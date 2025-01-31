Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageconstructionplantpersonbuildingvintagefactoryworld warpublic domainProduction of B-24 bombers and C-87 transports, Consolidated Aircraft Corp., Fort Worth, Texas. Cabbie Coleman, former housewife, works at western aircraft plant. 