagePinto bean warehouse, Pie Town, New MexicoView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 846 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4857 x 3424 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarHappy women's day poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14408455/happy-womens-day-poster-templateView licenseBill Stagg, homesteader, in front of his barn, Pie Town, New Mexicohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503046/bill-stagg-homesteader-front-his-barn-pie-town-new-mexicoFree Image from public domain licenseEditable microbus mockup designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10712986/editable-microbus-mockup-designView licenseField of beans and farmstead of Bill Stagg, homesteader, Pie Town, New Mexicohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7501588/field-beans-and-farmstead-bill-stagg-homesteader-pie-town-new-mexicoFree Image from public domain licensePicnic in the park poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12494124/picnic-the-park-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseMr. Leatherman, homesteader, with his work burros in front of his barn, Pie Town, New Mexicohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502048/photo-image-dog-horse-animalsFree Image from public domain license3D family going on vacation editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12397002/family-going-vacation-editable-remixView licenseThe school at Pie Town, New Mexico is held in the Farm Bureau building, which was constructed by cooperative efforthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7501591/photo-image-clouds-trees-skyFree Image from public domain licensePicnic in the park blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12494220/picnic-the-park-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseBill Stagg, homesteader, with pinto beans, Pie Town, New Mexicohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505950/bill-stagg-homesteader-with-pinto-beans-pie-town-new-mexicoFree Image from public domain licensePicnic in the park Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12494170/picnic-the-park-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseSchool at Pie Town, New Mexico is held at the Farm Bureau Buildinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7501613/school-pie-town-new-mexico-held-the-farm-bureau-buildingFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic farm collage, editable agriculture collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9357225/aesthetic-farm-collage-editable-agriculture-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseHome of Jim Norris, homesteader, Pie Town, New Mexicohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503026/home-jim-norris-homesteader-pie-town-new-mexicoFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic farm collage, editable agriculture collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9357240/aesthetic-farm-collage-editable-agriculture-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseMain Street, Pie Town, New Mexicohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502952/main-street-pie-town-new-mexicoFree Image from public domain licensePublic garden Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12218864/public-garden-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseBill Stagg turning up pinto beans, Pie Town, New Mexicohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7501707/bill-stagg-turning-pinto-beans-pie-town-new-mexicoFree Image from public domain license3D farmer with cow, agriculture editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12398200/farmer-with-cow-agriculture-editable-remixView licenseDugout house of Faro Caudill, homesteader with Mt. Allegro in the background, Pie Town, New Mexicohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7501667/photo-image-background-plant-treeFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic farm collage, editable agriculture collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9349871/aesthetic-farm-collage-editable-agriculture-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licensePinto beans, main crop at Pie Town, New Mexicohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502732/pinto-beans-main-crop-pie-town-new-mexicoFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic farm collage png, editable agriculture collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9357235/aesthetic-farm-collage-png-editable-agriculture-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseGroup of homesteaders in front of the bean house which was used for exhibit hall at the Pie Town, New Mexico Fairhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502474/photo-image-face-wooden-peopleFree Image from public domain license3D woman camping outdoors, travel editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12395572/woman-camping-outdoors-travel-editable-remixView licenseChurch, Pie Town, New Mexicohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7501781/church-pie-town-new-mexicoFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor tiger on balcony, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10712344/watercolor-tiger-balcony-editable-remix-designView licenseFilling station and garage at Pie Town, New Mexicohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7501448/filling-station-and-garage-pie-town-new-mexicoFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor tiger on balcony, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10712341/watercolor-tiger-balcony-editable-remix-designView licenseChurch at Pie Town, New Mexico. This building was a cooperative community enterprisehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502718/photo-image-trees-wooden-peopleFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor tiger on balcony, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10417265/watercolor-tiger-balcony-editable-remix-designView licenseMr. Leatherman, homesteader, tying up cauliflower, Pie Town, New Mexicohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505377/mr-leatherman-homesteader-tying-cauliflower-pie-town-new-mexicoFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor tiger on balcony, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10198971/watercolor-tiger-balcony-editable-remix-designView licenseGeneral Merchandise store, Main Street, Pie Town, New Mexicohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502522/general-merchandise-store-main-street-pie-town-new-mexicoFree Image from public domain licenseEditable 3D middle-aged farmer cartoon illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12133069/editable-middle-aged-farmer-cartoon-illustrationView licenseMr. Leatherman, homesteader, coming out of his dugout home, Pie Town, New Mexicohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505426/photo-image-trees-sky-woodenFree Image from public domain license3D farmer and dairy cow, agriculture editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12397202/farmer-and-dairy-cow-agriculture-editable-remixView licenseServing pinto beans at the Pie Town, New Mexico Fair barbequehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7501522/serving-pinto-beans-the-pie-town-new-mexico-fair-barbequeFree Image from public domain license3D farmer and dairy cow, agriculture editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12458712/farmer-and-dairy-cow-agriculture-editable-remixView licenseRodeo at the Pie Town, New Mexico Fairhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7501629/rodeo-the-pie-town-new-mexico-fairFree Image from public domain license