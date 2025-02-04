Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagefacepersonvintagefurniturebedroompublic domainportraitclothingChildren asleep on bed during square dance, McIntosh County, Okla.View public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 843 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4766 x 3348 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarNaturally made baby clothes template for social media, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/20838539/naturally-made-baby-clothes-template-for-social-media-editable-textView licenseOrchestra at square dance in McIntosh County, Oklahomahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502873/orchestra-square-dance-mcintosh-county-oklahomaFree Image from public domain licensePlay time, baby remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12417224/play-time-baby-remix-editable-designView licenseOrchestra during intermission at square dance; notice sweated shirt of host, McIntosh County, Oklahomahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502496/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseBaby blanket mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13207945/baby-blanket-mockup-editable-designView licenseScene at square dance, McIntosh County, Oklahomahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7501537/scene-square-dance-mcintosh-county-oklahomaFree Image from public domain licenseWoman using a laptop while playing ukulele during lockdownhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14906205/woman-using-laptop-while-playing-ukulele-during-lockdownView licenseBoy asleep in house in Arkansas River bottom near Vian. Oklahoma, Sequoyah County by Russell Leehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12176213/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseWoman relaxing with a spa treatment remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14927782/woman-relaxing-with-spa-treatment-remixView license[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Boy asleep in house in Arkansas River bottom near Vian. Oklahoma, Sequoyah County] by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12176126/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseLiterature Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12478921/literature-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseScene at square dance, McIntosh county, Oklahomahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502552/scene-square-dance-mcintosh-county-oklahomaFree Image from public domain licenseRead more Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12478724/read-more-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseChildren asleep on bed at square dance in hills near McAlester on Saturday night in home of sharecropper. Oklahoma…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12174142/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseSummer vacation woman, editable aesthetic illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12555527/summer-vacation-woman-editable-aesthetic-illustrationView licenseRound dance between squares at dance in McIntosh County, Oklahomahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503067/round-dance-between-squares-dance-mcintosh-county-oklahomaFree Image from public domain licenseWoman relaxing with a spa treatment remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14943749/woman-relaxing-with-spa-treatment-remixView licenseCouples at square dance, McIntosh County, Oklahomahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505330/couples-square-dance-mcintosh-county-oklahomaFree Image from public domain licenseNature-made comfort for your little one template for social media, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/20855868/png-texture-cuteView licenseDaughter of agricultural day laborer in bedroom of home in McIntosh County, Oklahoma by Russell Leehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12176306/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseMen's pajamas mockup, editable product designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14437500/mens-pajamas-mockup-editable-product-designView license[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Two daughters of Pomp Hall, tenant farmer, making patchwork cushions for chairs. Creek…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12147816/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseBetter sleep tips Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12467593/better-sleep-tips-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseScene at square dance in rural home in McIntosh County, Oklahomahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7501512/scene-square-dance-rural-home-mcintosh-county-oklahomaFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh's portrait background, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8475935/van-goghs-portrait-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseChildren of tenant farmer. Hill section of McIntosh County, Oklahoma by Russell Leehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12175927/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh's portrait background, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8475931/van-goghs-portrait-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseCorner of bedroom of home of agricultural day laborer. McIntosh County, Oklahoma by Russell Leehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12175714/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseDogs pet Facebook cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12776005/dogs-pet-facebook-cover-templateView licenseWidow, tenant farmer, in her home in McIntosh County, Oklahoma by Russell Leehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12175930/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh's portrait, vintage collage element. Remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8492565/van-goghs-portrait-vintage-collage-element-remixed-rawpixelView licenseInterior of migrant tent on bank of Arkansas River, Muskogee County, Oklahoma by Russell Leehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12169534/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseHappy family reading book together remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14927639/happy-family-reading-book-together-remixView licenseFarm woman and son at home demonstration meeting. McIntosh County, Oklahoma by Russell Leehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12147117/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseSenior couple using a digital device in a living roomhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14901626/senior-couple-using-digital-device-living-roomView licenseChildren asleep while their parents square dance. Pie Town, New Mexico by Russell Leehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12150914/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseBlankets bedsheets sale Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14560454/blankets-bedsheets-sale-instagram-post-templateView licenseYoung migrant girl sitting on the corner of bed in camp house near Muskogee, Oklahoma. Muskogee County by Russell Leehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12175706/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseVintage furniture collection Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12688511/vintage-furniture-collection-instagram-post-templateView licenseFarmer with his wife and child eating pie at pie supper. McIntosh County, Oklahoma. See general caption number 24 by Russell…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12146053/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license